WBAI-FM Radio — “THE MIND FIELD”

Wednesdays at 2:30pm

Hosts James McIntosh, MD and Richardeanea Theodore, RN, Explore Topics on Mental Health with Nationally Recognized Thought Leaders, Experts and Scholars

The MIND FIELD, a weekly Wednesday show on WBAI-FM 99.5, about mental health and mental health issues, premiered earlier this month to acclaim with Clinical Nurse Specialist and Certified Family Therapist Richardeanea Theodore, RN and Psychiatrist James C. McIntosh, MD, at the helm.

Scheduled in the great line-up of distinguished educators and presenters are Dr. Joy DeGruy, the renowned researcher-author and “ambassador for healing;” Dr. Adelaide Sanford, the national advocate for African-centered education for students of African descent; Dr. Anthony Browder, the Cultural Memory Specialist devoted to the re-discovery and application of ancient African history, culture and wisdom; Dr. Gerald Deas, M.D., the physician, poet, activist who has devoted his life to the health empowement of families and youth; and many others who will share insights on critical issues related to mental health issues impacting the community.



The series launched February 3 with first guest Dr. Barbara Justice, widely remembered in Harlem as a surgeon and Family Practitioner but who is now a Board Certified Forensic Psychiatrist in California. She spoke on the topic of Self-Help for anxiety during the COVID Pandemic. Yesterday, February 10, Bernard Creamer, author/activist/urban scenes analyst explored the degenerative effects of Hip Hop, the subject of his popular book, WHO STOLE THE SOUL? THE WEAPONIZATION OF HIP HOP: A Historical & Sociological Perspective.

MIND FIELD’s McIntosh & Theodore and their guests will take listeners “into the Best and the Blackest regions of the mind with compassion and positive results.”

About Dr. James C. McIntosh:

Dr. McIntosh is the co-chair and co-founder of CEMOTAP and the past chair of the Board for the Education of People of African Ancestry (The John Henrick Clarke House). A retired psychiatrist, Dr. McIntosh has practiced in all 5 boroughs over a career spanning four decades. He is the Past Executive Director and Medical Director of Upper Manhattan Health Center and served as a Medical Director at Services for the Underserved and Fortune Society. He also is a past two-term president of The Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR), the nation’s largest union of salaried physicians. He founded the Interns and Residents Licensing Review School, which operated successfully between 1987 and 1991. He completed three years of internship and residency in the Columbia Univerity Psychiatry Program at Harlem Hospital; completed a joint year of Fellowship and Residency in Public and Community Psychiatry at Montefiore Hospital of Einstein Medical School of Yeshiva University; and is a graduate of the New Jersey Medical School of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (Rutgers). Dr. McIntosh is a graduate of Hunter College of the City University of New York and Brooklyn Technical H.S.

About Richardeanea Theodore, RN, CNS, MA, MPA:

Richardeanea Theodore, a registered nurse, student of public policy and long-time community activist, has promoted community health and wellness, health education and health equity for more than three decades. She also is a family therapist, clinical nurse specialist, educator, and administrator. Her credentials include a Masters of Education degree from New York University; Master of Public Policy Administration from Baruch College; Certification in Family Therapy Counseling from The State University of New York, and Advanced Practice Nurse (Clinical Nurse Specialist) Certification in New York State. She is a former Associate Dean of a School of Nursing and has served as President of the Bed-Stuy Early Childhood Center and Chair of the Health Committee of the Black United Front. She has served on the Community Board of Kings Cunty Hospital and was a charter member of The Sickle Cell Committee of Kings County Hos[ital.

Nurse Theodore’s citations include being listed in Who’s Who in American Nursing and receiving New York State’s Certification of Excellence from the United University Professions.

She is currently completing requirements for a Ph.D in Public Policy Administration.

.