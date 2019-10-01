The National Association of Minority Contractors, New York Tri-State Chapter, presented its UNITY IN DIVERSITY 2019 AWARDS GALA, a black-tie affair, on October 18 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. New York’s construction and contractor industry elites were ubiquitous and in evidence during the 5-hour proceedings.

NAMC honored 25 industry leaders, many of them African-Americans like Michael Jones-Bey, Con Edison, Director, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability; William McElroy, McElroy Architects; Francilia Wilkins-Rahim, RF Wilkins Consultants; Wayne Benjamin, Dormitory Authority State of NY; Robert Horsford, Apex Building Group; Michael Garner, MTA; Linda Graves, VP, Gilbane Building Company; Paul T. Williams, Jr., Esquire, Managing Director, Williams Strategy Advisors; Suzette Bather-Taylor, Port Authority-NY & NJ; Wanda Graham, NYS Homes & Community Renewal; Valerie White, Empire State Development; and Charles E. Williams III, Esquire, Partner, Peckar & Abramson.