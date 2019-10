Saturday, October 19th

Kimberly Collins

(Downtown Brooklyn location sent to reservations made before capacity is filled.) 12-5pm $10-$20 suggested donation. Talented author, poet and educator Kimberly A. Collins, visiting from Washington, D.C. will facilitate a collaborative and interactive workshop, give a featured author reading and respond in a Q & A session. Copies of her new book, Bessie’s Resurrection will be available for sale. Poet and author JP Howard has curated and nurtured the Salon for eight years.