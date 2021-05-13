Our Time Press

US authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15

Move expands inoculation program as vaccination rates slow
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized in the US for children as young as 12.
US regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and its partner BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country’s inoculation program even as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.
The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) to people as young as 16 in the United States.
The vaccine makers said they had started the process for full approval for those ages last week.
The US Food and Drug Administration said it was amending the EUA to include the millions of children aged 12 to 15.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

On Checks & Imbalances, and Equalizing playing fields-Pt. I

Truth Teller Liz Cheney Ousted by the Republicans: Is this the Beginning of the End of GOP’s “Party”?

DeBlasios’ COVID-19 Mental Healthcare Access-to-All Plan May Offer a National “Thrive” Response

May 20th Candidates’ Forum

Florida Follows Georgia’s Lead, Approves Racist Voter Restrictions

Recovery Strategies for NYC and Beyond Born from DeBlasio “Transformative” Ideas

“Campaign Against Hunger” Expands to New Distribution Center in East New York

Biden Economic Agenda Addresses Systemic Racism, Concern for Black Lives

Categories