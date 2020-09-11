Who Will Speak Truth to Power?

At the center of his psyche, Donald Trump understands he is a natural born loser in disguise and his rage at having it exposed is dangerous to all of us.

Never, ever, have I heard people in combat, friend or foe, referred to as “suckers” and “losers,” and yet, that’s what President Trump is reported to have said about slain American soldiers.

We know Trump spoke of John McCain disparagingly as “a hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” and a “loser.” But this is different. With McCain, you could write if off to pettiness, jealousy or just another example of “Trump being Trump.” These later comments are so sweeping and vile, that they reveal even more of the depravity and soullessness of the current President of the United States. Even at these depths of human nature, we must stay aware that he has the support of 90% of what’s left of what’s called the Republican Party and he could still win the electoral college vote.

Senator Kamala Harris’ CNN interview with Dana Bash, showed her clear-spoken intelligence and seeing the difference between her grounding in reality and the Trump/Pence grounding in Trump’s sociopathy and the ambitions of Vladimir Putin, Trump’s advisors and the Republicans in Congress, is to know why this national election truly is the most important in our lifetime. It is not an exaggeration to say it will determine the course of this nation and safety of the world.

In this battle, one side abides by rules and ethics, and the other stops at nothing and will use any means necessary to win. Whether its voter suppression, corruption of the United States Postal Service, voter intimidation, a social media campaign to cause distrust in institutions and each other and allow and even invite the scientifically-honed machinations on Trump’s behalf by the Russians, they will do it all and more.

And regarding the Russians, African Americans should be especially cautious. We were targeted last election and according to the national intelligence community, we are being targeted again. Knowing this, there should be a moratorium until after the election on believing criticism of, or passing on negative information about, Black groups in ways that divide and makes fake enemies. We must remember that this was one of the techniques that the FBI, under J. Edgar Hoover, used in the ‘60’s to disrupt the Black Power movement, pitting the Us Organization in California against the Black Panthers for example, because the Russians will certainly be using proven “best practices” for division.

People say, “Sure, I’m going to vote, but what about the “battleground states?” “What can I do about Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida?” The answer is call everyone you know and support with what dollars can. And once you donate, you will hear about other campaigns and other organizations working to rid us of this cancer on the American presidency.

And now, as we go to press, we learn from Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” that President Trump knew the dangers of the coronavirus last February, but lied about it and did not act, allowing over 190,000 Americans to die with 400,000 predicted dead by this coming January. It did not have to be this way. Trump did it.