Vy Higginsen celebrates the 35th Anniversary of “MAMA, I WANT TO SING,” the endearing Black musical about a young woman who wants to leave her beloved gospel choir for the secular world of R&B and pop music. “MAMA I WANT TO SING” returns to the Heckscher Theater, now known as El Teatro, at Museo del Barrio, at 1250 Fifth Avenue, where it debuted 35 years ago on November 16 for a 2-show engagement. For more info and to make reservations, visit: mamafoundation.org or call 212.280.1045.