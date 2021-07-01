VIGILANT MAYORAL CANDIDATE ERIC ADAMS NOT DOWN WITH BOARD OF ELECTIONS COUNT

Major 100,000 “Discrepancy” Doesn’t Add Up

After Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams released a statement Tuesday questioning New York City Board of Elections’ unofficial recent voting results update, the BOE admitted to a “discrepancy.”

Adams is asking for an accounting of the BOE’s addition of tens of thousands of names to its most recent ranked-choice voting update.

Recently-released election results that may include the aforementioned discrepancies show that Adams received 51.1 percent of votes while Kathryn Garcia received 48.9 percent of votes, meaning a total of 368,898 votes for Adams and a total of 352,990 votes for Garcia.



“An unacceptable mistake,” was mayoral candidate Maya D. Wiley’s response yesterday to the BOE’s accidental inclusion of 135,000 test votes in the first round of ranked choice votes. Last week, Wiley was eliminated from the race. After the BOE’s recount yesterday, she’s now less than 400 votes behind second place finisher Kathryn Garcia, with 226,575 thousand to Garcia’s 226,922. Some observers say Wiley has a “fighting chance.”

The @BOENYC account tweeted: “We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report. We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred. We ask the public, elected officials and candidates to have patience.”

