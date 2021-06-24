What’s Going On – 6/24

NYC JUNE 22 PRIMARY

The day has arrived, and the year-long voting festivities are coming to an end or a new beginning at least for the victors of the 6/22 Primary. NYC Democrats and Republicans went to the polls to vote for the city’s next mayor, public advocate, comptroller, for 5 borough presidents and for 41 City Council members. Manhattan voters will decide on the island’s next District Attorney. NYC is predominantly Democratic. Primary winner usually wins November election. With the introduction of ranked choice voting for the first time, it will take awhile to get outcomes, perhaps mid-July. The many polls indicate that all of the mayoral hopefuls fall short of the 51% needed for a victory.



The 6/22 NY Daily News published opinion pieces by top four mayoral hopefuls, Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, Kathryn Garcia, and Maya Wiley. The 6/21 NY Times Errol Louis guest opinion piece, “He’s A Former Officer. She’s Had Enough of the Police, Who Will Come Out Ahead” is interesting food for thought. Adams is a NYPD culture hawk while Wiley wants to re-imagine the force, reduce it and re-allocate some of its tasks to other groups. How does that resonate with Black electorate? The mayoral winner, Louis adds “will become a national voice on crime.” NYC should be able to integrate these dissenting positions, given NYC/ NYS political realities, its large Black population, disproportionately targeted by NYPD abuses, (6/21 NY Daily News cover story), its seven Black congressional members; its four Democratic Party leaders in five boroughs and the two African Americans – Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins who lead the NYS Assembly and Senate with super majorities, who have enacted laws reforming bail, incarceration and police accountability. He concludes, Black Voters Matter!

Didn’t understand the Rev Al Sharpton vitriol aimed at mayoral hopeful Maya Wiley. He attacked her for poor MWBE record and minority takeaway during her de Blasio Administration tenure. Sharpton shied away from a mayoral endorsement this year. Then you read about the Wiley attack.

The Manhattan District Attorney position is not ranked choice. Winner should be announced soon. Office will be announced on June 22. Will Alvin Bragg make history as first Black Manhattan D.A?

Early election results: Eric Adams and Maya Wiley top electorate votes for the mayoralty. Andrew Yang concedes after reviewing his numbers. Will Blacks Vanessa Gibson, Bronx, Robert Cornegy, Brooklyn and incumbent Donovan Richards, Queens maintain their Primary night leads for Boro Presidencies? GOP Curtis Sliwa wins GOP mayoral race.

NYC UPDATE

HARLEM: Make My Cake Bakery and Coffee Shop opened on Juneteenth in Harlem at 409 West 125 Street, Harlem, with much fanfare and brouhaha. MMC CEO Aliyyah Baylor hosted opening day festivities. The usual inventory of MMC baked confections are available for special order or for immediate consumption in the coffee shop, which boasts flavors “I LIKE IT BLACK” from Black and Latinx owned coffee roasters. MMC locations include the Seventh Avenue/139 Street flagship, the Columbus Avene/97 Street venue and the new 125 Street Bakery/Coffee Shop.

ARTS AND CULTURE

The JUNETEENTH National Holiday bill was passed unanimously by the US Senate, the same Congressional body, which has problems debating the FOR THE PEOPLE bill, a sweeping voting rights measure, passed by the House of Representatives in March. The House passed the JUNETEENTH National Holiday bill with 421 votes before it was signed into law by President Biden. Black America was ecstatic last weekend. Juneteenth celebrations were held everywhere and by everyone in Harlem parks. Interested in the JUNETEENTH historical details, read Harvard Professor Annette Gordon-Reed’s book ON JUNETEENTH, which chronicles Juneteenth in Gavelston, Texas 1865 and/or NYU Professor David Dent’s book, “IN SEARCH OF BLACK AMERICA: Discovering the African American Dream,” with its graphic accounts of JUNETEENTH celebrations across the USA.

BOOK: Sorry about last week’s column which did not include the 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner book for biography, THE DEAD ARE ARISING: The Life of Malcolm X by the late journalist/author Les Payne and his daughter Tamara Payne.

FILM: ASAP Rocky made a documentary film STOCKHOLM SYNDROME about his 2019 harrowing experience while being arrested during a concert tour in Sweden, which many considered racist. President Trump intervened. He returned to Sweden months later to perform. Film was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, NY.

NEWSMAKERS

Salute to Caribbean lineage creatives during Caribbean American Heritage Month. ACTORS: Elder statesmen Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier, Anna Maria Horsford, Rihanna, Queen Latifah, CCH Pounder, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Nia Long: WRITERS: Lady Pearl Duncan, Audrey Edwards, Joy Elliott, Bernice Green, Jamaica Kincaid, Sylvia Wong Lewis, Narrative Network News, Dr. Henry Miller, Patrick Chamoiseau, “Texaco,” and Lynn Nottage, SWEAT, Pulitzer Prize playwright; and Wraggs Wall; PHOTOGS: Joe Bethune, June DeLairre and Hakim Mutlaq: FILMMAKERS Haitian Raoul Peck, “Death of A Prophet;” and Guadeloupe-born Marriette Monpierre “Elza;” FINE ART: Ramona Candy, Peter Wayne Lewis, Bette Byer, Michael Escoffery, Eric Girault, and Yolene Legrand; MUSICIANS: Sonny Rollins, Lenny Kravitz and Rapper ASAP Rocky. SCHOLARS: Howard University President, Dr. Wayne Frederick MD, PhD; and Dr. David R. Williams, PhD sociologist at Harvard.

SUMMERTIME

The West Indian Day Carnival Association, sponsor of Annual NYC Caribbean Carnival on Labor Day, organized EAT CARIBBEAN NYC –Caribbbean American Restaurant Week until Sunday, June 27. Visit wiadcacarnival.org for a list of restaurant participants. Follow on EatCaribbeanNYC on FB and Instagram.

The Harlem Congregations For Community Improvement, Inc hosts its 18th Annual “Let Us Break Bread Together” Benefit, a Virtual Awards Gala this year, on June 24, 2021, from 7-8 pm. The distinguished Gala honorees are Pat Stevenson, Harlem Community News Publisher; Debra Washington, First Republic Bank; and Calvin Martin, Deacon, Convent Avenue Baptist Church. Visit www.HCCI.Org for ticket information.

The GAY PRIDE NYC PARADE will be held Sunday, June 27 from 12 to 3 pm. It will be televised on ABC-TV.

