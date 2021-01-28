Vice President Harris Used 2 Bibles

Vice President Harris used two Bibles to be sworn in on Jan. 20, USA TODAY reported. One Bible belonged to the late civil rights icon and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who helped inspire her career path. The second Bible belonged to family friend Regina Shelton, whom Harris called a “second mother” to her and her sister.

“Mrs. Shelton would bring her Bible to church every Sunday. Sitting alongside her, I was introduced to the teachings of that Bible,” Harris wrote in a Bustle article in 2019.