The Nanny Series: A Postcolonial Reading

Tuesday, October 15th

Cloister Lounge Gallery
490 Riverside Drive and 91 Claremont Ave.,
Manhattan
FREE.
This exhibition by artist Laura James combines the use of surrealist painting and postcolonial theory to address issues of gender, work, and motherhood in the lives of domestic workers living in New York City. Painter Laura James, and her sister/collaborator, Dr. Sonia James-Wilson explore how identity is constructed, deconstructed, and reconstructed for and by women from former colonies in the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. For hours call 212-870-6700.

David Mark Greaves

