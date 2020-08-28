Yes, Donald Trump is a Racist

Guest Opinion

Darlene McDonald

Earlier this week, UtahPolicy.com publisher LaVarr Webb wrote an editorial addressing whether President Donald Trump is a racist for telling four congresswomen of color to “go back,” where they came from.

In 1973, in one of the largest cases of its time, Donald Trump and his father Fred Trump were sued by the Department of Justice for racial discrimination at the Trump housing developments.

Donald Trump is a racist.

In the book, Trumped! The Inside Story of the Real Donald Trump—His Cunning Rise and Spectacular Fall, Donald Trump talked about how he didn’t want black people handling his money; he wanted the guys with the yarmulkes.

Donald Trump is a racist.

In 1989 Donald Trump took out a full-page ad in all four major New York newspapers calling for the execution of the Central Park Five. After another man confessed to the crime and DNA evidence exonerated the five men, Trump continued to insist upon their guilt.

Donald Trump is a racist.

Gonzalo Curiel is a judge for the Southern District of California. Judge Curiel was born in Indiana and is of Mexican descent. Trump said Curiel could not be impartial and should recuse himself from cases involving Trump because Curiel was “Mexican.”

Donald Trump is a racist.

In 2017 at “The Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacists carried tiki-torches while chanting “Jews will not replace us.” They were met by a counter-protest in which 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when she was deliberately hit by a car driven by James Fields Jr. President Trump said of the protesters, “There were very fine people, on both sides.”

Donald Trump is a racist.

Donald Trump elevated his current political career by propagating the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was born outside the United States. He reluctantly conceded that it was a lie in 2016.

Darlene McDonald is a published author and works as a technical analyst. She and her husband live in South Salt Lake.