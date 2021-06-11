We’re Not Worthy: Simone Biles Wins Record Seventh National Women’s All-Around Title

By Victor Omondi

www.yourblackworld.net

Simone Biles made history as she continued to solidify herself as the greatest of all time. At the 2021 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships, she took home the gold in the All-Around competition breaking her tie with Clara Schroth Lombady, who also had six titles.

According to CNN, Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, who’s expected to be the linchpin of the USA Women’s Gymnastics team for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, won with a score of 119.650 which was 4.7 points ahead of runner-up Sunisa Lee.

“I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I’ll attend,” Biles told Olympics.com. “But it’s also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment.”

Simone also came in first in vault, balance beam, and floor. She came in third place in uneven bars, which she considers her hardest apparatus. Sunsia Lee came in second in the all-around, while Jordan Chiles took home the bronze.

Biles’ seven titles are the most by any American woman in history. Though the 24-year-old could win competitions without inventing new skills, she often pushes herself harder with mind-boggling tricks the world has never seen before. She has debuted so many daredevil tricks, she now has four skills officially named after her.

The U.S. Olympic Trials will take place on June 24 – 27 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

“I feel like every single championship stands out for a different reason, but this one stands out specifically because it’s the road to Tokyo,” Biles said. “We came out here, and we did what we were supposed to.”

Biles’ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, took time to write a sweet congratulatory message to his other half.

“What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint,” he wrote. “It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby,” wrote Owens on Instagram.