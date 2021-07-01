Our Time Press

VIGILANT MAYORAL CANDIDATE ERIC ADAMS NOT DOWN WITH BOARD OF ELECTIONS COUNT

June 24, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral candidate Eric Adams holds press availability outside of Brooklyn Borough Hall. Eric Adams was a winner of the first round of Democratic Party primary election for the next mayor of the city. He is awaiting the results of final tabulation by the election commission for ranked choice voting. Candidate Maya Wiley, who reportedly lost in the BOE’s original vote count, reacted to the disclosure saying, “This error by the Board of Elections is not just failure to count votes properly today, it is the result of generations of failures that have gone unaddressed. Today, we have once again seen the mismanagement that has resulted in a lack of confidence in results, not because there is a flaw in our election laws, but because those who implement it have failed too many times.” (Credit Image:© Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire)

Major 100,000 “Discrepancy” Doesn’t Add Up

After Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams released a statement Tuesday questioning New York City Board of Elections’ unofficial recent voting results update, the BOE admitted to a “discrepancy.”
Adams is asking for an accounting of the BOE’s addition of tens of thousands of names to its most recent ranked-choice voting update.

Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley


Recently-released election results that may include the aforementioned discrepancies show that Adams received 51.1 percent of votes while Kathryn Garcia received 48.9 percent of votes, meaning a total of 368,898 votes for Adams and a total of 352,990 votes for Garcia.

“An unacceptable mistake,” was mayoral candidate Maya D. Wiley’s response yesterday to the BOE’s accidental inclusion of 135,000 test votes in the first round of ranked choice votes. Last week, Wiley was eliminated from the race. After the BOE’s recount yesterday, she’s now less than 400 votes behind second place finisher Kathryn Garcia, with 226,575 thousand to Garcia’s 226,922. Some observers say Wiley has a “fighting chance.”

The @BOENYC account tweeted: “We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report. We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred. We ask the public, elected officials and candidates to have patience.”
See CNN update on page 3.

BOE MISSION STATEMENT
The Board of Elections in the City of New York,
as provided under Section 3-200 of the New York State Election Law, is responsible:

To conduct fair and honest elections, from local to federal levels;
To enfranchise all eligible New Yorkers to register to vote and to practice those rights;
To conduct elections, certify the canvass and to retain the official records;
Voter outreach and education.
BOE: A Failure of Mission

