The New York Marathon

The 2019 NYC marathon is Sunday, Nov. 3rd.
The 2019 NYC marathon is Sunday, Nov. 3rd.

Autumn is setting in with its customary rituals. The New York Marathon is Sunday, November 3. Assemblywoman Inez Dickens is hosting a costume Halloween Party at Cove Lounge, 325 Lenox Avenue, Harlem, on October 30 at 7 pm. Joshua Clennon will host a fundraiser for Senator Brian Benjamin for his 2021 bid for NYC Comptroller on Halloween (10/31), 7-9 pm at 7 West 122nd Street, Harlem. [Call 646.415.4578] Retrograde Mercury arrives on October 31 for three weeks. Here we go with communication snafus again!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Victoria Horsford

Victoria Horsford

Leave a Reply

Facebook Twitter Youtube Medium

Recent Posts

Cong. John Conyers, Champion of Reparations, Passes at 90

Elijah Cummings 1951-2019

Wellness Check

Categories

Facebook Twitter Google-plus
Facebook Twitter Google-plus
Facebook

© 2019, Our Time Press. All rights reserved