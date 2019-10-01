Wednesday, October 9th

Brooklyn Fury Youth Soccer Located Downtown Brooklyn, this program offers weekend sessions for girls ages 4 through 12 years, introducing them to the game of soccer. Each player will learn the basic rules: dribbling, passing and shooting. The program will also provide an opportunity of challenging children through player interaction and games. There are three age groupings, so inquire when you make contact. Coaches are Dominique Rodriguez and Natasha Holmes. Contact brooklynsoccerfury@gmail to register your child.