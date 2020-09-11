Our Time Press

We Call Them Heroes:

Black Military Fought on Battlegrounds, Here and Over There

They served this country, too: In every war fought by or within the United States, African Americans participated, including the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican–American War, the Civil War, the Spanish–American War, the World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as other conflicts. And our soldiers put their lives on the line to make the world a greater place at the Battle of Normandy, 75 years ago. We call them Heroes. 

15 Black Military Heroes Through the Years

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Our Time Press Q & A with Michael Hardy

Committed to the March

Cast Your Ballot at Barclays Early Voting and Election Day

OUR TIME PRESS Q&A with …MICHAEL A. HARDY, ESQ.

New Phase for King’s Dream

MEC FALL SEMESTER UNDERMINED: Part II

The Young Progressives & Kamala Harris

OTP Q & A: With Judith Harrison, Borough Commander for Patrol Brooklyn North, NYPD

Categories