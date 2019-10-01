Saturday, October 26th

‘Til Victory is Won Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, 7pm–midnight, FREE. This feast of fare for the mind is presented over five hours of history and perspective on the future It is inspired by the 1619 observance of 400 years since the start of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Among the highlights will be: Aisha Hinds of TV’s Underground and 9-1-1 playing Harriet Tubman and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams portraying Frederick Douglass; Nikkole Hannah-Jones speaking on The 1619 Project; a continuous reading of Beloved; presentations such as “Visual Narratives of Liberation” and “The Romantic Poetry of Abolition” and lots more. [RSVP at https://www.bklynlibrary.org/til-victory-is-won]