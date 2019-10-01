Autumn is setting in with its customary rituals. The New York Marathon is Sunday, November 3. Assemblywoman Inez Dickens is hosting a costume Halloween Party at Cove Lounge, 325 Lenox Avenue, Harlem, on October 30 at 7 pm. Joshua Clennon will host a fundraiser for Senator Brian Benjamin for his 2021 bid for NYC Comptroller on Halloween (10/31), 7-9 pm at 7 West 122nd Street, Harlem. [Call 646.415.4578] Retrograde Mercury arrives on October 31 for three weeks. Here we go with communication snafus again!