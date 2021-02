The Jim Crow Era: A Solemn Roll Call Of Those Brutally Murdered

Wes Johnson, lynched, Abbeville, Ala. Feb 2 1937

Jonathan Jones, lynched, Altoona, Alabama, July 1 1904

N/A Pedigrie, lynched Andalusia, Ala. February 20 1906

John Jones, lynched, Anniston, Alabama, July 13 1890

Ray Rolston, lynched, Anniston, Ala. November 24 1909

Willie Brewster, murdered, Anniston, Ala. July 15 1965

William Wallace, lynched, Axis, Alabama August 1 1910

Holland English, lynched, Bakerhill, Ala. April 2 1894

\Marsal McGregor, lynched, Banks, Alabama January 5 1899

Walter Clayton, lynched, Bay Minett, Ala. April 6 1908

3 unidentified black men, lynched, Berlin, Ala. Dec. 8 1893

William Smith, lynched, Bessemer, Ala. November 2 1912

James Jackson, lynched, Bibb Co, Alabama January 31 1897

John Steele, lynched, Birmingham, Ala. September 27 1889

ames Brown, lynched, Birmingham, Alabama May 11 1901

Jerry Johnson, lynched, Birmingham, Ala. September 3 1907

N/A Thomas, lynched, Birmingham, Alabama April 25 1909

Wilson Gardner, lynched, Birmingham, Ala. Aug. 24 1913

1 unid. man murdered Birmingham Ala. Aug. 23 1934

Addie Mae Collins age 10 murd. Birmingham Ala. Sept 15 1963

Denise McNairm age 11 murdered Birmingham Ala Sept 15 1963

Carol Robertson age 14 murdered Birmingham Ala Sept 15 1963

Johnny Robinson age 16 murdered Birmingham Ala Sept 15 1963

Virgil Ware age 13 murdered Birmingham Ala September 15 1963

Cynthia Wesley age 14 murdered Birmingham Ala Sept 15 1963

John Kellog, lynched, Blanche, Alabama Feb. 20 1898

James Thomas, lynched, Blossburg, Alabama July 9 1897

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Bolivar Ala. Feb. 1 1909

Richard Burton, lynched, Boyds, Alabama January 28 1916

Mack Segars, lynched, Brantley, Ala. December 28 1893

Charles Hunt, lynched, Brantley, Alabama August 17 1899

1 unidentified man lynched Brierfield Ala Jul. 17 1893

William Miller, lynched, Brighton, Alabama August 6 1908

George Hoes, lynched, Butler, Alabama May 8 1892

Azariah Curtis, lynched, Butler, Alabama December 7 1912

Frank Reeves, lynched, Butler Co, Alabama May 30 1901

Jesse Matson, lynched, Calera, Alabama May 26 1910

John Calloway, lynched, Calhoun Co, Ala. March 21 1898

Jack Pharr, lynched, Claiborne, Alabama August 30 1897

1 unidentified black murdered Camp Hill, Ala July 17 1931

3 unidentified men lynched Carrolton Ala Sept 15 1893

Bud Beard, lynched, Carrolton, Alabama December 17 1897

Roxie Elliott, lynched, Centerville, Alabama April 15 1891

Grant Richardson lynched Centerville Ala. October 9 1910

William Fournay, lynched, Chestnut, Ala Sept 3 1901

John Brown, lynched, Childersburg, Ala. October 1 1891

3 unidentified men lynched Childersburg Ala May 16 1892

Manuel Dunegan, lynched, Chilton Co, Ala April 15 1895

Ray Porter, lynched, Clanton, Alabama August 21 1891

Edward Prater, lynched, Clay Co, Alabama July 8 1892

1 unidentified man lynched Clayton Ala Aug 30 1911

Charles Young, lynched, Clayton, Alabama March 29 1914

Sidney Johnson, lynched, Coaling, Alabama July 12 1898

Jerido Shivers, lynched, Coffee Co, Alabama May 19 1895

James Freeman, lynched, Columbus City Ala. May 31 1895

4* unidentified black men, murd., Coosa Co., Ala Nov 1870

Albert Sloss, lynched, Courtland Ala. November 2 1899

Alexander Herman, lynched, Courtland, Ala. July 15 1901

5 unidentified men lynched Cross Plains Ala Jul 11 1870

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Cuba Ala Dec 20 1912

Ernest Murphy, lynched, Dalevile, Alabama June 27 1893

Samuel Verge, lynched, Demopolis, Alabama August 4 1911

Robert Moseley lynched Dolimite Alabama Nov. 14 1894

Henry McKenny, lynched, Dothan, Alabama July 3 1910

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Dothan Ala Feb 19 1912

N/A Abernathy, lynched, Duke, Alabama October 30 1900

Winfield Townsend, lynched, Eclectic, Alabama Oct 2 1900

N/A Terrill, lynched, Elba, Alabama July 16 1897

Esau Robinson, lynched, Emelle, Alabama July 4 1930

John Robinson, lynched, Emelle, Alabama July 4 1930

John Pennington, lynched, Enterprise, Ala Aug. 7 1901

2 unidentified black men murdered Eufala, Ala Nov. 3 1874

Ed Only, lynched, Eufala, Alabama April 14 1893

Iver Peterson, lynched, Eufala, Alabama February 12 1911

4 unidentified blacks, murdered, Eutaw Ala. Oct. 25 1868

Co. Atty Alexander Boyd murdered Eutaw Ala Mar 31 1870

4 unidentified black men murdered Eutaw, Ala. Oct 25 1870

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Excel, Ala. Sept. 2 1897

O’Dee Henderson, murdered, Fairfield, Ala May 9 1940

Cleveland Harding, lynched, Florence, Ala Mar. 24 1907

William Jones, lynched, Ft. Deposit, Alabama Dec 19 1914

Bunkie Richardson, lynched, Gadsden, Ala Feb 11 1906

1 unidentified man lynched Gadsden Ala Aug 28 1912

Cong. Richard Burke murd. Gainesville Ala Aug 18 1870

1 unidentified man, lynched, Geneva, Alabama May 7 1900

2 unidentified men, lynched, Georgiana, Ala Sept 29 1891

James Daniel, lynched, Goose Co, Alabama July 20 1897

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Greeley, Ala Jan 10 1917

7 unidentified men, murdered, Greene Co, Ala Jan 1870

Guilford Coleman, lynched, Greene Co, Alabama Sept. 1871

1 unidentified man, murdered, Greene Co, Ala Sept 1871

Perry Small, lynched, Greensboro, Alabama Aug. 27 1965

2 unidentified men, lynched, Greenville, Ala Apr 21 1895

3 unid. women, lynched, Greenville, Ala. Apr. 21 1895

N/A Reid, lynched, Greenville, Alabama October 14 1920

Willis Perkins, lynched, Hackleburg, Ala. Sept. 11 1912

1 unidentified man, lynched, Hale Co., Alabama Fall 1870

N/A Stover, lynched, Halselle, Alabama October 21 1908

1 unidentified man, lynched, Hartford, Ala. Mar. 26 1907

Neal Guinn, lynched, Hayneville, Alabama August 5 1931

Sam Wright, lynched, Helena, Alabama October 15 1891

2 unidentified couples, lynched, Henry Co, Ala. Aug. 1 1891

3 unidentified men, lynched, Hope Hull, Ala. Aug. 17 1915

2 unidentified, murdered, Huntsville, Ala. Oct. 31 1868

Robert Moseley, lynched, Huntsville, Ala. Mar. 22 1890

Elijah Clark, lynched, Huntsville, Alabama July 23 1900

Horace Maples, lynched, Huntsville, Alabama Sept. 7 1904

Rev. L. C. Baldwin murd. Huntsville Ala Apr 22 1956

4 unidentified men, lynched, Inverness, Ala. Apr. 19 1892

William Wardley, lynched, Irondale, Alabama Dec. 7 1896

Joshua Balaam, lynched, Jackson, Alabama Sept. 4 1909

Lewis Balaam, lynched, Jackson, Alabama Sept. 4 1909

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Jasper, Ala. Jul. 5 1892

William Byrd, lynched, Jasper, Alabama January 16 1921

1 unidentified man, lynched, Jefferson, Ala. May 12 1897

2 unidentified women, lynched, Jefferson, Ala. May 12 1897

Andy Beard, lynched, Kennedy, Alabama March 18 1897

Louis Bonner, lynched, Kennedy, Alabama Dec. 16 1897

John Bonner, lynched, Kennedy, Alabama Dec. 16 1897

1 unidentified man, lynched, Kilgore Ala. Aug. 28 1913

Caines Hall, lynched, Kingston, Alabama May 1 1904

John Anderson, lynched, Lafayette, Alabama Oct. 2 1898

1 unidentified man, lynched, Lafayette, Ala. Oct. 23 1898

Willie Carlisle, murdered, Lafayette, Alabama Feb. 18 1950

John Hayden, lynched, Lamar Co, Alabama June 1 1897

William Lewis, lynched, Lamison, Alabama April 14 1894

Ephreim Pope, lynched, Lamison, Alabama June 22 1904

Charles Humphries, lynched, Lee Co, Ala. Mar. 18 1900

Charles Bentley, lynched, Leeds, Alabama August 2 1901

1 unidentified man, lynched, Leeds, Ala. May 11 1901

N/A Davenport, lynched, Leighton, Alabama Jan. 24 1909

William Powel, lynched, Letohatchee, Ala. Jul. 23 1917

Jesse Powel, lynched, Letohatchee, Alabama July 23 1917

George Harris, lynched, Limestone Co, Ala. Jun 16 1901

Ruben Sims, lynched, Little River, Alabama April 16 1904

Unid. security guard murd. Livingston Ala. Aug. 12 1869

Jesse Thornton, murdered, Luverne, Alabama June 28 1940

1 unidentified man, lynched, Macon Co, Ala. Mar. 10 1892

Clinton Montgomery, lynched, Magnolia, Ala. Dec.20 1909

Scott Bishop, lynched, Marbury, Alabama Dec. 20 1902

1 unidentified black man, lynched, McFall, Ala. Oct. 8 1910

1 unidentified man, lynched, Midway, Ala. Jan. 4 1907

Douglass Robertson, lynched, Mobile, Ala. Jan. 22 1909

4 unidentified man, lynched, Monroeville Ala. Oct. 13 1892

2 unidentified men, lynched, Montevallo, Ala. Sept. 2 1889

Isaac Cook, lynched, Montgomery, Alabama Aug. 12 1890

Oliver Jackson, lynched, Montgomery, Ala. Mar. 29 1894

William Westmoreland, lynched, Mont. Ala. Jun. 24 1896

Henry Abrams, lynched, Montgomery, Ala. Nov. 29 1897

John Dell, lynched, Montgomery, Alabama October 9 1910

N/A Foukal, lynched, Montgomery, Alabama April* 1919

Phifer, lynched, Montgomery, Alabama Sept. 29 1919

Croskey, lynched, Montgomery, Alabama Sept. 29 1919

2 unidentified, murdered, Montgomery, Ala. Nov. 1 1920

Willie Edwards, murdered, Montgomery, Ala. Jan. 23 1957

Judge Charlton, murdered, Morgan Co, Ala. Mar. 18 1870

Bud Davis, lynched, Moulton, Alabama March 6 1901

Allen Parker, lynched New Monroesville Ala. Oct. 30 1892

1 unidentified woman, murd., Northport, Ala. Sept. 10 1868

3 unidentified black men, lynched, Opp, Ala. Dec. 6 1901

Newt Sanders, lynched, Opp, Alabama November 30 1907

John Brownlee, lynched, Oxford, Alabama July 19 1894

Charlie Hurst, murdered, Pell City, Alabama Feb. 22 1950

Tobe McGrady, lynched, Perote, Alabama October 5 1895

James Williams, lynched, Pickens Co, Alabama Jan. 19 1893

John Marritt, lynched, Pickens Co, Alabama March 26 1897

Poe Hibbler, lynched, Pickens Co, Alabama July 23 1917

Jonathan Lipsey, lynched, Pickensville, Ala. Aug. 27 1907

Lemuel Weeks, lynched, Pickensville, Alabama July 1 1916

Edward Plowly, lynched, Pine Apple, Ala. Mar. 14 1905

William Plowly, lynched, Pine Apple, Ala. Mar. 14 1905

Eben Calhoun, lynched, Pittsview, Alabama April 29 1907

Thomas Browne, lynched, Point Clear, Ala. Jun. 26 1895

George Meadows, lynched, Pratt Mines, Ala. Jan. 15 1889

Richard Robinson, lynched, Prichard, Alabama Oct. 6 1906

Henry Peters, lynched, Prichard, Alabama October 6 1906

Moses Dossett, lynched, Prichard, Alabama Sept. 22 1907

John Womack, lynched, Redlevel, Alabama May 22 1918

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Reform, Ala. Jul. 16 1917

William Brown, lynched, Rienzi, Alabama April 29 1906

1 unidentified man, lynched, Riverton, Ala. Jul. 25 1890

James Speak, lynched, Riverton, Alabama July 21 1897

Bush Rivers, lynched, Sanford, Alabama October 4 1910

John Smith, lynched, Scottsboro, Alabama March 20 1897

Andrew Diggs, lynched, Scottsboro, Alabama June 24 1903

Reddrick Adams, lynched, Seale, Alabama April 12 1896

Wiley Webb, lynched, Selma, Alabama February 14 1892

Dan Edwards, lynched, Selma, Alabama June 24 1893

4 unidentified black men, lynched, Selma, Ala. Dec. 12 1893

2 unidentified black men, lynched, Selma, Ala. Apr. 5 1894

Isadore Moreley, lynched, Selma, Alabama August 1 1896

William Hunter, lynched, Selma, Alabama August 1 1896

Edward Mayes, lynched, Selma, Alabama May 6 1901

“Dic” Mayes, lynched, Selma, Alabama May 6 1901

Robert Dawson, lynched, Selma, Alabama May 6 1901

Samuel Harris, lynched, Selma, Alabama November 3 1902

Edward Bell, lynched, Selma, Alabama August 7 1904

N/A Carson, lynched, Selma, Alabama January 3 1913

Rev. Horace Bell, murdered, Selma, Alabama May 29 1959

William Bird, lynched, Sheffield, Alabama Nov. 11 1918

George Whiteside, lynched, Sheffield, Ala. Nov. 12 1918

William Williams, lynched, South Side, Ala. May 11 1901

Frank Griffin, lynched, Stanton, Alabama March 31 1890

2 unidentified black men, murdered, Sumter, Ala. May 1869

Ben Brown, murdered, Sumter Co., Alabama October 1 1868

2 unidentified men, lynched, Sylvan, Ala. Feb. 13 1892

Fred Quigleton, lynched, Talladega, Alabama Nov. 3 1907

James Anderson, lynched, Taylor Ferry, Ala. Oct. 10 1896

Herman Deeley, lynched, Taylorsville, Ala. Jan. 18 1915

1 unidentified man, lynched, Toadvine, Ala. Oct. 14 1896

Oliver Latt, lynched, Tunnel Springs, Ala. Aug. 23 1905

1 unid. bystander, murdered, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Apr. 1 1870

Bud Wilson, lynched, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Dec. 27 1889

Dan Pippen, lynched, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Aug. 13 1933

T. Hardin, lynched, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Aug. 13 1933

Dennis Cross, lynched, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sept. 24 1933

2 unidentified men, murd., Tuscaloosa Co, Ala. Apr. 1869

4 unid. men, murdered, Tuscaloosa Co., Ala. Jun. 1869

Jesse Underwood, lynched, Tuscumbia, Ala. Jul. 26 1891

3 unidentified man, lynched, Tuscumbia, Ala. Apr. 22 1894

William Reynolds, lynched, Tuscumbia, Ala. Apr. 6 1902

M. Alexander, lynched, Tuskegee, Alabama June 13 1895

3 unidentified black men, lynched, Tyler, Ala. Mar. 19 1895

Jim Martin, murdered, Union, Alabama March 31 1870

1 unid. man, lynched, Union Springs, Ala. Apr. 2 1911

Abram Sumroll, lynched, Vinegar Bend, Ala. Nov. 2 1907

Henry Lucas, lynched, Vinegar Bend, Alabama Nov. 2 1907

Noah Dickson, lynched, Walnut Grove, Ala. May 22 1889

5 unidentified men, lynched, Wetumpka, Ala. June 17 1898

N/A Berney, lynched, Wetumpka, Alabama Nov. 18 1912

Edwin Smith, lynched, Wetumpka, Alabama January 4 1915

William Smith, lynched, Wetumpka, Alabama Jan. 4 1915

Zachioli Grohan, lynched, Whistler, Alabama April 2 1891

Louis McAdams, lynched, Wilsonville, Ala. Jan. 3 1901

Joseph James, lynched, Woodstock, Alabama Dec. 22 1896

N/A Randall, lynched, Winfield, Alabama April 25 1891

N/A Stark, lynched, N/A, Alabama October 4 1889

Calvin Brown, lynched, N/A, Alabama July 6 1891

Robert Brown, lynched, N/A, Alabama July 6 1891

2 unidentified black men, lynched, N/A, Ala. Dec. 10 1893

James Powell, lynched, N/A, Alabama June 5 1895

Leon Orr, lynched, N/A, Alabama June 20 1896

John Fitch, lynched, N/A, Alabama September 27 1896

Henry Cyat, lynched, N/A, Alabama October 10 1896

1 unidentified black man, lynched, N/A, Ala. Oct. 12 1896

Albert Anderson, lynched, N/A, Alabama Sept. 13 1898

William Ziegler, lynched, N/A, Alabama March 24 1902

Willy Campbell, lynched, N/A, Alabama June 25 1902

Charles Young, lynched, N/A, Alabama November 15 1903

Philip Davis, lynched, N/A, Alabama November 30 1903

Walter Carter, lynched, N/A, Alabama November 30 1903

Clinton Thomas, lynched, N/A, Alabama Nov. 30 1903

Daniel Dove, lynched, N/A, Alabama October 20 1906

Sam Verge, lynched, N/A, Alabama August 5 1912

James Fox, lynched, N/A, Alabama August 10 1915

Blackburn, lynched, Argenta, Arkansas October 7 1906

1 unidentified man, lynched, Arkadelphia, AR Dec. 21 1900

Julian Moseley, lynched, Arkansas City, AR July 14 1892

“Dock” McLane, lynched, Ashdown, AR May 14 1910

Aaron Jimerson, lynched, Ashdown, Arkansas Aug. 9 1917

John Barrett, lynched, Askew, Arkansas April 20 1905

George McElum, murdered, Augusta, AR Oct. 29 1868

Washington Mussay, lynched, Augusta, AR Dec. 5 1907

Arthur Dean, lynched, Augusta, Arkansas Sept. 9 1911

Edward Williams, lynched, Baxter, Arkansas Aug. 26 1897

John Stewart, lynched, Bearden, Arkansas May 9 1893

Doc Henderson, lynched, Bearden, Arkansas May 9 1893

James Bailey, lynched, Beebe, Arkansas July 7 1891

Zeke High, lynched, Belmont, Arkansas September 1871

Capt. Simpson Mason, murd., Bennett’s Bayou, AR Sept. 19 1868

1 unidentified man, murdered, Benton, AR Jan. 14 1911

Newton Jones, lynched, Boxley, Arkansas Nov. 29 1893

Frank Robertson, lynched, Bradley, Arkansas Mar. 20 1903

1 unidentified man, lynched, Brantley, AR Apr. 2 1890

Paul Scroggs, lynched, Brinkley, Arkansas January 6 1893

Henry Allen, lynched, Brinkley, Arkansas January 6 1893

Robert Jordan, lynched, Camden, Arkansas August 10 1892

William Larkin, lynched, Camden, Arkansas Feb. 14 1890

Jacob Bowers, lynched, Carlisle, Arkansas Sept. 12 1915

1 unidentified man, lynched, Centerville, AR Sept 6 1893

N/A Harrison, lynched, Champagnolle, AR Sept. 20 1892

4 unidentified men, lynched, Clarendon, AR Aug. 9 1898

Gidfrey Gould, lynched, Clarendon, Arkansas July 31 1896

Charles Mulligan, lynched, Conway, AR Aug 30 1891

Frank Brown, lynched, Conway, Arkansas Sept. 22 1905

Robert Greenwood, lynched, Cross Co, AR Dec. 7 1893

Glenco Days, lynched, Crossett, Arkansas Feb. 19 1904

1 unidentified man, lynched, Crossett, AR Sept. 5 1904

Frank Tucker, lynched, Crossett, Arkansas Sept. 15 1932

George Baily, lynched, Devil’s Bluff, AR Dec. 20 1909

Moses Henderson, lynched, Dewitt, Arkansas Dec. 20 1891

Frank Dodd, lynched, Dewitt, Arkansas October 9 1916

Nat Mullens, lynched, Earle, Arkansas June 17 1900

Allen Mitchell, lynched, Earle, Arkansas June 13 1918

200* unid. blacks, lynched, Elaine, AR Oct. 1-2 1919

James Calton, lynched, Elmarth, Arkansas February 7 1906

Samuel Gates, lynched, England, Arkansas Sept. 13 1917

Horace McCoy, lynched, Foreman, Arkansas March 10 1902

M. Neeley, lynched, Forrest City, Arkansas May 19 1889

Charles Young, lynched, Forrest City, AR Oct. 20 1902

Nathan Lucy, lynched, Forrest City, Arkansas Oct. 16 1911

William Patrick, lynched, Forrest City, AR Dec. 3 1915

Andrew Avery, lynched, Garland City, AR July 31 1917

John West, lynched, Guernsey, Arkansas July 28 1922

Henry Bruce, lynched, Gulch Co, Arkansas Feb. 9 1894

N/A Bowles, lynched, Gurdon, Arkansas August 23 1892

Nat Hadley, lynched, Gurdon, Arkansas November 20 1891

Alexander Thompson, lynched, Gurdon, AR Apr. 22 1903

Ben Patterson, lynched, Hackette, Arkansas Oct. 1 1891

Henry Jones, lynched, Hamburg, Arkansas June 25 1891

L. Watson, lynched, Hamilton, Arkansas Sept. 16 1897

2 unidentified men, lynched, Hampton, AR July 14 1895

Will Turner, lynched, Helena, Arkansas November 18 1921

N/A Hilliard, lynched, Hope, Arkansas January 18 1909

Charles Lewis, lynched, Hope, Arkansas October 20 1911

Loy Haley, lynched, Hope, Arkansas June 15 1915

Brownie Tuggles, lynched, Hope, Arkansas March 15 1921

1 unidentified man, lynched, Hot Springs, AR Nov. 29 1906

William Norman, lynched, Hot Springs, AR June 19 1913

1 unidentified man, lynched, Hot Springs, AR Aug. 1 1922

Sam Powell, lynched, Huttig, Arkansas July 6 1910

John Wallace, lynched, Jefferson Springs, AR May 31 1893

N/A Thomas, lynched, Jonesboro, Arkansas Dec. 26 1920

1 unid. man, lynched, Junction City, AR July 12 1906

Thomas Parker, lynched, Kendall, Arkansas Oct. 15 1897

Lee Key, lynched, Knoxville, Arkansas May 13 1901

Henry Johnson, lynched, Lake Village, AR Nov. 3 1903

Robert Hicks, lynched, Lake Village, AR Nov. 25 1921

John Brodie, lynched, Lee Co, Arkansas June 12 1900

Willis Kees, lynched, Lepanto, Arkansas April 29 1936

George Washington, murd., Lewisburg, AR Nov. 30 1868

Unidentified merchant, murd., Lewisburg, AR Dec. 15 1868

7 unid. men, lynched, Little River Co, AR Mar. 23 1899

Frank King, lynched, Little Rock, Arkansas June 20 1895

James Henry, lynched, Little Rock, Arkansas May 13 1892

5 unidentified men, lynched, Little Rock, AR Mar. 19 1904

Lee Simms, lynched, Little Rock, Arkansas Sept. 5 1913

Jonathan Carter, lynched, Little Rock, AR May 4 1927

Alfred Davis, lynched, Lonoke Co, Arkansas Jan. 5 1894

N/A Hellem, lynched, Luxora, Arkansas September 1903

Henry Capus, lynched, Magnolia, Arkansas June 22 1894

1 unidentified man, lynched, Marcella, AR Mar. 15 1898

1 unidentified woman, lynched, Marche, AR Mar. 6 1894

Edward Peyton, lynched, Marianna, Arkansas Oct. 1 1891

Captain A. J. Haynes, murdered, Marion, AR July 1869

Robert Austin, lynched, Marion, Arkansas March 19 1910

Charles Richards, lynched, Marion, Arkansas Mar. 19 1910

3 unidentified men, lynched, McGhee, AR Sept. 22 1894

1 unidentified man, lynched, McGhee, AR May 12 1921

Peter Berryman, lynched, Mena, Arkansas February 20 1901

Jim Crazy, lynched, Milton, Arkansas December 9 1896

Mary Green, murdered, Mississippi Co, AR Mar. 22 1935

Doctor A. M. Johnson, murd., Mississippi Co., AR Aug. 26 1868

10 unid. blacks, murd., Mississippi Co., AR Aug. 29 1868

6 unid. blacks, murd., Mississippi Co., AR Sept. 20 1868

Congressman James Hinds, murd., Monroe Co., AR Oct. 22 1868

James Reid, lynched, Monticello, Arkansas July 14 1898

Alexander Johnson, lynched, Monticello, AR July 14 1898

Eugene Baker, lynched, Monticello, Arkansas July 30 1892

Deputy William Dollar, murd., Monticello, AR Oct. 1868

Frederick Reeves, murdered, Monticello, AR Oct. 1868

Phil Slater, lynched, Monticello, Arkansas March 22 1921

Flannegan Thornton, lynched, Morrillton, AR Apr. 19 1893

Charles Steward, lynched, Morrillton, AR May 21 1892

4 unidentified men, lynched, New Reader, AR Jan. 8 1898

N/A Lightfoot, lynched, Newport, AR Dec. 7 1892

Howard Davis, lynched, Newport, Arkansas Oct. 28

1914 Willis Robinson, lynched, Newport, AR Dec. 18 1918

1 unidentified man, lynched, Newton Co, AR Dec. 14 1891

Henry Lowry, lynched, Nodena, Arkansas January 26 1921

Willie Dees, lynched, Osceola, Arkansas May 1 1899

Henry Phillips, lynched, Osceola, Arkansas Nov. 15 1897

William Caldwell, lynched, Osceola, AR Sept. 11 1895

John Thomas, lynched, Osceola, Arkansas Sept. 11 1895

Albert Blades, lynched, Osceola, Arkansas June 2 1926

William Brooks, lynched, Palestine, AR May 23 1894

Ernest Williams, lynched, Parkdale, Arkansas June 20 1908

1 unidentified man, lynched, Philips Co, AR Jan. 1 1890

William Anderson, lynched, Pillar, Arkansas July 8 1906

1 unidentified man, lynched, Pine Bluff, AR Dec. 17 1896

John Kelly, lynched, Pine Bluff, Arkansas February 14 1892

Gulbert Harris, lynched, Pine Bluff, Arkansas Feb. 14 1892

Armstead Johnston, lynched, Pine Bluff, AR June 13 1889

Albert Aikens, lynched, Pine Bluff, Arkansas May 24 1909

“Judge” Jones, lynched, Pine Bluff, Arkansas Mar. 25 1910

Jonathan Williams, lynched, Plummerville, AR July 5 1912

Daughter of Rev. A. B. Brookins, murd., Poinsett Co, AR Mar. 21 1935

Joseph Blakely, lynched, Portland, Arkansas May 30 1909

Felix Gilman, lynched, Prescott, Arkansas May 27 1916

James Smith, lynched, Proctor, Arkansas February 8 1917

Goode Gray, lynched, Rison, Arkansas July 1 1898

William Wyatt, lynched, Rison, Arkansas August 24 1897

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Robroy, Arkansas Sept. 5 1897

Maj. Porter Andrews, murd., Rocky Comfort, AR Oct. 24 1868

Lt. Hiram Willis, murdered., Rocky Comfort, AR Oct. 24 1868

1 unidentified man, murdered, Rocky Comfort, AR Oct. 24 1868

Monroe Franklin, lynched, Russellville, Arkansas Aug. 20 1912

Det. Albert Parker, murdered, Searcy, AR Sept. 1868

Edward McCollum, lynched, Sheridan, AR Oct. 6 1903

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Sherrill, AR Jan. 1 1898

White Jetton, lynched, Spring Hill, AR Jan. 4 1905

13 unidentified men, lynched, St. Charles, AR Mar. 26 1904

2 unidentified women, lynched, Stamps, AR Mar. 20 1907

William Hunter, lynched, Star City, Arkansas June 14 1910

2 unidentified black men, lynched, Stephens, AR Aug. 31 1904

Hog Wilson, lynched, Stephens, Arkansas September 3 1902

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Stuttgart, AR Aug. 9 1916

Levi Hayden, lynched, Texarkana, Arkansas June 3 1898

Ed Coy, lynched, Texarkana, Arkansas February 20 1892

E. Robinson, lynched, Texarkana, Arkansas March 8 1889

Anthony Davis, lynched, Texarkana, Arkansas October 8 1906

Robert Donnelly, lynched, Union Twp, Arkansas July 2 1892

N/A Nelson, lynched, Varner, Arkansas November 14 1893

George Harris, lynched, Varner, Arkansas February 23 1892

John Turner, lynched, Warren, Arkansas April 6 1903

1 unidentified man, lynched, West Point, AR May 26 1900

Henry Beavers, lynched, Wilmar, Arkansas Feb. 9 1892

Chich Davis, lynched, Wilmot, Arkansas July 24 1899

28 unid. blacks, murdered, Woodruff Co, AR Aug. 28 1868

N/A Bluffkins, lynched, Woodruff Co., Arkansas May 1868

Albert England, lynched, Wynne, Arkansas November 4 1895

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Wynne, AR July 2 1892

Allen Carter, lynched, Wynne, Arkansas August 4 1892

Elijah Wells, lynched, Wynne, Arkansas November 20 1902

Dean Reynolds, lynched, N/A, Arkansas January 15 1889

Newton Gaines, lynched, N/A, Arkansas December 6 1898

Presley Oates, lynched, N/A, Arkansas May 20 1897

James Jones, lynched, N/A, Arkansas August 22 1895

1 unidentified black man, lynched, N/A, AR Sept. 19 1895

Hamp Brisco, lynched, N/A, Arkansas February 10 1892

Mrs. Hamp Brisco, lynched, N/A, Arkansas Feb. 10 1892

child of Hamp Brisco, lynched, N/A, AR Feb. 10 1892

William Rice, lynched, N/A, Arkansas November 8 1891

Robert Weaver, lynched, N/A, Arkansas May 30 1890

James Woodman, lynched, N/A, Arkansas July 6 1905

John Gilbert, lynched, N/A, Arkansas July 22 1903

1 unidentified black man, lynched, N/A, AR July 22 1903

Lee Newton, lynched, N/A, Arkansas August 1 1902

Sanford Lewis, lynched, N/A, Arkansas March 23 1912

Frank Pride, lynched, N/A, Arkansas April 5 1910

Laura Mitchell, lynched, N/A, Arkansas April 5 1910

1 unidentified black man, lynched, N/A, AR Oct. 8 1917

1 unidentified Black Muslim, murd. LA, CA Apr. 27 1962

28 blacks, murdered, Watts, CA Aug. 11-16 1965

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Majane, CA Mar. 12 1904

Henry Planz, lynched, San Jose, California Nov. 11 1892

Washington Wallace, lynched, La Junta, CO Mar. 25 1902

Calvin Kunblern, lynched, Pueblo, Colorado May 22 1900

George White, lynched, Wilmington, DE June 22 1903

4* blacks, murdered, Washington D.C. July 19-22 1919

Harry Jordan, lynched, Alachua, Florida January 13 1896

1 unidentified man, lynched, Alachua Co, FL Dec. 1870

Henry Washington, murd., Alachua Co, FL Oct. 7 1871

William Kaneker, lynched, Apalachicola, FL June 7 1892

1 unid. man, lynched, Apalachicola, FL Aug. 20 1897

Walter Austin, lynched, Arcadia, Florida February 18 1892

Deniss Cobb, lynched, Arcadia, Florida March 30 1892

Jonathan Smith, lynched, Arcadia, Florida April 10 1909

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Arcadia, FL June 15 1909

1 unidentified ferryman, murdered, Aspalaga, FL Sept. 1871

N/A Murphy, lynched, Atlon, Florida September 14 1912

3 unidentified men, lynched, Bartow, FL May 30 1895

Fred Rochelle, lynched, Bartow, Florida May 30 1901

Kid Tempers, lynched, Blountstown, Florida July 10 1913

Richard Smoke, lynched, Blountstown, FL Aug. 28 1931

Charles Smoke, lynched, Blountstown, Florida August 28 1931

1 unidentified man, lynched, Bluff Springs, FL July 28 1902

2 unidentified black men, lynched, Bonifay, FL July 30 1910

4 unidentified black men, lynched, Bonifay FL Aug. 2 1910

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Bonifay, Florida July 7 1913

William English, lynched, Bradentown, Florida July 4 1912

Washington Bradley, lynched, Bronson, FL Sept. 6 1904

Samuel Carter, murdered, Bronson, Florida July 3 1923

2 unidentified men, lynched, Brooksville, FL May 14 1900

1 unidentified man, lynched, Chipley, FL Sept. 7 1901

13 year old boy Weaver, murd., Columbia Co, FL Fall, 1868

Robert Jones, murdered, Columbia Co, Florida December 1870

Lishur Johnson, murdered, Columbia Co, Florida Spring 1869

Thomas Jacobs, murdered, Columbia Co., Florida Fall 1869

Timothy Francis, murdered, Columbia Co., Florida Fall 1869

James Greene, lynched, Columbia Co., Florida Fall 1869

Ike Ipswich, murdered, Columbia Co., Florida Fall 1869

Doc Peters, lynched, Cottondale, Florida July 1 1905

Will Wright, lynched, Dade City, Florida February 6 1901

Sam Williams, lynched, Dade City, Florida February 6 1901

William Leach, lynched, Dade City, Florida August 6 1915

Lee Snell, murdered, Daytona Beach, Florida April 29 1939

John Brunt, lynched, De Land, Florida April 20 1896

Charles Harris, lynched, De Land, Florida September 23 1896

Anthony Johnson, lynched, De Land, Florida Sept. 23 1896

3 unidentified men, lynched, Dunnellon, FL June 13 1899

Norman McKinney, lynched, Dunnellon, Florida Jan. 16 1901

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Duval Co, FL May 9 1909

William Bowles, lynched, Eagle Lake, Florida March 14 1921

Samuel Echols, lynched, Ellaville, Florida May 19 1895

Simeon Crowley, lynched, Ellaville, Florida May 19 1895

John Brooks, lynched, Ellaville, Florida May 19 1895

Reuben Stacey, lynched, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida July 19 1935

Green Jackson, lynched, Ft. White, Florida July 18 1890

Henry Boggs, lynched, Ft. White, Florida November 9 1893

N/A Stephens, murdered, Gainesville, Florida November 1868

Alexander Morris, lynched, Gainesville, Florida Jan. 14 1871

Sandy Hocock, murdered, Gainesville, Florida Sept. 14 1871

Moses Smith, murdered, Gordon, Florida November 1 1868

Edward Christian, lynched, Graceville, Florida Sept. 1 1910

Hattie Bowman, lynched, Graceville, Florida Sept. 1 1910

Samuel Smith, lynched, Greenville, Florida January 9 1894

Charles Pitman, lynched, Greenville, Florida Feb. 2 1908

Buckie Young, lynched, Greenville, Florida Sept. 11 1936

1 unidentified man, murdered, Groveland, FL Nov. 6 1951

Robert Matthews, lynched, Gull Point, FL Nov. 26 1910

2 unidentified men, lynched, Hernando Co., FL Feb. 1869

Jumbo Clark, lynched, High Springs, FL Jan. 15 1904

Frank Jordan, lynched, Inverness, Florida May 17 1906

James Davis, lynched, Inverness, Florida June 8 1906

Const. Calvin Rogers, murd., Jackson Co, FL Spr. 1870

Abram Hall, murdered, Jackson Co, Florida Oct. 1871

Henry Reed, murdered, Jackson Co., FL Oct. 4 1869

Mrs. Henry Reed, murd., Jackson Co., FL Oct. 4 1869

son of Henry Reed, murd., Jackson Co., FL Oct. 4 1869

Samuel Fleishman, murd., Jackson Co., FL Oct. 5 1869

Matt Nickles, murdered, Jackson Co., Florida October 8 1869

Mrs. Matt Nickles, murdered, Jackson Co., FL Oct. 8 1869

son of Matt Nickles, murd., Jackson Co., FL Oct. 8 1869

2 unidentified men, lynched, Jacksonville, FL Sept. 7 1919

Len Hart, murdered, Jacksonville, Florida August 25 1923

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Chappell, murd., Jacksonville, FL Mar. 23 1964

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Jasper, FL Aug. 9 1899

Henry Woods, lynched, Jasper, Florida June 6 1932

1 unidentified man, lynched, Jennings, FL Mar. 11 1900

5 unidentified black men, lynched, Juliette, FL Mar. 5 1897

3 unidentified black men, lynched, Juliette, FL Mar. 15 1897

Sam McIntosh, lynched, Kathleen, Florida July 9 1910

N/A Head, lynched, Key West, Florida December 26 1921

William Reed, murdered, Kissimmee, Florida February 24 1915

G. Garner, lynched, Kissimmee, Florida March 29 1917

N/A Mack, lynched, Kissimmee, Florida July 18 1922

N/A Adams, lynched, Lake Butler, Florida July 18 1903

Robert Bennet, lynched, Lake City, Florida July 4 1895

N/A Norris, lynched, Lake City, Florida May 21 1911

5 unidentified men, lynched, Lake City, FL May 21 1911

N.G. Romey, lynched, Lake City, Florida May 17 1929

3 unidentified men, lynched, Lake City Jct, FL Nov. 14 1893

Jacob Nader, lynched, Lakeland, Florida February 13 1909

Henry Scott, lynched, Lakeland, Florida May 7 1920

Jack Thomas, lynched, Live Oak, Florida June 27 1900

N/A West, lynched, Longwood, Florida May 14 1925

Charles Jones, lynched, MacClenny, Florida May 7 1896

4 unidentified blacks, lynched, MacClenny, FL Oct. 5 1920

Charles Martin, lynched, Madison, Florida February 1 1899

James Denson, lynched, Madison, Florida January 7 1901

stepson of James Denson, lynched, Madison, FL Jan. 7 1901

1 unidentified man, lynched, Madison, FL Nov. 9 1906

Harry Wilson, lynched, Madison Co, Florida May 11 1896

Jacob Williams, lynched, Madison Co, Florida July 6 1896

6* unidentified blacks, lynched, Manatee Co, FL Jan. 1896

County Clerk John Finlayson, murd., Marianna, FL Feb. 26 1869

Oscar Granby, murdered, Marianna, Florida October 2 1869

County Clerk J. Q. Dickinson, murd., Marianna, FL Apr. 3 1871

Simmons Simpson, lynched, Marianna, Florida March 29 1890

Galvin Baker, lynched, Marianna, Florida March 5 1911

Claude Neal, lynched, Marianna, Florida October 26 1934

Cellos Harrison, lynched, Marianna, Florida June 16 1943

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Marion Co, FL Dec. 14 1894

William Collins, lynched, Mayo, Florida June 9 1895

2 unidentified black man, lynched, Mayo, Florida June 11 1895

Richard Lowe, lynched, Mayo, Florida November 26 1910

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Mayo, Florida Jan. 17 1922

Henry Jackson, lynched, Miami, Florida May 22 1918

Henry Henson, lynched, Micanopy, Florida January 12 1892

J.C. Evans, lynched, Milton, Florida October 4 1937

C. Evans, lynched, Milton, Florida October 3 1938

Harry Moore, murdered, Mims, Florida December 25 1951

Mrs. Harry Moore, murdered, Mims, Florida December 25 1951

Robert Davis, lynched, Mulberry, Florida June 27 1900

Dan Kennedy, lynched, Mulberry, Florida May 3 1903

Amos Randall, lynched, Mulberry, Florida May 20 1903

Henry Gordon, lynched, Mulberry, Florida May 20 1903

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Mulberry, FL May 20 1904

John Bapes, lynched, Mulberry, Florida August 21 1906

Manny Price, lynched, Newberry, Florida September 1 1902

Robert Scruggs, lynched, Newberry, Florida September 1 1902

Mrs. Boisy Long, lynched, Newberry, Florida August 19 1916

4 unidentified black men, lynched, Newberry, FL Aug. 19 1916

1 unidentified woman, lynched, Newberry, FL Aug. 19 1916

Jackson Cooley, murdered, Newmanville, FL Feb. 12 1867

W.M. Lucy, murdered, Newmanville, Florida October 8 1871

Cesar Sullivan, murdered, Newmanville, Florida Oct. 11 1868

Robert Larkins, lynched, Ocala, Florida July 12 1893

Charles Willis, lynched, Ocala, Florida January 14 1894

Nim Young, lynched, Ocala, Florida May 15 1894

William Jackson, lynched, Ocala, Florida December 7 1894

Preech Nellis, lynched, Ocala, Florida November 14 1912

Jonathan Archer, lynched, Ocala, Florida November 19 1912

Richard Anderson, lynched, Ocala, Florida January 28 1916

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Ocala, FL Feb. 12 1921

Isaac Barrett, lynched, Orange Dale, Florida June 5 1897

Henry McDuffie, lynched, Orlando, Florida July 8 1892

J.T. Burgis, lynched, Palatka, Florida May 29 1894

Henry Simmons, lynched, Palm Beach Island, FL June 12 1923

James Barco, lynched, Panasoffkee, Florida June 29 1900

Henry Thomas, lynched, Parish, Florida March 9 1903

Lawrence West, lynched, Pensacola, Florida Nov. 22 1899

Leander Shaw, lynched, Pensacola, Florida July 29 1908

David Alexander, lynched, Pensacola, Florida April 5 1909

Charles Anderson, lynched, Perry, Florida September 26 1909

Charles Wright, lynched, Perry, Florida December 14 1922

Albert Young, lynched, Perry, Florida February 15 1923

Otis Price, lynched, Perry, Florida August 9 1938

Ernest Thomas, murdered, Perry, Florida July 26 1949

Crane Greene, lynched, Pine Barren, Florida July 21 1903

Ray Newsome, lynched, Pinette, Florida October 1 1921

Shepherd Trent, lynched, Punta Gorda, Florida June 25 1917

Patrock Wills, lynched, Quincy, Florida January 26 1893

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Quincy, Florida Aug. 1918

A.C. Williams, murdered, Quincy, Florida May 13 1941

Wyatt Young, murdered, Robinson Spring, FL Sept. 28 1869

Steward Livingston (2 yrs old), murd., Robinson Spring, FL Sept.28 1869

Sam Carter, lynched, Rosewood, Florida January 1 1923

Sarah Carrier, murdered, Rosewood, Florida Jan. 4 1923

Sylvester Carrier, murdered, Rosewood, FL Jan. 4 1923

Lexie Gordon, murdered, Rosewood, Florida Jan. 5 1923

Mingo Williams, murdered, Rosewood, FL Jan. 5 1923

James Carrier, murdered, Rosewood, Florida Jan. 6 1923

1 unidentified man, lynched, Rosewood, FL Jan. 4-7 1923

1 unid. man, murdered, Rosewood, FL Jan. 4-7 1923

1 unid., woman, murdered Rosewood, FL Jan. 4-7 1923

3 unid. women, lynched, Rosewood, FL Jan. 4-7 1923

20-26 unid. blacks, lynched, Rosewood, FL Jan. 4-7 1923

40-100 unid. blacks, lynched, Rosewood, FL Jan. 4-7 1923

Alonzo Williams, lynched, San Antonio, FL Aug. 1 1902

John Sanders, lynched, Sneads, Florida June 10 1900

1 unidentified man, lynched, Sneads, FL June 10 1900

John Richards, lynched, Sparr, Florida February 17 1915

John Evans, lynched, St. Petersburg, FL Nov. 14 1914

James Smith, lynched, Starke, Florida September 14 1894

Hicks Price, lynched, Starke, Florida November 25 1897

N/A Ballinger, lynched, Starke, Florida May 10 1921

Pierce Taylor, lynched, Tallahassee, Florida Jan. 24 1897

Maik Morris, lynched, Tallahassee, Florida June 6 1909

Richard Hawkins, lynched, Tallahassee, FL Aug. 2 1937

Ernest Powders, lynched, Tallahassee, FL Aug. 2 1937

Jackson Lewis, lynched, Tampa, Florida Dec. 5 1903

Sam Ellis, lynched, Tampa, Florida March 7 1910

Wade Ellis, lynched, Tampa, Florida March 7 1910

1 unidentified man, lynched, Tampa, FL Mar. 8 1910

3 unid. blacks, murdered, Tampa, FL July 15 1910

Sam Arline, lynched, Tampa, Florida April 15 1912

Robert Johnson, lynched, Tampa, FL Jan. 24 1934

M. Owens, lynched, Trenton, Florida July 23 1915

1 unidentified man, lynched, Waldo, FL Sept. 7 1892

Arthur Williams, lynched, Wellborne, FL Nov. 6 1898

Melvin Womack, murd., Winter Garden, FL Mar. 31 1951

Roscoe Smith, lynched, Yellow River, FL July 6 1913

Daniel Williams, lynched, N/A, Florida Dec. 11 1890

James Williams, lynched, N/A, Florida May 25 1892

1 unidentified man, lynched, N/A, FL May 25 1892

William Rawles, lynched, N/A, Florida April 2 1895

Samuel Lewis, lynched, N/A, Florida August 18 1895

Benjamin Price, lynched, N/A, Florida October 5 1908

John Black, lynched, N/A, Florida July 27 1906

William Reagin, lynched, N/A, Florida July 27 1906

Robert Matthews, lynched, N/A, Florida June 11 1910

N/A Johnson, lynched, N/A, Florida March 15 1919

1 unidentified black man, lynched, N/A, FL Nov. 3 1920

N/A Burman, lynched, N/A, Florida December 31 1923

N/A Phillips, lynched, N/A, Florida December 31 1923

N/A Williams, lynched, N/A, Florida May 26 1924

N/A Wilson, lynched, N/A, Florida May 26 1924

William Ferguson, lynched, Adel, GA Dec. 19 1893

S. Mincey, murdered, Ailey, GA July 29-30 1930

James Tabor, lynched, Alamo, Georgia April 11 1910

Charles Wilson, lynched, Albany, GA May 27 1910

Charles Robertson, lynched, Allendaletown, GA Mar. 2 1895

1 unidentified man, lynched, Allentown, GA Nov. 1 1901

Isiah Nixon, murdered, Alston, Georgia September 8 1948

Albert Royal, lynched, Amboy, Georgia April 15 1910

Charles Jackson, lynched, Amboy, GA Apr. 15 1910

1 unid. man, lynched, Americus, GA Aug. 20 1898

N/A Yarborough, lynched, Americus, GA Oct. 5 1912

1 unidentified man, lynched, Americus, GA June 21 1913

Jonathan Cummings, lynched, Appling, GA May 15 1904

John Dukes, lynched, Arabi, Georgia July 6 1938

Arthur Thompson, lynched, Arlington, GA June 1 1904

Peter Morris, lynched, Arlington, Georgia January 23 1915

N/A Collins, lynched, Athens, Georgia February 10 1894

Washington Brown, lynched, Athens, GA Feb. 28 1890

Obe Cox, lynched, Athens, Georgia September 10 1919

R. Long, lynched, Athens, Georgia September 2 1922

David Goosenby, lynched, Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 19 1894

12 unid. blacks, murd., Atlanta, GA Sept. 22-25 1906

William Redding, lynched, Atlanta, Georgia June 21 1913

1 unidentified man, murdered, Atlanta, GA June 21 1913

Tom Finch, murdered, Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 12 1936

Robert Jones, lynched, Augusta, Georgia February 25 1911

John Vease, lynched, Augusta, Georgia February 25 1911

N/A Smalley, lynched, Augusta, Georgia Aug. 16-17 1921

4* unid. blacks, murdered, Augusta, GA Aug. 16-17 1921

William McGroff, lynched, Baconton, GA July 11 1911

Thomas Seabright, lynched, Bainbridge, GA Oct. 8 1905

Augustus Goodman, lynched, Bainbridge, GA Oct. 29 1905

Andrew Rainey, lynched, Bainbridge, GA Apr. 23 1903

Moxie Shuler, lynched, Bainbridge, Georgia Sept. 29 1916

John Riggins, lynched, Bainbridge, Georgia Aug. 17 1915

Willie Reed, murdered, Bainbridge, Georgia May 24 1937

Hollis Riles, lynched, Bainbridge, Georgia Sept. 3 1949

John Calhoun, lynched, Barnesville, GA May 25 1918

1 unidentified man, lynched, Barnett, GA July 1 1909

2 unidentified men, lynched, Barton, GA Aug. 14 1890

1 unidentified man, murdered, Bartow Co, GA June 1871

Allen Brooks, lynched, Berryville, Georgia April 3 1900

1 unid. man, lynched, Blackshear, GA June 13 1894

Louis Henderson, lynched, Blakely, GA Aug. 3 1899

Joseph Fowler, lynched, Blakely, Georgia March 2 1909

William Little, lynched, Blakely, Georgia April 3 1919

6 unidentified blacks, lynched, Blakely, GA Jan. 1 1916

Robert Sapp, murdered, Blakely, Georgia May 6 1941

N/A Byrd, lynched, Brentwood, Georgia May 29 1922

7 unid. men, lynched, Brooks Co, GA Dec. 23 1894

John Moody, lynched, Bryan Co, Georgia March 2 1901

Wilkinson, lynched, Burke Co, GA Sept. 14 1886

Richmond Roberts, lynched, Burke Co., GA Dec. 17 1882

Thomas Brownlee, lynched, Butts Co, GA May 2 1895

Jonathan Wilks, lynched, Byron, Georgia Oct. 27 1907

John Simmons, lynched, Cairo, Georgia Nov. 19 1890

1 unidentified man, lynched, Cairo, GA July 31 1910

Richard Cuff, lynched, Calhoun Co, GA Aug. 6 1884

7 unid. blacks, murdered, Camilla, GA Sept. 19 1868

Jim Roland, lynched, Camilla, Georgia January 31 1921

Sterling Thomas, lynched, Campbell Co, GA Jan. 3 1901

John Meadows, lynched, Carmel, Georgia Aug. 8 1898

Jack Johnson, lynched, Carroll, Georgia August 20 1884

Jess McCortele, lynched, Cartersville, GA Feb. 25 1916

Willie Clark, lynched, Cartersville, Georgia Oct. 1 1930

John Clark, lynched, Centersville, Georgia Oct. 1 1930

1 unidentified man, murd., Chattooga Co, GA Feb. 1871

1 unidentified man, murd., Chattooga Co, GA Feb. 1871

Henry Pope, lynched, Chattooga Co, GA May 1 1888

2 unidentified men, lynched, Clark Co, GA Sept. 6 1910

L. Everhardt, lynched, Clarke Co, GA Feb. 16 1921

3 unid. men, lynched, Clarksville, GA May 17 1892

Edward Jenkins, lynched, Clayton Co, GA Oct. 22 1893

Milly Thompson, lynched, Clayton Co., GA July 29 1880

William McClue, lynched, Clem, GA Aug. 11 1899

Jonathan Harvard, lynched, Cochran, GA Dec. 1 1909

Homer Burke, lynched, Cochran, Georgia Mar. 21 1912

Peter Flambe, lynched, Cochran, Georgia July 21 1915

N/A Jackson, lynched, Cochran, Georgia July 21 1915

Dave Wright, lynched, Coffee Co, GA Aug. 30 1926

Lemuel Augustus Penn, murd., Colbert, GA July 11 1964

Sylvester Collins, lynched, Collins, GA Mar. 5 1894

Ike Radney, lynched, Colquitt, Georgia August 11 1918

George Coldhand, lynched, Colquitt Co, GA Jan. 9 1895

William Harris, lynched, Colquitt Co, GA Aug. 12 1895

Sam Long, lynched, Colquitt Co, Georgia Sept. 5 1888

Jesse Slayton, lynched, Columbus, Georgia June 1 1896

William Miles, lynched, Columbus, GA June 1 1896

George Ashburn, murd., Columbus, GA Mar. 21 1868

Simon Adams, lynched, Columbus, GA June 9 1900

T.Z. Cotton, lynched, Columbus, Georgia Aug. 13 1912

Dr. Thomas Brewer, murd., Columbus, GA Feb. 18 1956

Daniel Lumpkin, lynched, Columbus Co, GA Feb. 20 1910

Lucius Holt, lynched, Concord, Georgia Dec. 2 1893

1 unidentified man, lynched, Cordele, GA Oct 16 1903

Albert Hamilton, lynched, Cordele, Georgia Jan. 30 1912

Chesbley Williams, lynched, Cordele, GA Nov. 30 1912

James Cobb, lynched, Cordele, Georgia May 23 1918

2 unidentified blacks, lynched, Cornelia, GA Mar. 4 1913

Serborn Smith, lynched, Covington, Georgia May 21 1895

George Herbert, lynched, Cowen, Georgia July 2 1907

Joseph Moore, lynched, Crawfordsville, GA May 22 1911

Spencer Evans, lynched, Crawfordsville, GA Mar. 22 1918

Charles Miller, lynched, Culloden, Georgia Sept. 10 1906

Robert Edwards, lynched, Cumming, GA Sept. 10 1912

Philip Baker, lynched, Cusseta, Georgia March 14 1936

Albert Reese, lynched, Cuthbert, Georgia June 25 1909

2 unid. blacks, murdered, Cuthbert, GA Dec. 26 1908

Peter Hudson, lynched, Cuthbert, GA Sept. 26 1916

Elijah Sturgis, lynched, Cuthbert, GA Sept. 26 1916

Tom Ruffin, lynched, Dade Co, Georgia March 8 1888

James Wilson, lynched, Dalton, Georgia Oct. 26 1892

A. McCamy, lynched, Dalton, Georgia Sept. 6 1936

John Towne, lynched, Damascus, Georgia Sept. 5 1908

Lint Shaw, lynched, Danielsville, Georgia April 28 1936

James Curtis, murdered, Darien, Georgia October 9 1934

George Grant, murdered, Darien, Georgia Sept. 8 1930

Willie Bryan, murdered, Darien, Georgia Sept. 8 1930

Charles Atkins, lynched, Davisboro, GA May 18 1928

James Brazier, murdered, Dawson, GA Apr. 20 1958

Porter Turner, murdered, De Kalb Co, GA Aug. 1945

Perry Jeffers, lynched, Dearing, Georgia Nov. 1868

Charles Harris, lynched, Dearing, Georgia May 7 1907

3 sons of Perry Jeffers, lynched, Dearing, GA Nov. 1868

Henry Kyle, lynched, Decatur Co, Georgia Oct. 13 1883

Reuben Hudson, lynched, Dekalb Co, GA July 27 1887

Curley McKelvey, lynched, Dewitt, Georgia Nov. 23 1920

George Burton, lynched, Digbey, Georgia Sept. 7 1898

John Warren, lynched, Donald, Georgia December 21 1911

Richard Olliver, lynched, Donaldsonville, GA May 27 1898

George Rouse, lynched, Dooly Co, Georgia March 15 1885

Ernest Glenwood, lynched, Dooly Co, GA Sept. 22 1919

Marshall Jones, lynched, Douglas, Georgia May 4 1900

2 unidentified men, lynched, Douglas, GA Nov. 18 1920

1 unid. black woman, lynched, Douglas, GA Nov. 18 1920

Peter Stamps, lynched, Douglas Co, Georgia July 24 1885

George Harris, lynched, Dublin, Georgia June 18 1895

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Dublin, GA Oct. 5 1911

Henry White, lynched, Durand, Georgia Sept. 21 1916

Aaron Coachman, lynched, Early Co, Georgia July 11 1884

Warren Power, lynched, East Point, Georgia Sept. 4 1889

Jesse Williams, lynched, Eastman, Georgia Sept. 8 1892

Jesse Poke, lynched, Eastman, Georgia June 10 1890

1 unidentified man, lynched, Eastman, GA July 14 1903

William Womack, lynched, Eastman, GA May 14 1906

Samuel Bland, lynched, Eastman, Georgia Dec. 20 1915

William Stewart, lynched, Eastman, GA Dec. 20 1915

Ben Scott, lynched, Echols Co, Georgia September 2 1897

Sam Teott, lynched, Echols Co, Georgia Sept. 3 1897

Hardy Grady, lynched, Effingham Co, GA May 14 1884

Henry Smith, lynched, Effingham, Co GA Aug. 13 1886

George Prince, lynched, Elbert Co, Georgia June 10 1890

George Penner, lynched, Elberton, Georgia June 13 1890

William Groulsby, lynched, Elberton, GA Apr. 29 1901

Dawson Jordan, lynched, Ellaville, Georgia April 8 1911

Charles Pickett, lynched, Ellaville, Georgia April 8 1911

Murray Burton, lynched, Ellaville, Georgia April 8 1911

James Thomas, lynched, Emanuel Co, GA Nov. 8 1889

A.B. Culberson, lynched, Evens, Georgia February 4 1915

“Bud” Cosby, lynched, Fayetteville, Georgia Feb. 7 1918

Solomon Jones, lynched, Forrest, Georgia August 1 1899

Armor Gibson, lynched, Forsythe, Georgia March 14 1895

Owen Opietress, lynched, Forsythe, Georgia June 18 1894

Anderson Moreland, lynched, Forsythe, GA June 11 1892

John Jess, lynched, Forsythe, Georgia August 30 1892

John Williams, lynched, Fowlstown, GA Sept. 7 1898

George Thomas, lynched, Ft.Gaines, GA Sept. 22 1908

Peter Davis, lynched, Ft. Gaines, Georgia Aug. 29 1911

Banjo Peavey, lynched, Ft. Valley, Georgia June 8 1903

1 unid. man, lynched, Georgetown, GA June 29 1901

Balam Hancock, lynched, Gibson, GA Nov. 25 1895

Joshua Ruff, lynched, Gibson, Georgia Nov. 18 1897

Thomas Colen, lynched, Goldsboro, GA Jan. 9 1908

Isaac Webb, lynched, Goldsboro, Georgia Jan. 9 1908

2 unid. blacks, lynched, Gordon, GA Sept. 29 1916

Daniel Ahern, lynched, Greensboro, GA April 6 1894

Virgie Swanson, lynched, Greenville, GA Aug. 25 1913

Oscar Williams, lynched, Griffin, Georgia July 23 1897

Henry Miller, lynched, Griffin, Georgia October 15 1896

William Fambro, lynched, Griffin, Georgia Feb. 24 1903

William Willis, lynched, Grovetown, GA May 14 1900

Charley Jones, lynched, Grovetown, GA May 16 1914

King Green, lynched, Gum Branch, Georgia July 20 1909

1 unidentifiedman, lynched, Halifax Co, GA Mar. 22 1901

5 unidentified men, lynched, Hamilton, GA Jan. 22 1912

Alex Etheridge, lynched, Hancock Co, GA Nov. 26 1885

1 unidentified man, murd., Haralson Co., GA May 1871

Alex Whitney, lynched, Harlem, Georgia May 13 1900

Robertson Curry, lynched, Hawkinsville, GA Mar. 6 1908

Ephrim Muchlea, lynched, Hazelhurst, GA May 23 1893

1 unidentified man, lynched, Hazelhurst, GA May 23 1893

1 unidentified man, lynched, Hickox, GA June 27 1908

Samuel Owensby, lynched, Hogansville, GA May 5 1913

Frank Wosten, lynched, Homer, Georgia October 12 1890

Lewis Jefferson, lynched, Homersville, GA Nov. 4 1895

Calif Hill, lynched, Irwinton, Georgia May 30 1949

1 unidentified man, lynched, Irwinville, GA July 1 1889

1 unidentified man, lynched, Jackson, GA Nov. 23 1899

Henry Etheridge, lynched, Jackson, GA April 26 1912

Lee Lawrence, lynched, Jasper Co, GA Nov. 8 1894

Jack Hopkins, lynched, Jasper Co, GA July 31 1885

Congressman Benjamin Ayer, murd., Jefferson Co., GA May 1869

William White, lynched, Jeffersonville, GA Jan. 22 1897

Charles Forsythe, lynched, Jeffersonville, GA Jan. 22 1897

1 unidentified man, lynched, Jesup, GA July 21 1892

William Moore, lynched, Jesup, Georgia Oct. 12 1889

William Hopps, lynched, Jesup, Georgia Dec. 26 1889

Peter Jackson, lynched, Jesup, Georgia Dec. 26 1889

Cap Hamilton, lynched, Johnson Co, GA Nov. 17 1885

Gus Knight, lynched, Johnson Co., GA Sept. 20 1882

Benjamin Howard, lynched, Josselin, GA Aug. 25 1892

Austin Callaway, lynched, LaGrange, GA Sept. 8 1940

Floyd Carmichael, lynched, Lakewood, GA July 31 1906

N/A Harvey, lynched, Lanes Bridge, GA July 1 1922

N/A Jordan, lynched, Lanes Bridge, Georgia July 1 1922

Henry Burney, lynched, Laurens Co, GA Jan. 13 1888

Charles Hale, lynched, Lawrenceville, GA April 7 1911

Mary Connell, lynched, Leary, Georgia October 4 1916

George Bivins, lynched, Leesburg, Georgia Feb. 11 1899

William Holt, lynched, Leesburg, Georgia Feb. 11 1899

George Foot, lynched, Leesburg, Georgia Feb. 11 1899

Mitchell Daniel, lynched, Leesburg, GA April 27 1899

1 unid. man, lynched, Leesburg, GA July 25 1899

1 unidentified man, lynched, Liberty Co, GA Feb. 8 1888

James Guer, lynched, Liberty Hill, GA Oct. 24 1900

James Caleaway, lynched, Liberty Hill, GA Oct. 24 1900

John Anthony, lynched, Lincolnton, GA Nov. 16 1889

5 unidentified men, lynched, Lithonia, GA Apr. 5 1892

1 unidentified man, lynched, Louisville, GA Jan. 14 1871

Vance Williams, lynched, Louisville, GA Aug. 25 1908

Andrew Green, lynched, Lovett, Georgia Aug. 23 1897

Captain Lewis, lynched, Lumpkin, GA May 18 1897

Cephus Davis, lynched, Lumpkin, GA Oct. 23 1933

Robert Mallard, murdered, Lyons, GA Nov. 20 1948

Charles Powell, lynched, Macon, Georgia Feb. 4 1912

John Gilham, lynched, Macon, Georgia Sept. 3 1918

Harvin Harris, lynched, Macon, Georgia Feb. 12 1916

N/A Glover, lynched, Macon, Georgia August 1 1922

Terry Lovelace, lynched, Manchester, GA Oct. 19 1911

John Barley, lynched, Marietta, Georgia March 18 1900

Rich Perry, lynched, Marion Co, Georgia June 10 1890

George Fuller, lynched, Marion Co, GA Dec. 28 1900

Charles Gibson, lynched, Mason, GA Sept. 12 1897

Allen Sturgis, lynched, McDuffie Co, GA June 3 1888

Linton Clinton, lynched, Meigs, Georgia Mar. 1 1917

Will Hood, lynched, Merriwether Co, GA May 17 1887

Tom Tench, lynched, Merriwether Co, GA Jan. 16 1887

Lenny Jefferson, lynched, Metcalf, Georgia June 11 1900

Claxton Dekle, lynched, Metter, Georgia Dec. 15 1917

John Thomas, lynched, Midville, Georgia Nov. 10 1889

2 unid. blacks, lynched, Milledgeville, GA Feb. 3 1923

5 unidentified blacks, murdered, Millen, GA April 14 1919

Harry Bradley, lynched, Miller Co., Georgia Aug. 10 1883

Rueben Robinson, lynched, Miller Co, GA Aug. 10 1883

Lewis Warren, lynched, Miller Co, Georgia Aug. 26 1883

Frank Fountain, lynched, Miller Co, Georgia Sept. 4 1883

1 unidentified man, lynched, Miller Co, GA May 22 1894

Robert Mitchell, lynched, Mitchell, Georgia Aug. 31 1889

Fayette Franklin, lynched, Mitchell Co, GA June 28 1894

Jordan Hines, lynched, Molena, Georgia June 27 1900

Samuel Chandler, lynched, Monroe, Georgia July 2 1895

Thomas Allen, lynched, Monroe, Georgia June 30 1911

Foser Watts, lynched, Monroe, Georgia June 30 1911

Roger Malcolm, murdered, Monroe, Georgia July 26 1946

Mrs. Roger Malcolm, murdered, Monroe, GA July 26 1946

George Dorsey, murdered, Monroe, Georgia July 26 1946

Mrs. George Dorsey, murdered, Monroe, GA July 26 1946

John Walker, lynched, Montezuma, Georgia Nov. 8 1910

William Barnes, lynched, Montezuma, GA Nov. 8 1910

Edward Merriweather, lynched, Monticello, GA Nov. 23 1898

Jacob Glover, lynched, Monticello, Georgia Dec. 6 1898

John Brosin, lynched, Monticello, Georgia August 31 1902

2 unidentified men, lynched, Monticello, GA Jan. 15 1915

1 unidentified woman, lynched, Monticello, GA Jan. 15 1915

Robert Lovett, lynched, Morgan, Georgia August 15 1913

Charles Clarke, lynched, Morgan Co, Georgia Sept. 1871

Joseph Allen, lynched, Moultrie, Georgia March 24 1898

John Williams, lynched, Moultrie, Georgia June 18 1921

Bo Bronson, murdered, Moultrie, Georgia October 17 1935

N/A Kirby, murdered, Mt. Vernon, Georgia Sept. 3 1937

Hurbert Simmons, lynched, Neal, Georgia Nov. 29 1904

William Hopkins, lynched, New Bainbridge, GA May 22 1903

Samuel Holt, lynched, Newman, Georgia April 23 1899

Garfield McCoy, lynched, Newton, Georgia June 24 1903

George McKinney, lynched, Newton, Georgia June 24 1903

Wiley Annett, lynched, Newton, Georgia June 24 1903

Sonny Griggs, lynched, Newton, Georgia June 21 1934

J. Thomas, lynched, Newton, Georgia June 12 1933

Richard Marshall, lynched, Newton, Georgia June 17 1933

Robert Hall, lynched, Newton, Georgia January 30 1943

Mrs. M. A. Rigdon, murdered, Newton, GA Oct. 6 1956

William Hardee, lynched, Nicols, Georgia May 12 1896

James Irwin, lynched, Ocilla, Georgia February 1 1930

Eli Cooper, murdered, Ocmulgee, Georgia Aug. 28 1919

N/A Grove, lynched, Oconee Co, Georgia Dec. 5 1921

N/A Hale, lynched, Oconee Co, Georgia December 5 1921

N/A Birdsong, lynched, Oconee Co, Georgia Dec. 5 1921

N/A Williams, lynched, Odum, Georgia June 16 1899

David Clark, lynched, Odum, Georgia June 16 1899

Robert Collins, lynched, Oglethorpe, Georgia Feb. 15 1894

Ross Ross, lynched, Oglethorpe, Co Georgia July 9 1887

Alonzo Williams, lynched, Ohoopee, Georgia July 29 1908

5 unidentified men, lynched, Palmetto, GA Mar. 16 1899

“Lije” Strickland, lynched, Palmetto, Georgia April 24 1899

John Rushin, lynched, Pavo, Georgia May 3 1936

Joe Nowling, lynched, Pelham, Georgia March 28 1917

John Wise, lynched, Pembroke, Georgia July 28 1902

Joe Jones, lynched, Pierce Co, Georgia September 14 1886

Anne Bostwick, lynched, Pinehurst, Georgia June 24 1912

Sebastian McBride, lynched, Portal, Georgia Aug. 30 1904

Kennedy Gordon, lynched, Portal, Georgia April 15 1901

Owen Jones, lynched, Pulaski, Georgia November 1 1890

Bill Johnson, lynched, Pulaski Co, Georgia Oct. 13 1888

1 unidentified man, lynched, Quitman, GA Jan. 5 1901

Jesse Staten, lynched, Quitman, Georgia November 16 1917

1 unidentified man, lynched, Randolph Co, GA Mar. 18 1901

Henry Davis, lynched, Randolph Co, Georgia August 9 1885

N/A Scott, lynched, Rebecca, Georgia August 28 1904

5 unidentified blacks, lynched, Reidsville, GA May 21 1907

Philip Gathers, lynched, Rincon, Georgia June 21 1920

1 unid. woman (wife of civil rights activist), murd., Ringgold, GA Nov. 1957

Nathan Brown, lynched, Rochells, Georgia Sept. 20 1914

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Rome, GA Dec. 3 1890

George Reed, lynched, Rome, Georgia January 3 1901

Walter Allen, lynched, Rome, Georgia April 1 1902

Mack Brown, lynched, Roswell, Georgia Dec. 23 1936

Jonathan Wade, lynched, Royston, Georgia Sept. 18 1904

Walton Adams, murdered, Royston, GA Mar. 10 1926

Herman Bigby, murdered, Royston, GA March 10 1926

5 unidentified men, lynched, Safford, GA July 23 1899

Charles Mack, lynched, Safford, Georgia July 25 1899

Collins Johnson, lynched, Sale City, GA Nov. 17 1917

D.C. Johnson, lynched, Sale City, GA Nov. 17 1917

1 unidentified man, lynched, Sandersville, GA March 1871

Charles Smith, lynched, Sandersville, Georgia Oct. 7 1916

Richard Young, lynched, Savannah, GA March 29 1902

Thomas Israel, lynched, Screven Co, Georgia Oct. 5 1886

Sherman Harris, lynched, Shellman, Georgia March 13 1901

James Harmon, lynched, Social Circle, Georgia July 11 1890

Harrison Boone, lynched, Sparta, Georgia September 27 1896

Thomas Hill, lynched, Spring Place, Georgia March 1 1893

John Duncan, lynched, Spring Place, Georgia October 1 1889

William Cato, lynched, Statesboro, Georgia August 16 1904

Paul Reed, lynched, Statesboro, Georgia August 16 1904

Albert Rogers, lynched, Statesboro, Georgia August 17 1904

son of Albert Rogers, lynched, Statesboro, GA Aug. 17 1904

1 unidentified man, lynched, Statesboro, GA Aug. 17 1904

Gilbert Thomas, lynched, Statesboro, Georgia Feb. 24 1908

1 unidentified man, lynched, Statesboro, GA Feb. 17 1908

Edward Pearson, lynched, Swainsboro, GA July 11 1906

John McLeod, lynched, Swainsboro, Georgia May 18 1911

Benjamin Smith, lynched, Swainsboro, GA May 21 1911

Lake family: 4 members, lynched, Sylvester, GA Jan. 21 1916

1 unidentified man, lynched, Sylvester, GA Jan. 21 1916

Jack Troy, lynched, Talbotton, Georgia Sept. 21 1904

Joseph Hardy, lynched, Talbotton, Georgia June 22 1909

William Cornaker, lynched, Talbotton, GA June 22 1909

Benjamin Brown, lynched, Tallapoosa, GA Oct. 23 1902

Benjamin Clark, lynched, Tarrytown, GA August 27 1909

John Sweeney, lynched, Tarrytown, Georgia Aug. 27 1909

Lem Warren, lynched, Terrell Co, Georgia Sept. 16 1896

Lacy Mitchell, murdered, Thomas Co, GA Sept. 28 1930

Grant Welley, lynched, Thomasville, Georgia Sept. 8 1900

Willie Kirkland, lynched, Thomasville, GA Sept. 25 1930

Rufus Lesuere, lynched, Thompson, Georgia Aug. 17 1904

Moses Weaver, lynched, Tifton, Georgia October 12 1904

Charles Likie, lynched, Tifton, Georgia August 7 1908

Samuel Hevens, lynched, Toccoa, Georgia June 14 1915

Willis Harden, lynched, Troup Co, Georgia July 11 1884

Samuel Gibson, lynched, Troup Co, Georgia July 18 1884

Martin Love, lynched, Tunnel Hill, Georgia July 11 1889

Cleveland Butler, murdered, Twiggs Co, Georgia July 1 1919

1 unidentified black man, lynched, TyTy, GA Sept. 14 1899

Anthony Henderson, lynched, Unadilla, Georgia Jan. 9 1897

N/A Polasco, lynched, Valdosta, Georgia October 31 1890

Henry Johnson, lynched, Valdosta, Georgia May 10 1901

1 unidentified man, lynched, Valdosta, GA Feb. 26 1908

Sidney Johnson, lynched, Valdosta, Georgia May 24 1918

9 unid. blacks, lynched, Valdosta, GA May 17-24 1918

1 unid. woman (pregnant), lynched, Valdosta, GA May 17-24 1918

N/A Lewis, lynched, Valdosta, Georgia August 21 1916

Caesar Sheffield, lynched, Valdosta, GA April 16 1915

Frank Erle, lynched, Vidalia, Georgia July 25 1901

1 unidentified man, lynched, Vidalia, GA March 2 1910

Lewis Harris, lynched, Vienna, Georgia September 28 1935

Jeff Rogers, lynched, Walker Co., Georgia February 4 1884

Senator Joseph Adkins, murdered, Warren Co., GA May 10 1869

Dr. G. W. Darden, lynched, Warrenton, Georgia March 1869

Unidentified black man, murdered, Warrenton, GA March 1869

Will Kinsey, lynched, Warrenton, Georgia May 11 1933

son of Perry Jeffers, murdered, Warrenton, GA Nov. 1 1868

W. Walker, lynched, Washington, Georgia Oct. 28 1911

6 unidentified men, lynched, Washington, GA Oct. 5 1919

brother of Scipio Eager, murd., Washington Co., GA Apr. 1871

7 unidentified men, lynched, Watkinsville, GA June 29 1905

Andrew Roberts, lynched, Waycross, Georgia June 28 1890

Walter Wilkins, lynched, Waycross, Georgia June 27 1908

Albert Baker, lynched, Waycross, Georgia June 27 1908

Sandy Reeves, lynched, Waycross, Georgia Sept. 24 1918

William Fluid, lynched, Wayne Co, Georgia Dec. 25 1889

Lewis Edwards, lynched, Wayne Co, Georgia Oct. 14 1888

John Williams, lynched, Waynesboro, Georgia Oct. 24 1890

1 unidentified man, lynched, Ways Station, GA Aug. 10 1901

Alonzo Green, lynched, Wayside, Georgia October 21 1915

son of Alonzo Green, lynched, Wayside, Georgia Oct. 21 1915

Simon Anderson, lynched, Wellston, Georgia July 31 1909

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Whigham, GA Sept. 1903

1 unid. federal revenue agent, murd., White Co., GA Nov. 1870

Rufus Moncrief, lynched, Whitehall, Georgia September 18 1917

Tom Smith, lynched, Wilkes Co, Georgia December 1 1888

John Coleman, lynched, Wilkes Co, Georgia December 1 1888

Sheriff Matt Deason, murdered, Wilkinson Co, GA Aug. 1871

1 unidentified woman, murdered, Wilkinson Co, GA Aug. 1871

1 unidentified man, murdered, Wilkinson Co, GA Aug. 1871

Edward Dansy, lynched, Willacoochee, Georgia Feb. 7 1918

Frank Hardeman, lynched, Willaston, Georgia October 19 1900

Edward Clark, lynched, Worth Co, Georgia June 26 1888

Samuel Martin, lynched, Wrightsville, Georgia March 24 1890

Lee Hill, lynched, Wrightsville, Georgia February 7 1903

Henry White, lynched, Younker, Georgia October 11 1908

Maybelle Mahone, murdered, Zebulon, Georgia Dec. 7 1956

31 unidentified blacks, murdered (report), Georgia Oct. 1868

William West, lynched, N/A, Georgia April 14 1892

15 unidentified blacks, murdered, N/A, Georgia Oct. 1892

Warren Dean, lynched, N/A, Georgia July 17 1893

Calvin Thomas, lynched, N/A, Georgia December 25 1893

Robert Evarts, lynched, N/A, Georgia April 26 1894

Neal Smith, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 4 1895

Charles Williams, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 7 1896

Sidney Gust, lynched, N/A, Georgia January 5 1897

George Brannan, lynched, N/A, Georgia January 27 1897

Frank Johnson, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 2 1897

John Belin, lynched, N/A, Georgia Febuary 1 1898

James Anderson, lynched, N/A, Georgia December 6 1898

Thomas Linton, lynched, N/A, Georgia May 22 1899

John Goosby, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 24 1899

James Glover, lynched, N/A, Georgia August 22 1904

Benjamin Gordon, lynched, N/A, Georgia June 1 1903

Harry Young, lynched, N/A, Georgia April 22 1902

Arthur McCauley, lynched, N/A, Georgia July 28 1902

Rolley Wyatt, lynched, N/A, Georgia February 19 1909

John Shake, lynched, N/A, Georgia July 28 1913

William Johnson, lynched, N/A, Georgia January 22 1911

Andrew Chapwan, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 11 1911

Evan Ralent, lynched, N/A, Georgia July 27 1910

Perry Washington, lynched, N/A, Georgia May 26 1919

N/A Brown, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 6 1919

N/A Gordon, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 6 1919

N/A Hamilton, lynched, N/A, Georgia October 7 1919

13 unidentified blacks, murdered, N/A, GA Mar. 24 1921

N/A Thrash, lynched, N/A, Georgia April 3 1924

David Wyatt, lynched, Bellville, Illinois June 6 1903

William Jones, lynched, Cairo, Illinois November 3 1909

38* unid. blacks, murd., Chicago, IL July 27-Aug 10 1919

William Bell, murdered, Chicago, Illinois Oct. 9 1924

Mayfield, lynched, Danville, Illinois July 23 1903

Sam Bush, lynched, Decatur, Illinois June 3 1893

30* unid. blacks, murd., East St. Louis, IL May 28-30 1917

100 unid. blacks, murd., East St. Louis, IL July 1-3 1917

Joseph Strands, lynched, Johnson City, IL June 10 1915

W. Stewart, lynched, Lacon, Illinois Nov. 7 1898

Allen Butler, lynched, Lawrenceville, IL July 14 1893

E. Person, lynched, Paris, Illinois October 1942

James Winfield, murdered, Romeo, Illinois Sept. 13 1912

Scott Burton, lynched, Springfield, IL Aug. 14-16 1908

George Donigan, lynched, Springfield, IL Aug. 14-16 1908

1 unidentified black man, lynched, Tamms, IL Sept. 13 1913

1 unidentified man, lynched, Thebes, IL April 26 1903

Woodford Hughes, lynched, N/A, Illinois February 26 1902

Edward Brown, lynched, N/A, Illinois September 4 1902

10 unid. trainmen, murd., N/A (IL Central RR), IL N/A 1932

Eli Ladd, lynched, Blountsville, Indiana February 8 1890

John Rollo, lynched, Booneville, Indiana December 17 1900

Tom Shipp, lynched, Marion, Indiana August 7 1930

Abe Smith, lynched, Marion, Indiana August 7 1930

Bud Rowland, lynched, Rockport, Indiana Dec. 16 1900

Thomas Henderson, lynched, Rockport, IN Dec. 16 1900

James Dillard, lynched, Sullivan, Indiana Nov. 20 1902

George Ward, lynched, Terre Haute, Indiana Feb. 26 1901

Willis Peter, lynched, Warsaw, Indiana July 20 1889

Henry Smith, lynched, N/A, Indiana November 18 1890

James Jennings, lynched, N/A, Indiana May 22 1891

1 unidentified man, lynched, Mitchelville, IA Jan. 18 1896

William Heffen, lynched, Moscow, IA August 5 1901

George Smith, lynched, N/A, Iowa January 15 1890

Jeff Luggle, lynched, Cherokee, Kansas April 24 1894

Charles Williams, lynched, Galena, Kansas April 25 1899

Richard Fisher, lynched, Hiawatha, Kansas Sept. 9 1889

Commodore True, lynched, Hiawatha, KS Nov. 29 1892

James Thompson, lynched, Larned, KS Sept. 14 1892

John Wilson, lynched, Leavenworth, KS Aug. 21 1893

Frederick Alexander, lynched, Leavenworth, KS Jan. 15 1901

Montgomery Godley, lynched, Pittsburg, KS Dec. 25 1902

1 unidentified man, lynched, Pittsburg, KS Apr. 20 1920

Dan Adams, lynched, Salina, Kansas April 20 1893

(A doctor) Herman, lynched, Topeka, KS May 13 1901

George Mills, lynched, Wier, Kansas October 30 1899

Samuel Moody, lynched, Auburn, KY April 18 1890

3 unidentified men, lynched, Auburn, KY Mar. 1886

Meredith Jones, lynched, Auburn, KY April 1886

Thomas White, lynched, Aurora, KY Sept. 14 1896

Charles Miller, lynched, Bardwell, KY July 7 1893

Gabe Nalls, lynched, Blackford, KY Nov. 8 1894

Ulysses Nalls, lynched, Blackford, KY Nov. 8 1894

Ross Branson, lynched, Blaudville, KY Nov. 1872

1 unidentified man lynched, Bowling Green, KY Dec. 28 1892

Caleb Godly, lynched, Bowling Green, KY June 24 1894

2 unidentified black men, lynched, Boydsville, KY Dec. 1869

Ernest Dewley lynched Brandenburg Kentucky April 30 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Breathitt Co Kentucky N/A 1878

George Duncan lynched Brookville Kentucky December 1871

Charles Dickerson lynched Burlington Kentucky May 1884

N/A Williams lynched Burlington Kentucky June 1876

Judge McNeal lynched Cadiz Kentucky September 1 1893

Ernest Baker lynched Cadiz Kentucky January 22 1906

Wallace Miller lynched Cadiz Kentucky August 10 1909

1 unidentified black man lynched Calvert Kentucky November 25 1895

Wiliam Tyler lynched Carlisle Kentucky July 26 1894

William Pierce lynched Christian Co. Kentucky July 1868

William Hart lynched Clark Co Kentucky April 1870

Bill Reams lynched Clinton Kentucky February 1888

1 unidentified black man lynched Columbia Kentucky July 1868

N/A Crasban lynched Cornishville Kentucky September 1868

David Malone lynched Covington Kentucky July 1889

Richard Taylor lynched Crab Orchard Kentucky N/A 1871

George N/A lynched Cynthiana Kentucky December 1870

Al McRoberts lynched Danville Kentucky December 1866

N/A Trowbridge lynched Danville Kentucky February 1867

Jim Tarpin lynched Danville Kentucky April 1876

Claude Johnson lynched De Koven Kentucky May 23 1895

Wiley Gevens lynched Dickson Kentucky October 1869

John Wilcoxson lynched Edmonton Kentucky September 2 1892

Frank Leavell lynched Elkton Kentucky October 12 1905

Fraten Warfield lynched Elliston Kentucky October 18 1900

Charles Fields lynched Fayette Co. Kentucky January 1870

2 unidentified black men lynched Fayette Co. Kentucky December 1870

Samuel Hawkins lynched Fayette Co Kentucky November 1872

Mrs. Samuel Hawkins lynched Fayette Co Kentucky November 1872

Hawkins daughter lynched Fayette Co Kentucky November 1872

Frank Timberlake lynched Flemingburg Kentucky August 1870

Charles Coleman lynched Flemingsburg Kentucky September 1887

Jim Macklin lynched Frankfort Kentucky January 1868

2 unidentified black men lynched Frankfort Kentucky August 7 1871

Harry Johnson lynched Frankfort Kentucky August 1871

Henry Washington lynched Frankfort Kentucky August 1871

Jonathan Maxey lynched Frankfort Kentucky June 3 1909

Charles N/A lynched Frankfurt Kentucky May 1866

Marshall Boston lynched Frankfurt Kentucky August 14 1894

Tom Doss lynched Franklin Kentucky December 1887

Bob Sarver lynched Franklin Kentucky March 1882

1 unidentified black man lynched Franklin Kentucky N/A 1871

John Grange lynched Franklin Kentucky July 25 1891

Jerome Wilson murdered Franklington Kentucky January 11 1935

John Vanderford lynched Fulton Kentucky July 1887

1 unidentified black man lynched Fulton Kentucky February 1895

1 unidentified black man lynched Fulton Kentucky May 11 1896

Bell Duly lynched Fulton Kentucky February 15 1902

Thomas Blambard lynched Fulton Kentucky April 10 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Garrard Co Kentucky April 1869

George Bratcher lynched Garrard Co. Kentucky March 1869

George Ray lynched Gensonton Kentucky April 26 1895

GEORGETOWN

James Dudley lynched Georgetown Kentucky August 28 1891 GLASGOW

Gams Calls lynched Glasgow Kentucky June 16 1898 GRATZ

Lewis Wilson lynched Gratz Kentucky July 1873 GRAYSON Austin Porter lynched Grayson Kentucky June 8 1892 GREENBURG Jack Turner lynched Greensburg Kentucky December 1889 GREENVILLE 1 unidentified black man lynched Greenville Kentucky May 1870 GUSTON Edward Moorman lynched Guston Kentucky January 12 1893 Richard Moorman lynched Guston Kentucky January 12 1893 GUTHRIE James Bond lynched Guthrie Kentucky December 19 1892 Lewis Radford lynched Guthrie Kentucky January 24 1904 HAINESVILLE Raymond Bushrod lynched Hainesville Kentucky September 26 1897 HANSON 1 unidentified black man lynched Hanson Kentucky May 1883 HARDIN Miles Petty lynched Hardin Co Kentucky May 1884 HARIEM Len Tye lynched Hariem Kentucky March 2 1894 HARRODSBURG N/A Robertson lynched Harrodsburg Kentucky November 1867 George Bolling lynched Harrodsburg Kentucky July 1869 25 unidentified black men hanged (report) Harrodsburg Kentucky July 1869 4 unidentified black men lynched Harrodsburg Kentucky August 1870 Bob Curd lynched Harrodsburg Kentucky April 1873 HAZARD Rex Scott lynched Hazard Kentucky January 24 1934 HENDERSON Calvin Simpson lynched Henderson Kentucky January 1886 William Ritter lynched Henderson Kentucky July 1882 2 unidentified black men lynched Henderson Kentucky November 21 1895 Ellis Buckner lynched Henderson Kentucky November 26 1915 HENRY COUNTY Mrs. John Simes lynched Henry Co. Kentucky September 1870 HICKMAN Eli Nary lynched Hickman Kentucky March 1888 Henry Colbert lynched Hickman Kentucky June 1883 William Butcher lynched Hickman Kentucky September 2 1895 Joe Bumpass lynched Hickman Kentucky August 30 1904 N/A Walker lynched Hickman Kentucky October 4 1908 Walker child-1 lynched Hickman Kentucky October 4 1908 Walker child-2 lynched Hickman Kentucky October 4 1908 Charles Lewis lynched Hickman Kentucky December 16 1918 HILLSIDE Henry Allen lynched Hillside Kentucky November 13 1913 HOPKINSVILLE Henry Skinner lynched Hopkinsvile Kentucky March 1888 Benjamin Brame lynched Hopkinsville Kentucky April 9 1909 JELLICO MINES M.G. Gumble lynched Jellico Mines Kentucky January 21 1894 JESSAMINE COUNTY 1 unidentified black man lynched Jessamine Co. Kentucky August 1874 KEENE Cabe Fields lynched Keene Kentucky August 1868 KEVIL Thomas Hall lynched Kevil Kentucky October 9 1903 LAGRANGE George Williams lynched Lagrange Kentucky November 1878 LANCASTER N/A Perry lynched Lancaster Kentucky April 1870 LEBANON James Crowders lynched Lebanon Kentucky August 1869 Marie Thompson lynched Lebanon Jct Kentucky June 14 1904 LEXINGTON 1 unidentified black man murdered Lexington Kentucky January 7 1871 1 unidentified black man lynched Lexington Kentucky January 1871 N/A Stiver lynched Lexington Kentucky January 1878 Tom Turner lynched Lexington Kentucky January 1878 Edward Claxton lynched Lexington Kentucky January 1878 John Davis lynched Lexington Kentucky January 1878 Edward Claxton lynched Lexington Kentucky January 1878 John Davis lynched Lexington Kentucky January 1878 LINCOLN COUNTY N/A Cash lynched Lincoln Co. Kentucky September 1869 N/A Coffey lynched Lincoln Co. Kentucky September 1869 John Mosteran lynched Lincoln Co. Kentucky September 1869 N/A Hyatt lynched Lincoln Co. Kentucky April 1870 LIVERMORE William Potter lynched Livermore Kentucky April 21 1911 LOUISVILLE 1 unidentified black man lynched Louisville Kentucky May 1866 MACKVILLE 2 unidentified black men lynched Mackville Kentucky August 1867 MADISON Ephriam Brinkley lynched Madison Kentucky July 22 1897 MADISON COUNTY George Rose lynched Madison Co. Kentucky October 1869 MADISONVILLE John Wadlington lynched Madisonville Kentucky November 1872 James Stewart lynched Madrid Bend Kentucky March 20 1902 MADRID BEND Elijah Drake lynched Madrid Bend Kentucky March 20 1902 MAPLE GROVE William Clifford lynched Maple Grove Kentucky August 16 1907 MASON COUNTY Haines family (3 members) lynched Mason Co Kentucky June 20-21 1894 MAYFIELD 6 unidentified black men lynched Mayfield area Kentucky N/A 1870 James Stone lynched Mayfield Kentucky December 21 1896 George Finley lynched Mayfield Kentucky December 22 1896 Richard Allen lynched Mayfield Kentucky February 23 1898 Thomas Holmes lynched Mayfield Kentucky February 23 1898 MAYSVILLE Richard Coleman lynched Maysvile Kentucky December 6 1899 William Sanders lynched Maysville Kentucky March 12 1917 MCKINNEY William Anderson lynched McKinney Kentucky September 2 1893 MERCER COUNTY Sam Lambert lynched Mercer Co Kentucky April 1870 MEYERS George Wilson lynched Meyers Kentucky August 15 1897 MIDWAY John Henderson lynched Midway Kentucky August 17 1890 MINERVA 1 unidentified black man lynched Minerva Kentucky April 1873 MONTGOMERY COUNTY Simpson Grubbs lynched Montgomery Co Kentucky August 1870 MONTICELLO Fomit Martin lynched Monticello Kentucky February 17 1896 MORGANFIELD 1 unidentified black man lynched Morganfield Kentucky December 1868 2 unidentified black men lynched Morganfield Kentucky August 1871 Charles Walton lynched Morganfield Kentucky August 18 1893 MOUNT STERLING Logan Murphy lynched Mt. Sterling Kentucky August 16 1892 Jim Mitchell lynched Mt. Sterling Kentucky June 1882 MUHLENBURG COUNTY Dudley White lynched Muhlenburg Co. Kentucky January 1874 NEBO Henry Givens lynched Nebo Kentucky December 16 1893 NEVADA John Perry lynched Nevada Kentucky May 1869 NEWCASTLE Leonard Taylor lynched Newcastle Kentucky August 28 1893 NICHOLAS COUNTY John Breckinridge lynched Nicholas Co. Kentucky July 1879 NICHOLASVILLE Adam Smith lynched Nicholasville Kentucky April 1867 Boz N/A lynched Nicholasville Kentucky April 1867 Terry Laws lynched Nicholasville Kentucky October 1868 James Ryan lynched Nicholasville Kentucky October 1868 Lewis Franklin lynched Nicholasville Kentucky September 1874 Thomas Brown lynched Nicholasville Kentucky February 6 1902 NORMANDY Leon Beard lynched Normandy Kentucky July 7 1905 OAKS CROSSING Lee Mcdaniels lynched Oaks Crossing Kentucky July 29 1892 OLD UNION William Skapp lynched Old Union Kentucky April 16 1891 OWENSBORO Doc Jones lynched Owensboro Kentucky December 19 1889 Richard May lynched Owensboro Kentucky July 1884 Tom N/A lynched Owensboro Kentucky May 1866 Alfred Holt lynched Owensboro Kentucky December 26 1896 OWENTON Lee Gibson lynched Owenton Kentucky January 28 1892 OWINGSVILLE Sam Bascom lynched Owingsville Kentucky October 1872 Sam Ramey lynched Owingsville Kentucky N/A 1880 PADUCAH Charles Hill lynched Paducah Kentucky June 10 1892 1 unidentified black man lynched Paducah Kentucky August 19 1893 Brock Henley lynched Paducah Kentucky October 16 1916

James Thornton lynched Paducah Kentucky October 16 1916 PARIS James Kelly lynched Paris Kentucky July 23 1889 1 unidentified black man lynched Paris Kentucky September 1866 Bertraud N/A lynched Paris Kentucky March 1866 N/A Smith lynched Paris Kentucky March 29 1920 PRINCETON Ernest Humphreys lynched Princeton Kentucky October 2 1890 Willis Griffey lynched Princeton Kentucky October 15 1894 Arthur Bell lynched Princeton Kentucky June 4 1915 PROVIDENCE Jacob McDowell lynched Providence Kentucky May 31 1908 PULASKI James Parker lynched Pulaski Kentucky August 1868 PULASKI COUNTY N/A Cummins lynched Pulaski Co. Kentucky Sept.ember 1868 Cummins daughter lynched Pulaski Co. Kentucky Sept.ember 1868 N/A Adams lynched Pulaski Co. Kentucky Sept.ember 1868 RICH POND Thomas Reney lynched Rich Pond Kentucky May 1888 RICHMOND 1 unidentified black man lynched Richmond Kentucky November 1868 Frank Searcy lynched Richmond Kentucky November 1869 1 unidentified black man lynched Richmond Kentucky December 1869 Jim Sims lynched Richmond Kentucky January 1870 R.L. Byron lynched Richmond Kentucky February 1870 2 unidentified black men lynched Richmond Kentucky February 1870 Oliver Williams lynched Richmond Kentucky September 1870 ROCHESTER 10 unidentified blacks lynched Rochester Kentucky November 13 1913 ROCK SPRINGS 1 unidentified black man lynched Rock Springs Kentucky March 8 1897 ROCKFORD Robert Morton lynched Rockford Kentucky February 4 1897 RUSSELVILLE Nelson Cooper lynched Russelville Kentucky October 1883 Sambo Bailey lynched Russellville Kentucky N/A 1884 Handy Woodward lynched Russellville Kentucky March 1886 George Scott lynched Russellville Kentucky June 26 1898 Jones family (3 members) lynched Russellville Kentucky August 1 1908 1 unidentified black man lynched Russellville Kentucky August 1 1908 SCOTT COUNTY Albert Bradford lynched Scott Co. Kentucky January 1869 SCOTTSVILLE Marion Howard lynched Scottsville Kentucky July 16 1894 SHELBYVILLE Mark Brown lynched Shelbyville Kentucky July 20 1891 Jumbo Fields lynched Shelbyville Kentucky October 2 1901 Clarence Garnett lynched Shelbyville Kentucky October 2 1901 Gene Marshall lynched Shelbyville Kentucky January 15 1911 Wade Patterson lynched Shelbyville Kentucky January 15 1911 James West lynched Shelbyville Kentucky January 15 1911 SHEPARDSVILLE Charles Ardell lynched Shepardsville Kentucky June 1889 SPRINGFIELD 2 unidentified black men lynched Springfield Kentucky January 1870 Harrison Lewis lynched Springfield Kentucky August 26 1895 SPYFIELD James Mays lynched Spyfield Kentucky January 11 1902 TAYLORSVILLE Ed Shields lynched Taylorsville Kentucky April 1874 TOMPKINSVILLE Arch Bauer lynched Tompkinsville Kentucky October 2 1898 TRIGG COUNTY Mollie Smith lynched Trigg Co Kentucky July 1 1895 UNION CITY John Thomas lynched Union City Kentucky July 1887 UNION COUNTY 1 unidentified black man lynched Union Co. Kentucky December 1868 1 unidentified black man lynched Union Co. Kentucky December 1868 Jack Williams lynched Union Co. Kentucky June 1880 VERSAILLES James Parker lynched Versailles Kentucky August 1870 William Turpin lynched Versailles Kentucky August 1870 2 unidentified black men murdered Versailles Kentucky August 1870 Richard James lynched Versailles Kentucky March 13 1921 WAITMAN Robert Shaw lynched Waitman Kentucky May 22 1905 WARREN COUNTY William Glasgow lynched Warren Co. Kentucky September 1868 WARSAW Ben French lynched Warsaw Kentucky May 1876 Mrs. Ben French lynched Warsaw Kentucky May 1876 WASHINGTON COUNTY John Gibson lynched Washington Co Kentucky August 1868 Willam Gibson lynched Washington Co. Kentucky August 1868 WICKLIFFE Joseph Thornton lynched Wickliffe Kentucky May 20 1889 Joe Thornton lynched Wickliffe Kentucky May 1889 Frank Howard lynched Wickliffe Kentucky September 12 1901 Sam Reed lynched Wickliffe Kentucky September 12 1901 Ernest Harris lynched Wickliffe Kentucky September 12 1901 WILLIAMSBURG Eleany Sullivan lynched Williamsburg Kentucky August 1897 WINCHESTER 2 unidentified black men lynched Winchester Kentucky February 1870 Robert Huggard lynched Winchester Kentucky July 15 1895 PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED Sam Scales lynched N/A Kentucky September 1885 1 unidentified black man lynched N/A Kentucky July 17 1904

LOUISIANA Name Death Place State Month Year ABITZ SPRINGS Jack Parke lynched Abitz Springs Louisiana October 30 1891 ALDEN BRIDGE Grant Johnson lynched Alden Bridge Louisiana May 4 1901 ALEXANDRIA Frank Piper lynched Alexandria Louisiana May 8 1904 Mathias Jackson lynched Alexandria Louisiana June 28 1907 ALGIERS William Fisher lynched Algiers Louisiana January 25 1893 7 unidentified blacks murdered Algiers Louisiana October 25 1868 ALLENTOWN John Hugerly lynched Allentown Louisiana April 22 1900 Edward Ames lynched Allentown Louisiana April 22 1900 AMITE William Bell lynched Amite Louisiana April 2 1898 Daniel Rout lynched Amite Louisiana July 29 1917 Jerry Rout lynched Amite Louisiana July 29 1917 AMITE CITY Gus Williams lynched Amite City Louisiana January 19 1897 Archie Joiner lynched Amite City Louisiana January 19 1897 Gus Johnson lynched Amite City Louisiana January 19 1897 Echo Brown lynched Amite City Louisiana August 9 1899 BALDWIN Jack Davis lynched Baldwin Louisiana July 24 1897 Walter Starkes lynched Baldwin Louisiana June 12 1896 BALLTOWN William Morris lynched Balltown Louisiana October 12 1901 BASTROP 1 unidentified black man lynched Bastrop Louisiana May 23 1892 Bubber Hall lynched Bastrop Louisiana August 7 1918 Andrew McLeod lynched Bastrop Louisiana July 9 1934 BATCHELOR Thomas Wilson lynched Batchelor Louisiana June 1 1905 BATON ROUGE 1 unidentified black man lynched Baton Rouge Louisiana November 21 1891 William Alexander lynched Baton Rouge Louisiana August 22 1890 Nubry Johnson lynched Baton Rouge Louisiana October 19 1900 Norm Cadore lynched Baton Rouge Louisiana December 28 1912 BAYOU DESARD 1 unidentified black man lynched Bayou Desard Louisiana April 19 1889 BAYOU SARA Frank James lynched Bayou Sara Louisiana July 15 1896 1 unidentified black man lynched Bayou Sara Louisiana January 18 1894 Henry Ward lynched Bayou Sara Louisiana January 8 1890 BENTON N/A Hearn lynched Benton Louisiana December 6 1898 N/A Richardson lynched Benton Louisiana December 6 1898 Prophet Smith lynched Benton Louisiana June 19 1901 F. C. Moland lynched Benton Louisiana June 19 1901 Wood Burke lynched Benton Louisiana November 28 1912 James Heard lynched Benton Louisiana November 28 1912 Silas Jimmerson lynched Benton Louisiana November 28 1912 Jim Hudson lynched Benton Louisiana January 26 1918 N/A Airy lynched Benton Louisiana February 26 1925 BETHANY Andrew Harris lynched Bethany Louisiana August 3 1908 Grafton Page lynched Bethany Louisiana August 3 1934 BIENVILLE Mark Jacobs lynched Bienville Louisiana June 10 1894 Wiltzie Page lynched Bienville Louisiana February 24 1906 BIENVILLE PARISH 1 unidentified black man lynched Bienville Parish Louisiana May 1868 BLACKWATER 1 unidentified black man lynched Blackwater Louisiana December 30 1891 BLANCHARD William Davis lynched Blanchard Louisiana March 5 1901 Thomas Jackson lynched Blanchard Louisiana May 23 1906 Frank Williams lynched Blanchard Louisiana December 6 1913 Ernest Williams lynched Blanchard Louisiana December 6 1913 BOGALUSA Deputy O’Neal Moore murdered Bogalusa Louisiana June 2 1965 BONITA James Patton lynched Bonita Louisiana September 15 1892 BOSSIER CITY Silas Ealy lynched Bossier City Louisiana May 3 1907 BOSSIER PARISH 1 unidentified black man lynched Bossier Par Louisiana May 21 1896 162 unidentified blacks murdered Bossier Par Louisiana October 1868 Henry Holmes lynched Bossier Par Louisiana January 3 1890 BOSSIER POINT Louis Hamilton lynched Bossier Point Louisiana October 9 1896 BOYCE David Blackman lynched Boyce Louisiana June 2 1927 Lee Blackman lynched Boyce Louisiana June 2 1927 BUNKIE Edward Laurent lynched Bunkie Louisiana September 6 1892 Gabriel Magloire lynched Bunkie Louisiana September 6 1892 Charles Strauss lynched Bunkie Louisiana April 16 1907 Thomas Bunkie lynched Bunkie Louisiana July 16 1915 CADDO PARISH Nathan Andrews lynched Caddo Par Louisiana January 9 1892 42 unidentified blacks murdered Caddo Par Louisiana October 1868 CALAHOULA John Hastings – son lynched Calahoula Louisiana November 2 1892 John Hastings – daughter lynched Calahoula Louisiana November .2 1892 John Hastings lynched Calahoula Louisiana November 5 1892 CALCASIEUR PARISH 1 unidentified black man lynched Calcasieur Par Louisiana October 17 1902 CALHOUN Alfred Shaufilet lynched Calhoun Louisiana August 26 1906 CARENCRO Louis Senegal lynched Carencro Louisiana March 24 1896 CARROLLE “Cotton” N/A lynched Carrolle Louisiana March 28 1906 CHANEYVILLE Thomas Amos lynched Cheneyville Louisiana September 1 1900 CLAIBORNE Turnip Hampton lynched Claiborne Louisiana May 30 1891 CLAIBORNE PARISH William Meadows murdered Claiborne Par. Louisiana May 6 1868 Miles Taylor lynched Claibourne Par Louisiana July 24 1911 CLINTON Fred Kilbourne lynched Clinton Louisiana April 17 1907 CLIO Jerry Burke lynched Clio Louisiana December 22 1896 COLFAX 100 unidentified black Republicans murdered Colfax Louisiana April 1873 COLUMBIA Tillman Green lynched Columbia Louisiana December 28 1893 1 unidentified black man lynched Columbia Louisiana May 18 1889 N/A Holmes lynched Columbia Louisiana September 14 1921 CONCORDIA Benjamin Walker lynched Concordia Louisiana October 6 1892 CONCORDIA PARISH Jack Harris lynched Concordia Par Louisiana June 24 1903 Lamb Whittle lynched Concordia Par Louisiana June 24 1903 Robert Williams lynched Concordia Parish Louisiana September 14 1894 CONSHAMA 1 unidentified black man lynched Conshama Louisiana August 26 1915 COUSHATTA 5 black Republicans lynched Coushatta Louisiana N/A 1874 CROWLEY 1 unidentified black man lynched Crowley Louisiana July 19 1901 1 unidentified black woman and her 3 children murdered Crowley Louisiana January 18 1912 Crowley family (3 members) murdered Crowley Louisiana February 1911 DELHI James Estes lynched Delhi Louisiana November 20 1909 1 unidentified black man lynched Delhi Louisiana April 25 1912 William Nixon lynched Delhi Louisiana November 8 1911 DEVAIL BLUFF Seth Cobb lynched Devail Bluff Louisiana June 12 1900 DOYINE 1 unidentified black man lynched Doyine Louisiana January 24 1901 DOYLINE William Street lynched Doyline Louisiana June 3 1898 EAST FELICIANA George Swayey lynched East Feliciana Louisiana June 16 1890 EAST FELICIANA PARISH Sam West lynched East Louisiana Par. Louisiana September 1 1901 ECHO Henry Johnson lynched Echo Louisiana June 1 1907 EDGARD Charles Morrell lynched Edgard Louisiana November 17 1898 Marvin Ruffin lynched Edgard Louisiana July 10 1917 EROS 1 unidentified black man lynched Eros Louisiana August 12 1905 ETHEL George Whitney lynched Ethel Louisiana May 8 1906 FENTON Thomas Vital lynched Fenton Louisiana February 21 1901 FISHVILLE 4 unidentified black men lynched Fishville Louisiana April 6 1892 FLOYD Joseph Gifford lynched Floyd Louisiana October 27 1909 Alex Hill lynched Floyd Louisiana October 27 1909 FOREST Atticus Thompson lynched Forest Louisiana July 13 1897 FOREST HILL Frank Dupree lynched Forest Hill Louisiana June 12 1903 FRANCISVILLE Joseph Lamb lynched Francisville Louisiana November 26 1902 FRANKLIN Hiram Weightman lynched Franklin Louisiana August 5 1896 Henry Pope murdered Franklin Louisiana October 17 1868 Judge Valentine Chase murdered Franklin Louisiana October 17 1868 GIBSLAND James Wilson lynched Gibsland Louisiana June 10 1907 GIRARD Louis Thomas lynched Girard Louisiana July 15 1901 GRAND BAYOU 1 unidentified black man lynched Grand Bayou Louisiana August 21 1915 GRAND CANE Sam Johnson lynched Grand Cane Louisiana September 25 1912 GRAND PRAIRIE Emile Antoine lynched Grand Prairie Louisiana July 30 1909 Onexzime Thomas lynched Grand Prairie Louisiana July 30 1909 GRAND POINT Man Singleton lynched Grant Point Louisiana August 11 1899 GREENSBURG Aps Ard lynched Greensburg Louisiana October 1 1909 GRETNA Alexander Hawkins lynched Gretna Louisiana September 24 1896 2 unidentified black man lynched Gretna Louisiana November 1 1935 GRETNA PARISH Jack Tillman lynched Gretna Par Louisiana March 28 1892 HAMMOND William Smith lynched Hammond Louisiana September 22 1895 Emma Hooper lynched Hammond Louisiana March 1 1917 HOLLOWAY John Ely lynched Holloway Louisiana December 17 1891 HOMER Isaac McGee lynched Homer Louisiana July 27 1896 John Hagle lynched Homer Louisiana November 10 1891 George Franklin lynched Homer Louisiana April 1 1902 Fell Jenkins lynched Homer Louisiana January 12 1933 HOUGHTON Hayward Handy lynched Houghton Louisiana February 10 1889 HUDSON Edward White lynched Hudson Louisiana June 28 1894 JEFFERSON William Oliver lynched Jefferson Louisiana October 1 1897 JEFFERSON PARISH 5 unidentified blacks murdered Jefferson Par Louisiana October 23 1868 JENNINGS James Comeaux lynched Jennings Louisiana August 27 1913 JONES 1 unidentified black man lynched Jones Louisiana December 13 1899 JONESVILLE 3 unidentified blacks lynched Jonesville Louisiana July 18 1908 KENNER Sam Dixon lynched Kenner Louisiana September 8 1892 KNOXVILLE 2 unidentified black men lynched Knoxpoint Louisiana October 24 1893 LABADIEVILLE Freddie Moore lynched Labadieville Louisiana October 11 1933 LAFAYETTE Felix Keyes lynched Lafayette Louisiana July 11 1889 Anton Domingo lynched Lafayette Louisiana November 29 1906 Unidentified black family (4 members) murdered Lafayette Louisiana March 1911 Norbert Randall murdered Lafayette Louisiana November 26 1911 LAKE CHARLES Sam Poydrass lynched Lake Charles Louisiana December 7 1901 Felix Broussard family (5 members) murdered Lake Charles Louisiana January 20 1912 LEESVILLE 1 unidentified black man murdered Leesville Louisiana June 17 1924 LENA Henry Harris lynched Lena Louisiana May 15 1900 LINCOLN PARISH Columbus Lewis lynched Lincoln Par. Louisiana April 26 1898 LINDSAY 1 unidentified black man lynched Lindsay Louisiana July 25 1899 LOREAUVILLE Nicholas Dublano lynched Loreauville Louisiana May 13 1902 LULING Lewis Fox lynched Luling Louisiana December 29 1892 Adam Gripson lynched Luling Louisiana December 29 1892 Joseph Momas lynched Luling Louisiana January 26 1903 MANGHAM Henry Hill lynched Mangham Louisiana September 8 1909 George Clayton lynched Mangham Louisiana June 18 1918 MANY N/A Mixy lynched Many Louisiana November 27 1891 MARINGUOIN Anderson Ward lynched Maringuoin Louisiana March 3 1935 MCNARY U. G. Tally lynched McNary Louisiana May 25 1916 MER ROUGE 1 unidentified black man lynched Mer Rouge Louisiana December 13 1907 MILLVIEW James Carr lynched Millview Louisiana December 27 1903 MINDEN James Porter lynched Minden Louisiana July 13 1896 Mond Dunley lynched Minden Louisiana July 13 1896 Link Waggoner lynched Minden Louisiana September 9 1894 “Dic” Dickson lynched Minden Louisiana June 5 1901 John Jones lynched Minden Louisiana August 6 1946 MONROE Washington Furran lynched Monroe Louisiana October 2 1897 A. L. Smart lynched Monroe Louisiana January 10 1896 Courtney Rendrick lynched Monroe Louisiana July 13 1896 James McCauley lynched Monroe Louisiana September 16 1896 Thomas Underwood lynched Monroe Louisiana June 4 1894 J.H. Day lynched Monroe Louisiana June 14 1894 1 unidentified black man lynched Monroe Louisiana May 22 1892 N/A Snowden lynched Monroe Louisiana October 30 1891 William Way lynched Monroe Louisiana August 24 1909 Flint Williams lynched Monroe Louisiana March 15 1907 Henry Gardner lynched Monroe Louisiana March 15 1907 William Eaton lynched Monroe Louisiana October 22 1913 Laura Porter lynched Monroe Louisiana August 25 1910 Henry Holmes lynched Monroe Louisiana August 7 1914 Charles Griffin lynched Monroe Louisiana August 7 1914 Presto Griffin lynched Monroe Louisiana August 7 1914 1 unidentified black man lynched Monroe Louisiana August 9 1914 John Richards lynched Monroe Louisiana March 16 1918 George McNeel lynched Monroe Louisiana March 16 1918 Clyde Williams lynched Monroe Louisiana April 22 1918 George Holden lynched Monroe Louisiana April 29 1919 MOORINGPORT Bread Henderson lynched Mooringport Louisiana December 11 1914 Charles Washington lynched Mooringport Louisiana December 11 1914 MOREHOUSE PARISH 1 unidentified black man lynched Morehouse Par Louisiana August 15 1909 Scott Sherman lynched Morehouse Parish Louisiana December 28 1894 NAPOLEONVILLE Israel Haloway lynched Napoleonville Louisiana May 12 1893 Philip William lynched Napoleonville Louisiana March 15 1890 NEW IBERIA Vance McClure lynched New Iberia Louisiana July 26 1894 Samuel Wakefield lynched New Iberia Louisiana January 25 1889 N/A Rosemond lynched New Iberia Louisiana February 1 1889 N/A Hector lynched New Iberia Louisiana April 18 1889 Nicholas Hector lynched New Iberia Louisiana October 12 1908 NEW ORLEANS 38 unidentified blacks murdered New Orleans Louisiana July 30 1866 63 unidentified blacks murdered New Orleans Louisiana October 24 1868 27 city hall occupants murdered New Orleans Louisiana N/A 1874 George King lynched New Orleans Louisiana December 23 1894 Felician Francis lynched New Orleans Louisiana September 26 1895 Patrick Morris lynched New Orleans Louisiana January 12 1896 William Harris lynched New Orleans Louisiana March 9 1898 Andrew Pigge lynched New Orleans Louisiana March 9 1898 Dennis Burrel lynched New Orleans Louisiana May 6 1898 10* unidentified blacks lynched New Orleans Louisiana July 25-28 1900 Fred Johnson lynched New Orleans Louisiana October 12 1917 OAK GROVE Robert Mitchell lynched Oak Grove Louisiana February 5 1908 OAK RIDGE 1 unidentified black man lynched Oak Ridge Louisiana June 15 1898 OPELOUSAS Oval Poulson lynched Opelousas Louisiana January 20 1911 John White lynched Opelousas Louisiana September 26 1933 PINE GROVE Coat Williams lynched Pine Grove Louisiana May 15 1894 PLAQUEMINE Charles Alexander lynched Plaquemine Louisiana December 13 1897 James Alexander lynched Plaquemine Louisiana December 13 1897 Joseph Thomas lynched Plaquemine Louisiana December 13 1897 Cornelius Lee lynched Plaquemine Louisiana February 24 1903 William Carr lynched Plaquemine Louisiana March 17 1906 POINT A LA HACHE Oscar Livingston lynched Point a La Hache Louisiana August 2 1931 PONCHATONIA 4 unidentified black men lynched Ponchatonia Louisiana September 21 1900 POOLE’S LANDING 1 unidentified black man lynched Poole’s Landing Louisiana October 31 1891 POPLAR HEAD 2 unidentified black men lynched Poplar Head Louisiana July 6 1893 POINT CENPEE PARISH 3 unidentified black men lynched Pt. Cenpee Par. Louisiana June 2 1891 QUARANTINE Douglas Bolte lynched Quarantine Louisiana October 15 1897 RAYNE 1 unidentified black woman and her 3 children murdered Rayne Louisiana January 1911 45 unidentified blacks murdered Rayne Louisiana January 1911 RAYVILLE Bird Love lynched Rayville Louisiana March 16 1896 Calvin Foster lynched Rayville Louisiana January 7 1892 L.N. Descharner lynched Rayville Louisiana January 7 1892 1 unidentified black woman lynched Rayville Louisiana March 13 1892 Ely Denton lynched Rayville Louisiana March 14 1910 Jim Lewis lynched Rayville Louisiana February 26 1918 Will Powell lynched Rayville Louisiana February 26 1918 Jim Jones lynched Rayville Louisiana February 26 1918 4 unidentified blacks murdered Rayville Louisiana July 17 1921 REDWOOD Charles Jackson lynched Redwood Louisiana May 15 1897 RINGGOLD Nelson Nash lynched Ringgold Louisiana February 19 1933 RODESSA Felton Brigman lynched Rodessa Louisiana May 4 1901 RUBY Ralph Dorans lynched Ruby Louisiana June 28 1907 RUSTON R. C. Williams lynched Ruston Louisiana October 13 1938 SHREVEPORT Isaac Pizer lynched Shreveport Louisiana March 23 1896 30 unidentified blacks murdered Shreveport Louisiana October 1868 John Coleman lynched Shreveport Louisiana June 29 1890 Frank Thompson lynched Shreveport Louisiana November 24 1901 Jennie Steers lynched Shreveport Louisiana July 27 1903 Henry Rachel lynched Shreveport Louisiana November 27 1909 Thomas Miles lynched Shreveport Louisiana April 9 1912 Edward Hamilton lynched Shreveport Louisiana May 12 1914 Watkins Lewis lynched Shreveport Louisiana December 12 1914 Henry Brooks lynched Shreveport Louisiana May 11 1917 N/A Rivers lynched Shreveport Louisiana August 30 1922 Leslie Legget lynched Shreveport Louisiana January 3 1923 SLIDELL N/A Romeo lynched Slidell Louisiana August 12 1914 SPARTA N/A Walker lynched Sparta Louisiana June 1 1892 SPRINGFIELD Monroe Smith lynched Springfield Louisiana August 14 1893 Isaac Glover lynched Springfield Louisiana September 14 1910 ST. BERNARD PARISH Joseph Dazzele lynched St. Bernard Parish Louisiana May 19 1896 ST. CHARLES PARISH George Jones lynched St. Charles Par Louisiana July 16 1899 ST. JAMES 1 unidentified black man lynched St. James Louisiana May 7 1914 ST. JAMES PARISH 3 unidentified black men lynched St. James Parish Louisiana January 21 1893 ST. JOSEPH Gilbert Francis lynched St. Joseph Louisiana February 29 1896 ST. LANDRY PARISH 200 unidentified blacks murdered St. Landry Par. Louisiana October 1868 ST. PETER Edward Gray lynched St. Peter Louisiana June 14 1899 Thomas Jackson lynched St. Peter Louisiana February 17 1901 SYLVESTER Tobe Lewis lynched Sylvester Sta Louisiana December 2 1914 Munroe Durden lynched Sylvester Sta Louisiana December 2 1914 Kane McKnight lynched Sylvester Sta Louisiana December 3 1914 TALLULAH 7 unidentified black men lynched Tallulah Louisiana April 27 1894 R. T Rogers lynched Tallulah Louisiana May 29 1906 TANGIPAHOA Coroner John Kemp murdered Tangipahoa Louisiana October 29 1868 Dick Conley lynched Tangipahoa Louisiana June 5 1889 Huey N/A lynched Tangipahoa Louisiana June 5 1889 Monsie Williams lynched Tangipahoa Louisiana November 26 1905 TAYLOR TOWN George Kenny lynched Taylor Town Louisiana October 16 1903 Joseph Craddvels lynched Taylor Town Louisiana November 2 1903 VICTORIA 1 unidentified black man lynched Victoria Louisiana April 10 1902 VIDALIA John Woodward lynched Vidalia Louisiana March 19 1902 1 unidentified black man lynched Vidalia Louisiana November 18 1889 VIVIAN Jess Hammett lynched Vivian Louisiana August 29 1916 WEST FELICIANA PARISH 38 unidentified black men lynched W. Feliciana Par. Louisiana May 18 report 1876 WEST CARROL PARISH 2 unidentified black men lynched West Carrol Par Louisiana January 26 1902 WHITE CASTLE 1 unidentified black man lynched White Castle Louisiana January 17 1897 WINNSBORO Walter Byrd lynched Winnsboro Louisiana September 15 1911 WINONA Oliver Bibb lynched Winona Louisiana February 20 1902 William Morley lynched Winona Louisiana September 8 1902 WISNER William House lynched Wisner Louisiana November 19 1932 YOUNGSVILLE Ovide Belzaire lynched Youngsville Louisiana July 24 1895

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED 150 unidentified blacks murdered N/A (report) Louisiana August 1868 John Gordon lynched N/A Louisiana August 10 1897 John Miles lynched N/A Louisiana September 19 1908 Ernest Allums lynched N/A Louisiana May 3 1912 Pvt. Lucius McCarty lynched N/A Louisiana August 31 1919



From 1865 to 1965 more than 6,000 African-Americans died in racial violence in the United States.

This inventory includes the names of 2,400 of the African-Americans who were lynched in the United States from 1865 to 1965.

The inventory is necessarily incomplete. Records are scant. Newspaper reports are scattered. The Tuskegee Institute Lynching Inventory began in 1882 — just before the great surge of lynchings that occurred around the turn of the century — a surge that accompanied the American conquest of the Philippines, defeating the colored fighters of the Philippine War of Independence, called by Anglo-American historians “The Philippine Insurrection.”

This inventory is offered in the spirit of healing and reconciliation, for until the wounds of the Lynching Century are healed there is little chance of reducing the ever so pervasive racism in the United States, as Ida B. Wells put it: The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

Americans have a long way to go to see full realization of the promises of the Pledge of Allegiance, to see America as a land with Liberty and Justice for All instead of liberty and justice for the white Anglo-Saxon economic elite.

This site is dedicated to all the men, women and children that suffered these atrocities. May they never be forgotten.

MARYLAND

Wright Smith lynched Annapolis Maryland October 2 1898

Henry Davis lynched Annapolis Maryland December 21 1906

1 unidentified black man murdered Baltimore Maryland October 25 1921

Lewis Harris lynched Belair Maryland March 26 1900

King Davis lynched Brooklyn Maryland December 25 1911

Asbury Green lynched Centerville Maryland May 12 1891

James Taylor lynched Chestertown Maryland May 18 1892

James Reed lynched Crisfield Maryland July 28 1907

William Burns lynched Cumberland Maryland October 5 1907

Jacob Henson lynched Elliot City Maryland May 27 1895

James Bown lynched Frederick Maryland November 17 1895

Edward Watson lynched Pocomoke City Maryland June 14 1906

William Anderson lynched Princess Anne Maryland June 9 1897

George Armwood lynched Princess Anne Maryland October 18 1933

William Ramsay lynched Rosedale Maryland March 8 1909

Garfield King lynched Salisbury Maryland May 26 1898

Mack Williams lynched Salisbury Maryland December 4 1931

N/A Williams lynched Upper Marlboro Maryland October 20 1894

MICHIGAN

25 unidentified blacks murdered Detroit Michigan June 20-21 1943

Eddie Cook murdered Detroit Michigan November 7 1965

2 unidentified black men lynched Maybee Sta Michigan September 2 1891

Albert Martin lynched Port Huron Michigan May 27 1889

MINNESOTA

Isaac McGhie lynched Duluth Minnesota June 15 1920

Elmer Jackson lynched Duluth Minnesota June 15 1920

Nate Green lynched Duluth Minnesota June 15 1920



MISSISSIPPI

William Chandler lynched Abbeyville Mississippi June 19 1895

Keith Bowen lynched Aberdeen Mississippi August 14 1889

Parry Gillam lynched Aberdeen Mississippi June 28 1897

Mayshe Miller lynched Aberdeen Mississippi October 25 1914

John Taylor lynched Aberdeen Mississippi November 12 1915

George Gordon lynched Albin Mississippi May 1 1900

Sam Towner lynched Alligator Mississippi July 15 1913

1 unidentified black man lynched Amite Co Mississippi February 7 1889

2 unidentified black men lynched Amite Co Mississippi July 6 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Amite Co Mississippi May 7 1900

Rev. Isaac Simmons lynched Amite Co Mississippi March 26 1944

2 unidentified black men lynched Arcadia Mississippi December 19 1900

Stephen Crump lynched Armory Mississippi September 11 1890

George Bolter lynched Armory Mississippi September 11 1890

Nicholas Thompson lynched Armory Mississippi September 1 1910

D.H. Smith lynched Artesia Mississippi February 22 1889

Daniel Gladney lynched Atlanta Co Mississippi November 22 1891

1 unidentified black man lynched Basin Mississippi October 6 1906

4 unidentified black men lynched Beandon Mississippi October 5 1892

N/A Haines lynched Belen Mississippi April 3 1897

Charles German lynched Belen Mississippi October 29 1907

Robert Pettigrew lynched Belmont Mississippi May 12 1905

Rev. George W. Lee murdered Belzoni Mississippi May 7 1955

1 unidentified black man lynched Benoit Mississippi January 4 1905

Luke Thomas lynched Biloxi Mississippi June 15 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Biloxi Mississippi July 14 1894

Henry Leidy lynched Biloxi Mississippi November 10 1908

Robert Betat lynched Bluff Creek Mississippi March 29 1895

James Martin lynched Bolton Mississippi December 23 1899

Frank West lynched Bolton Mississippi December 23 1899

James Sanders murdered Bolton Mississippi July 16 1934

James Green lynched Boyle Mississippi December 11 1905

John Rice lynched Boyle Sta Mississippi March 8 1892

Richard Center lynched Boyle Sta Mississippi March 8 1892

Will Sherod lynched Braggadocio Mississippi May 23 1927

Stanley Hayes lynched Brandon Mississippi July 26 1899

N/A Jones lynched Braxton Mississippi June 28 1910

Forest Jameson lynched Brookfield Mississippi April 6 1899

Moses Anderson lynched Brookfield Mississippi April 6 1899

1 unidentified black man lynched Brookhaven Mississippi June 15 1891

George Linton lynched Brookhaven Mississippi June 28 1894

Thomas Bowen lynched Brookhaven Mississippi June 29 1895

Thomas Waller lynched Brookhaven Mississippi December 16 1897

Eli Hilson lynched Brookhaven Mississippi December 24 1903

Eli Pigatt lynched Brookhaven Mississippi February 10 1908

1 unidentified black man lynched Brookhaven Mississippi January 2 1908

2 unidentified blacks murdered Brookhaven Mississippi June 29 1927

Lamar Smith murdered Brookhaven Mississippi August 13 1955

Alexander Hill lynched Brookville Mississippi February 10 1915

Henry McAfee lynched Brownsville Mississippi April 19 1900

Frederick Sullivan lynched Byhalia Mississippi November 24 1914

Mrs. Frederick Sullivan lynched Byhalia Mississippi November 25 1914

1 unidentified black man lynched Caledonia Mississippi July 10 1933

Claude Brooks murdered Canton Mississippi July 29 1938

Joe Rogers lynched Canton Mississippi May 8 1939

N/A Meyer lynched Carrollton Mississippi October 27 1907

McCray family (3 members) lynched Carrolton Mississippi August 1 1901

William Price lynched Carrolton Mississippi August 4 1901

1 unidentified black man lynched Cedar Bluffs Mississippi June 28 1915

Will Williams lynched Centerville Mississippi September 1903

Thomas Crompton lynched Centerville Mississippi October 25 1906

Taplin family (9 members) murdered Centerville Mississippi June 1956

William Bradford lynched Chunky Mississippi June 16 1911

2 unidentified blacks lynched Clarksdale Mississippi October 11 1915

Lindsay Coleman lynched Clarksdale Mississippi December 19 1925

William Ody lynched Clayton Mississippi July 15 1902

George Kincaid lynched Cleveland Mississippi June 12 1903

Fayette Sawyer lynched Cleveland Mississippi March 19 1904

Burke Harris lynched Cleveland Mississippi March 19 1904

30 unidentified black men murdered Clinton Mississippi September 4 1875

Thomas Talbot lynched Clinton Mississippi July 31 1889

Henry Smith lynched Clinton Mississippi May 29 1894

David Simms lynched Coahoma Mississippi November 22 1905

Van Haynes lynched Columbia Mississippi June 2 1917

Pratt Hempton lynched Columbia Mississippi June 2 1917

Grant Anderson lynched Columbus Mississippi May 22 1890

Joseph Harrold lynched Columbus Mississippi October 26 1889

Richard Forman lynched Columbus Mississippi July 12 1893

George Younger lynched Columbus Mississippi May 23 1906

Cordella Stevenson lynched Columbus Mississippi December 8 1915

Washington Adams lynched Columbus Mississippi June 10 1938

Coleman Franks lynched Columbus Mississippi November 6 1931

Dooley Morton lynched Columbus Mississippi July 15 1935

Bert Moore lynched Columbus Mississippi July 15 1935

2 unidentified black men lynched Commerce Mississippi January 28 1908

Horace Muller lynched Cookamie Mississippi May 13 1902

2 unidentified black man lynched Copiah Co Mississippi October 6 1892

Mulloch Walker lynched Corinth Mississippi August 11 1898

Jack Betts lynched Corinth Mississippi August 13 1900

Mose Hart lynched Corinth Mississippi May 20 1903

Clark Thomas lynched Corinth Mississippi September 28 1902

Joseph Bailey lynched Cormorant Mississippi July 14 1914

2 unidentified black men lynched Cross Roads Mississippi July 20 1902

John Moses lynched Crystal Springs Mississippi June 25 1897

N/A Thrasher lynched Crystal Springs Mississippi February 2 1922

Samuel Hinson lynched Cushtusha Mississippi May 16 1900

1 unidentified black man lynched Darling Mississippi November 1 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched De Kalb Mississippi June 30 1906

1 unidentified black man lynched De Kalb Mississippi July 11 1915

Sam Gillespie lynched De Soto Mississippi July 14 1891

William Edward lynched Deep Creek Mississippi March 27 1900

Frank Harrel lynched Dickey Mississippi February 9 1893

N/A Felder lynched Dickey Mississippi February 9 1893

Luther Holbert lynched Doddsville Mississippi February 7 1904

Mrs. Luther Holbert lynched Doddsville Mississippi February 7 1904

3 unidentified blacks lynched Doddsville Mississippi February 7 1904

John Hollins lynched Drew Mississippi January 10 1903

Willie Webb lynched Drew Mississippi February 23 1913

1 unidentified black man lynched Drew Mississippi January 30 1913

Roosevelt Towns lynched Duck Hill Mississippi April 13 1937

Bootjack McDaniels lynched Duck Hill Mississippi April 13 1937

Otto Holmes lynched Durant Mississippi June 15 1910

Jesse Evans lynched Edwards Mississippi April 16 1897

John Hartfield lynched Ellisville Mississippi June 26 1919

1 unidentified black man lynched Estabutchie Mississippi October 20 1902

Robert Herron lynched Eureka Mississippi June 1 1889

Sterling Dunham lynched Europa Mississippi June 26 1904

1 unidentified black man lynched Fannin Mississippi December 23 1893

N/A Seybrick lynched Fishers Ferry Mississippi March 30 1894

Spencer Costello lynched Flora Mississippi January 7 1895

Allie W. Shelby murdered Flora Mississippi January 22 1965

George Pond lynched Fulton Mississippi July 6 1894

James Hopkins lynched Glendora Mississippi December 27 1897

Henry Harris lynched Glendora Mississippi July 19 1905

William Harris lynched Glendora Mississippi July 25 1905

Clinton Melton murdered Glendora Mississippi December 3 1955

Henry Ratcliffe lynched Gloster Mississippi May 1 1900

1 unidentified black man lynched Greenville Mississippi May 12 1892

Green Jackson lynched Greenville Mississippi February 6 1891

Burke Martin lynched Greenville Mississippi March 2 1890

Robert Dennis lynched Greenville Mississippi June 4 1903

William Robinson lynched Greenville Mississippi August 17 1909

1 unidentified black man lynched Greenville Mississippi May 7 1912

1 unidentified black man lynched Greenwood Mississippi December 15 1892

Joseph Gordon lynched Greenwood Mississippi March 12 1909

Henry Bell lynched Greenwood Mississippi January 23 1907

Allen Nance lynched Greenwood Mississippi October 6 1916

Alex Anderson lynched Grenada Mississippi March 20 1898

N/A Lewis lynched Gulfport Mississippi December 20 1900

Alex Smith lynched Gulfport Mississippi March 21 1922

William Williams lynched Hamburg Mississippi October 6 1897

Walter Jones lynched Harriston Mississippi September 28 1913

George Stevenson lynched Hattiesburg Mississippi June 3 1890

Thomas Johnson lynched Hattiesburg Mississippi July 24 1895

1 unidentified black man lynched Hattiesburg Mississippi October 29 1903

Edward Lewis lynched Hattiesburg Mississippi August 4 1905

Kid George lynched Hattiesburg Mississippi August 4 1905

N/A Jennings lynched Hattiesburg Mississippi March 20 1921

Henry Noark lynched HattieSburg Mississippi July 25 1899

N/A Stanford (2 brothers) lynched Hazelhurst Mississippi November 15 1889

1 unidentified black man lynched Hazelhurst Mississippi November 16 1889

Sam Edwards lynched Hazelhurst Mississippi January 17 1918

1 unidentified black man lynched Helm Station Mississippi March 5 1905

James Cooper lynched Hemlock Mississippi May 27 1897

Robert Biggs lynched Hernando Mississippi October 12 1889

Henry Crower lynched Hernando Mississippi October 6 1897

Thomas Clayton lynched Hernando Mississippi March 10 1900

J. Jackson lynched Hernando Mississippi October 15 1908

Thomas Burns lynched Hernando Mississippi November 3 1914

Rev. T. A. Allen lynched Hernando Mississippi March 21 1935

1 unidentified black man lynched Hernando Mississippi March 28 1935

Lewis Williams lynched Hewitt Springs Mississippi June 9 1894

Dee Dawson lynched Hickory Mississippi October 10 1908

William Fuller lynched Hickory Mississippi October 10 1908

Frank Johnson lynched Hickory Mississippi October 10 1908

Walter Brownlee lynched Hinchcliff Mississippi October 15 1913

Louise Stevenson lynched Hollandale Mississippi September 28 1891

Henry Randle murdered Holmes Co Mississippi July 1954

Jesse Tucker lynched Houston Mississippi July 10 1904

Robby Buskin lynched Houston Mississippi February 9 1909

Andrew Williams lynched Houston Mississippi February 7 1913

Monroe Walters lynched Hudson Mississippi May 2 1891

Steve Wiley lynched Inverness Mississippi March 22 1931

Peter Henderson lynched Itta Bena Mississippi January 20 1897

John Williams lynched Ittababa Mississippi August 28 1908

Prince Luster lynched Iuka Mississippi July 11 1889

Swan Burres lynched Iuka Mississippi July 11 1889

1 unidentified black man lynched Jacinto Mississippi March 1870

Doc Davis lynched Jackson Mississippi July 19 1892

4 unidentified black man lynched Jackson Mississippi September 15 1893

1 unidentified black woman lynched Jackson Mississippi September 15 1893

Theodore Pickett lynched Jackson Mississippi July 6 1895

William Henderson lynched Jackson Mississippi October 11 1895

Sam Simms lynched Jackson Mississippi May 8 1906

1 unidentified black man lynched Jackson Mississippi December 17 1912

John Gray lynched Jackson Mississippi September 18 1923

N/A Wimberly lynched Jackson Mississippi June 20 1921

Moore murdered Jackson Mississippi February 7 1957

Medgar W. Evers murdered Jackson Mississippi June 12 1963

Charles E. Moore lynched Jackson Mississippi May 2 1964

Henry Dee lynched Jackson Mississippi May 2 1964

4 unidentified black men lynched Kemper Co Mississippi October 28 1909

Frank Diggs murdered Kewaunee Mississippi December 1870

James Mitchell lynched Kosciusko Mississippi May 21 1889

Thomas Carr lynched Kosciusko Mississippi January 30 1893

3 children of Thomas Harris murdered Kosciusko Mississippi January 9 1950

1 unidentified black man lynched Lake Cormorant Mississippi October 21 1889

William Jones lynched Lake Cormorant Mississippi March 6 1898

Henry Young lynched Lake Cormorant Mississippi August 16 1905

Howard Hurd lynched Lake Cormorant Mississippi March 16 1921

LAMBERT

William Robinson lynched Lambert Mississippi June 27 1913

Joe Love lynched Lambert Mississippi June 8 1934

Isaac Thomas lynched Lambert Mississippi June 8 1934

N/A Thompson lynched Langsford Mississippi April 4 1921

2 unidentified black men lynched Laurel Mississippi September 7 1906

Howard Wash lynched Laurel Mississippi October 17 1942

J. Tyrone murdered Lawrence Co Mississippi March 25 1935

George Allen lynched Le Flore Co Mississippi September 9 1889

“Jet” Hinks lynched Lee Co Mississippi November 8 1906

lynched Leland Mississippi July 12 1898

Sam Petty lynched Leland Mississippi February 24 1914

Leon McTatie lynched Lexington Mississippi July 22 1946

Charles Curtis lynched Liberty Mississippi April 21 1891

“Judge” Moseley lynched Lockhart Mississippi November 7 1911

Sandy Wallace lynched Longstown Mississippi November 18 1890

Louis Hodge lynched Louisville Mississippi March 7 1891

Henry Crosby lynched Louisville Mississippi September 21 1913

1 unidentified black man lynched Louisville Mississippi May 15 1915

Reuben Moore lynched Louisville Mississippi July 18 1933

Jim Fox lynched Louisville Mississippi June 13 1927

Mark Fox lynched Louisville Mississippi June 13 1927

John Barrentine lynched Loundes Co Mississippi May 11 1891

Wesley Lee lynched Loundes Co Mississippi May 11 1891

Monroe Walker lynched Loundes Co Mississippi May 11 1891

Johnson McQuirk lynched Love Station Mississippi February 16 1914

Sherman Lewis lynched Luccalena Mississippi August 23 1889

Joseph Davis lynched Lula Mississippi October 11 1908

Frank Davis lynched Lula Mississippi October 11 1908

Charles Hart lynched Lyons Station Mississippi August 22 1893

James Jones lynched Macon Mississippi January 1 1898

Fred Isham lynched Macon Mississippi February 18 1901

Henry Isham lynched Macon Mississippi February 18 1901

W. Edd lynched Macon Mississippi May 7 1912

Dan Anderson lynched Macon Mississippi May 20 1927

Lucius Andrews lynched Magnolia Mississippi August 24 1891

George Washington lynched Magnolia Mississippi November 16 1889

Elmer Curl lynched Mastadon Mississippi June 12 1910

George Jones lynched Mayersville Mississippi September 1903

John Johnson lynched McComb Mississippi June 19 1892

N/A McDowell lynched McComb Mississippi September 21 1921

Thomas Allen lynched McGee Mississippi March 11 1899

Patrick Husband lynched McHenry Mississippi December 16 1907

6 unidentified black men murdered Meridian Mississippi March 6 1871

Arthur Rainsey lynched Meridian Mississippi November 30 1891

1 unidentified black man lynched Meridian Mississippi December 20 1891

Charles Burwell lynched Meridian Mississippi July 28 1895

3 unidentified black men lynched Meridian Mississippi November 27 1898

Pierce Moberly lynched Meridian Mississippi June 25 1905

14 unidentified blacks murdered Meridian Mississippi December 24-25 1906

Thomas O’Neil lynched Meridian Mississippi April 19 1910

N/A (a woman) Sheldon lynched Meridian Mississippi July 19 1924

Robert Jones lynched Michigan City Mississippi August 13 1934

Smith Houey lynched Michigan City Mississippi August 13 1934

Richard Roscoe lynched Minter City Mississippi September 18 1933

Henry Askey lynched Mississippi City Mississippi June 9 1900

Ed Russ lynched Mississippi City Mississippi June 9 1900

Emmett Till lynched Money Mississippi August 28 1955

Winston Jones murdered Narketta Mississippi July 5 1930

Viola Dial murdered Narketta Mississippi July 5 1930

Bill Dukes lynched Natchez Mississippi August 15 1918

N/A Sharp lynched Neshoba Co Mississippi January 2 1891

Q. Ivy lynched New Albany Mississippi September 20 1925

Frank Smith lynched Newton Mississippi September 11 1893

4 unidentified black men murdered Noxubee Co. Mississippi November 1870

Warner Matthews lynched Ocean Springs Mississippi February 1 1901

Andrew Trice lynched Olive Branch Mississippi July 20 1907

1 unidentified black man lynched O’Neil Mississippi May 24 1904

1 unidentified black man lynched Oxford Mississippi September 5 1891

Lawson Patton lynched Oxford Mississippi September 8 1908

Elwood Higgenbotham lynched Oxford Mississippi September 17 1935

Samuel Adams lynched Pass Christian Mississippi November 5 1903

Sam Cole lynched Pea Ridge Mississippi January 7 1898

James Watts lynched Pea Ridge Mississippi January 7 1898

Henry Bedford lynched Pelahatchee Mississippi July 24-25 1934

1 unidentified black man lynched Penola Mississippi January 17 1906

1 unidentified black man lynched Perry Co Mississippi November 4 1901

Richard Hill lynched Philadelphia Mississippi September 1 1901

Luther Jackson murdered Philadelphia Mississippi October 1959

James Earl Chaney murdered Philadelphia Mississippi June 21 1964

Bodie Bates lynched Pittsboro Mississippi August 5 1935

N/A Bell lynched Pontotoc Mississippi January 29 1922

“Pink” Willis lynched Poplarville Mississippi January 16 1909

Claude Singleton lynched Poplarville Mississippi April 20 1918

N/A Jackson lynched Poplarville Mississippi April 22 1926

Mack Parker lynched Poplarville Mississippi April 25 1959

Thomas Wesley lynched Port Gibson Mississippi February 23 1889

N/A Perkins lynched Port Gibson Mississippi February 28 1889

William Wilson lynched Port Gibson Mississippi August 11 1899

Wood Ambrose lynched Prentiss Mississippi June 11 1906

N/A Brown lynched Purvis Mississippi December 23 1920

1 unidentified black man lynched Pushington Mississippi July 24 1899

Benjamin Jackson lynched Quincy Mississippi September 8 1893

Allen Myers lynched Rankin Co Mississippi July 20 1894

John McDowell lynched Rankin Co Mississippi September 19 1905

William Otis lynched Rawles Springs Mississippi September 20 1899

George Robinson murdered Raymond Mississippi August 15 1930

1 unidentified black man lynched Rodney Mississippi May 23 1895

Dennis Martin lynched Roebuck Landing Mississippi December 7 1890

Moses Lemon lynched Roebuck Landing Mississippi December 9 1890

Tom McGehee murdered Rolling Fork Mississippi July 6 1938

William Stern lynched Rosemeath Mississippi September 6 1899

Alt Rees lynched Rosetta Mississippi September 1 1905

Willam Brown lynched Roxie Mississippi February 16 1891

Simon Brooks lynched Sardis Mississippi June 11 1899

William Mitchell lynched Sardis Mississippi July 16 1915

1 unidentified black man lynched Saucier Mississippi March 17 1904

Pigg Lockett lynched Scooba Mississippi September 10 1930

Holly White lynched Scooba Mississippi September 10 1930

Andrew Thomas lynched Scranton Mississippi July 18 1895

Daniel Patrick lynched Scranton Mississippi June 20 1899

Jennie Collins lynched Shaw Mississippi June 30 1914

John Robinson lynched Shaw Sta Mississippi February 28 1892

Lewis Mortimer lynched Shell Mound Mississippi September 12 1889

2 unidentified blacks lynched Shubuta Mississippi December 21 1918

2 pregnant black women lynched Shubuta Mississippi December 21 1918

2 unidentified black boys (14 years old) lynched Shubuta Mississippi October 12 1942

Willis Boyd lynched Silver City Mississippi March 23 1899

C.C. Reed lynched Silver City Mississippi March 23 1899

Minor Wilson lynched Silver City Mississippi March 23 1899

1 unidentified black woman lynched Simpson Co Mississippi July 24 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Simpson Co Mississippi September 2 1895

Ab Young lynched Slayden Mississippi March 12 1935

4 unidentified black men lynched Smith Co Mississippi June 8 1903

1 unidentified black woman lynched Smith Co Mississippi June 8 1903

John McDaniel lynched Smithdale Mississippi August 4 1902

Joseph Luflore lynched St. Anne Mississippi October 21 1899

Mann Hamilton lynched Starkesville Mississippi February 14 1912

Alexander Coleman lynched Starkesville Mississippi April 3 1912

Mimms Collier lynched Steenston Mississippi November 18 1896

Cato Jarrett lynched Stouts Crossing Mississippi July 7 1903

Neely Giles lynched Sucarnoochee Mississippi January 15 1912

John Youngblood lynched Summit Mississippi November 20 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Summit Mississippi November 20 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Sunnyside Mississippi October 21 1896

N/A White lynched Tallahatchie Mississippi December 6 1898

William James lynched Tallahatchie Co Mississippi September 14 1905

Bush Riley lynched Tallula Mississippi January 14 1904

Terry Bell lynched Terry Mississippi March 20 1901

Harvey Mayberry lynched Teysels Mississippi April 3 1896

1 unidentified black man lynched Thomastown Mississippi May 31 1889

N/A Clarke lynched Trail Lake Mississippi June 3 1904

N/A Van Horne lynched Trail Lake Mississippi June 3 1904

N/A Mayfield lynched Trail Lake Mississippi June 4 1904

Moses York lynched Tunica Mississippi April 16 1900

Zed Floyd lynched Tunica Mississippi September 12 1900

David Moore lynched Tunica Mississippi September 14 1900

Frank Brown lynched Tunica Mississippi September 14 1900

William Brown lynched Tunica Mississippi September 14 1900

3 unidentified black men lynched Tunica Mississippi October 11 1907

Augustus Pond lynched Tupelo Mississippi July 7 1894

James Crosby lynched Tutwiler Mississippi March 4 1900

Dago Pete N/A lynched Tutwiler Mississippi June 3 1900

Harry Jacobs lynched Tylertown Mississippi November 23 1920

William Hodges lynched Union Mississippi November 2 1908

Wesley Young lynched Valley Park Mississippi December 5 1906

David Poe lynched Van Cleave Mississippi March 10 1908

Thomas Ranston lynched Van Cleave Mississippi March 10 1908

Jenkins brother -1 lynched Van Cleave Mississippi March 10 1908

Jenkins brother -2 lynched Van Cleave Mississippi March 10 1908

Henry Sykes lynched Van Fleet Mississippi October 23 1907

2 unidentified black men lynched Vardaman Mississippi January 10 1897

300 unidentified blacks lynched Vicksburg Mississippi December 1874

Tooley Smith lynched Vicksburg Mississippi July 5 1892

Henry Centry lynched Vicksburg Mississippi July 6 1891

1 unidentified black man lynched Vicksburg Mississippi April 10 1897

Gloster Barnes lynched Vicksburg Mississippi October 23 1900

Robert Bryant lynched Vicksburg Mississippi May 3 1903

Sam Washington lynched Vicksburg Mississippi July 29 1907

Edward Johnson lynched Vicksburg Mississippi January 20 1915

Lloyd Clay lynched Vicksburg Mississippi May 14 1919

Eli Johnson murdered Vicksburg Mississippi March 29 1931

Charles Johnson lynched Walnut Grove Mississippi August 17 1902

John Rogers lynched Water Valley Mississippi September 4 1890

N/A McGregory lynched Water Valley Mississippi November 14 1890

N/A Ross lynched Water Valley Mississippi March 19 1921

Dave Harris lynched Waxhall Mississippi April 23 1930

T.W. Hollinshead lynched Waynesboro Mississippi March 28 1897

Charles Jones lynched Weason Mississippi December 10 1897

John Burr lynched Wesson Mississippi April 5 1908

WEST MISSISSIPPI

Sloan Allen lynched West Mississippi December 23 1893

William Gates lynched West Point Mississippi July 1 1891

Jeff Brown lynched West Point Mississippi March 20 1916

Port Magee lynched Westville Mississippi August 14 1892

William Patterson lynched Westville Mississippi July 19 1898

Wallace Douglas lynched Whitaker Sta Mississippi July 7 1891

Wilder McGowan lynched Wiggins Mississippi November 21 1938

R.D. McGee lynched Wiggins Mississippi June 22 1935

Perry Young lynched Winona Mississippi June 27 1896

William Carter lynched Winston Co Mississippi December 26 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Woodville Mississippi May 28 1903

John James lynched Woodville Mississippi October 10 1905

Woodrow Daniel murdered Yalobusha Co Mississippi May 1958

Ready Murdock lynched Yazoo City Mississippi June 4 1894

3 unidentified black men lynched Yazoo City Mississippi June 8-9 1907

Charles Jones lynched Yazoo City Mississippi September 20 1908

Willie Minnifield lynched Yazoo City Mississippi July 29 1923

Parks Banks lynched Yazoo City Mississippi August 22 1922

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

1 unidentified black man lynched N/A Mississippi July 9 1904

Horace Montgomery lynched N/A Mississippi April 11 1909

N/A Spencer lynched N/A Mississippi July 5 1920

N/A Towns lynched N/A Mississippi August 12 1925

N/A Coleman lynched N/A Mississippi December 19 1926

“Shug” McEllee lynched N/A Mississippi July 2 1927

MISSOURI

Henry Thomas lynched Bolar Missouri January 21 1889

Malone lynched Caruthersville Missouri May 3 1903

J. Mooneyhon lynched Caruthersville Missouri May 3 1903

A.B. Richardson lynched Caruthersville Missouri October 11 1911

Benjamin Woods lynched Caruthersville Missouri October 11 1911

N/A Canafex murdered Centerville Missouri July 8 1920

Robert Coleman lynched Charleston Missouri July 3 1910

Samuel Field lynched Charleston Missouri July 3 1910

N/A Grigsby lynched Charleston Missouri December 18 1924

David Sims lynched Clarkton Missouri April 27 1892

Sam Young lynched Clarkville Missouri June 6 1898

Curtin Young lynched Clarkville Missouri June 6 1898

George Burke lynched Columbia Missouri September 17 1889

James Scott lynched Columbia Missouri April 28 1923

N/A Mitchell lynched Excelsior Springs Missouri August 7 1925

Thomas Hayden lynched Fayette Missouri November 1 1899

Dallas Shields lynched Fayette Missouri March 19 1914

Emmett Divens lynched Fulton Missouri August 15 1895

N/A Ward lynched Galena Missouri February 2 1898

Olli Truxton lynched Glasgow Missouri January 20 1891

Samuel Sykes lynched Hayti Missouri January 3 1916

Oliver Wright lynched Higbee Missouri March 26 1902

Joseph Johnson lynched Hillers Creek Missouri July 2 1894

Thomas Gilyard lynched Joplin Missouri April 15 1903

Benjamin Smith lynched La Plata Missouri August 3 1889

Jay Lynch lynched Lamar Missouri May 28 1919

Andy Clark lynched Leeper Missouri January 21 1903

Harry Gates lynched Lexington Missouri August 12 1902

Henry Darley lynched Liberty Missouri May 4 1900

Rudd Lane lynched Louisiana Missouri September 1 1915

Henry Williams lynched Macon Missouri June 30 1898

Munder Chowagee lynched Marshall Missouri April 28 1900

Raymond Gunn lynched Maryville Missouri January 12 1931

John Hughes lynched Moberly Missouri February 18 1893

1 unidentified black man lynched Moberly Missouri November 16 1919

C. Collins lynched Mondak Missouri April 5 1913

Ulysses Haydon lynched Monett Missouri June 29 1894

F. Williams lynched Mt. Pleasant Missouri February 21 1915

Nelson Simpson lynched Neelyville Missouri January 3 1901

1 unidentified black man lynched New Madrid Missouri November 29 1898

Louis Wright lynched New Madrid Missouri February 17 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched New Madrid Missouri May 30 1910

Peter Hampton lynched Pierce City Missouri August 19-20 1901

3 unidentified black men lynched Pierce City Missouri August 19-20 1901

Thomas Smith lynched Poplar Bluff Missouri September 3 1890

Arthur McNeal lynched Richmond Missouri March 2 1901

Cleo Wright lynched Sikeston Missouri Janaury 25 1942

Richard Mayes lynched Springfield Missouri February 21 1893

Harry Duncan lynched Springfield Missouri April 4 1906

James Copeland lynched Springfield Missouri April 14 1906

William Allen lynched Springfield Missouri April 15 1906

Fayette Chandler lynched St. Charles Missouri April 3 1916

Lloyd Warner lynched St. Joseph Missouri November 29 1933

Frank Embree lynched Steinmetz Missouri July 23 1899

Alfred Grizzard lynched Tiptonville Missouri June 21 1889

John Buckner lynched Valley Park Missouri January 17 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Verona Missouri January 22 1894

Erastus Brown lynched Villa Ridge Missouri July 10 1897

Paralee Collins lynched West Plains Missouri June 17 1914

Isaac Collins (son of Paralee) lynched West Plains Missouri June 17 1914

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

N/A Hammonds lynched N/A Missouri April 29 1921

NEBRASKA

George Hurst lynched Neely Nebraska February 2 1894

Will Brown lynched Omaha Nebraska September 28 1919

Joseph Coe lynched Omaha Nebraska October 9 1891

NEW MEXICO

Arthur Woodward lynched Silver City New Mexico September 2 1905

Talcum Woodward lynched Silver City New Mexico September 2 1905

NEW YORK

NEW YORK CITY

1 unidentified black man murdered New York City (Brooklyn), New York October 12 1918

5 unidentified blacks murdered New York City (Harlem), New York August 2 1943

James Powell murdered New York City (Yorkville), New York July 16 1964

Jay Jenkins murdered New York City (Harlem), New York July 18 1964

Malcom X murdered New York City, New York February 21 1965

Robert Lewis lynched Port Jervis New York June 2 1892



NORTH CAROLINA

Unidentified black infant murdered Alamance Co No. Carolina March 1869

William Puryear murdered Alamance Co No. Carolina March 1870

Unidentified child (age 4 mo.) murdered Alamance Co. No. Carolina December 1869

A Burris lynched Albermarle No. Carolina June 12 1892

Hezekiah Rankin lynched Asheville No. Carolina September 25 1891

Thomas Whitson lynched Asheville No. Carolina February 24 1893

Wilson Whitson lynched Asheville No. Carolina February 24 1893

William Harris lynched Asheville No. Carolina November 15 1906

George Ritter lynched Carthage No. Carolina March 22 1900

3 unidentified black men murdered Charleston No. Carolina May 10 1919

1 unidentified black man lynched Charlotte No. Carolina May 26 1910

Joseph McNeely lynched Charlotte No. Carolina August 26 1913

1 unidentified black man murdered Chatham Co No. Carolina April 29 1871

Robert Melker murdered Cherryville No. Carolina April 13 1941

John Moore lynched Clark No. Carolina August 27 1905

George Ratcliffe lynched Clyde No. Carolina March 4 1900

Joseph Kiser lynched Concord No. Carolina May 29 1897

Thomas Johnson lynched Concord No. Carolina May 29 1897

Robert Charmers lynched Cranberry No. Carolina April 22 1895

Lyman Purdee lynched Elizabethtown No. Carolina May 3 1892

1 unidentified black man lynched Forest City No. Carolina September 1 1900

Isaac Lincoln lynched Ft. Madison No. Carolina June 2 1893

John Richards lynched Goldsboro No. Carolina January 12 1916

Councilman Wyatt Outlaw lynched Graham No. Carolina February 26 1870

Henry Jones lynched Harps Crossing No. Carolina January 11 1899

Joe Perry murdered Henderson No. Carolina March 12 1913

Mrs. Joe Perry murdered Henderson No. Carolina March 12 1913

Son of Joe Perry murdered Henderson No. Carolina March 12 1913

Child of Joe Perry murdered Henderson No. Carolina March 12 1913

1 unidentified black man murdered Jones Co. No. Carolina May 28 1869

Sheriff O.R. Colgrove murdered Jones Co. No. Carolina May 28 1869

5 unidentified black men lynched Kinston No. Carolina January 24 1869

Joseph Black lynched Kinston No. Carolina April 5 1916

L. Shepard murdered Lenoir Co. No. Carolina August 16 1869

Peter Bazemore lynched Lewiston No. Carolina March 26 1918

Govan Ward lynched Louisburg No. Carolina August 3 1935

David Boone lynched Morgantown No. Carolina September 11 1889

Mack Bess lynched Nearland No. Carolina September 8 1891

2 unidentified black men lynched Orange Co No. Carolina December 1869

William Burnett lynched Oxford No. Carolina November 15 1892

1 unidentified black man lynched Pelham No. Carolina October 8 1910

Willie Earle lynched Pickens No. Carolina February 17 1947

2 unidentified black men lynched Pitt Co No. Carolina May 11 1899

1 unidentified black man lynched Pocket Township No. Carolina January 6 1893

3 unidentified blacks murdered Robeson Co No. Carolina February 1865

George Taylor lynched Rolesville No. Carolina November 5 1918

Edward Roach lynched Roxboro No. Carolina July 7 1920

Silas Weston murdered Rutherford Co No. Carolina May 1871

Children (3) of Silas Weston murdered Rutherford Co No. Carolina May 1871

Harrison Gillespie lynched Salisbury No. Carolina June 11 1902

Jack Dillingham lynched Salisbury No. Carolina August 6 1906

1 unidentified black man lynched Seaboard No. Carolina May 19 1904

Thomas Jones lynched Seven Springs No. Carolina August 25 1902

John Sigmond lynched Stanley Crk No. Carolina September 9 1889

Oliver Moore lynched Tarboro No. Carolina August 19 1930

Nathan Willis lynched Town Creek No. Carolina November 27 1897

2 unidentified black men lynched Union No. Carolina January 4 1871

8 unidentified black men lynched Union No. Carolina January 12 1871

5 unidentified black men murdered Union Co. No. Carolina November 1870

Luke Hough lynched Wadesborough No. Carolina August 21 1901

William Person murdered Wake Forest No. Carolina August 24 1959

N/A Bullock lynched Warrenton No. Carolina January 23 1921

N/A Williams lynched Warrenton No. Carolina January 23 1921

James Walker lynched Washington No. Carolina March 25 1902

James Wilson lynched Wendell No. Carolina January 27 1914

Doc Rogers murdered Willard No. Carolina August 27 1933

20 – 100 unidentified blacks lynched Wilmington No. Carolina November 10 1898

1 unidentified black man murdered Winston-Salem No. Carolina November 17 1918

Jerome Whitfield lynched Winston-Salem No. Carolina August 18 1921

Kinch Freeman lynched Winton No. Carolina December 24 1890

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

Walter Elliott lynched N/A No. Carolina August 21 1919

N/A Green lynched N/A No. Carolina December 27 1919

OHIO

Luke Marion lynched Ironton Ohio June 11 1932

1 unidentified black man lynched Millersburg Ohio April 1 1892

Noah Anderson lynched New Richmond Ohio August 21 1895

Henry Corbin lynched Oxford Ohio January 14 1892

Seymour Neville lynched Rushsylvania Ohio April 15 1894

Richard Dickerson lynched Springfield Ohio March 7 1904

Charles Mitchell lynched Urbana Ohio June 4 1897

Roscoe Parker lynched West Union Ohio January 12 1894

OKLAHOMA

Dennis Simmons lynched Anadarko Oklahoma June 13 1913

1 unidentified black man lynched Chickasha Oklahoma July 2 1906

Henry Argo lynched Chickasha Oklahoma May 31 1930

1 unidentified black man lynched Choctaw Nation Oklahoma May 23 1906

James William lynched Colbert Oklahoma March 31 1907

Edward Suddeth lynched Corneta Oklahoma October 22 1911

1 unidentified black man lynched Durant Oklahoma August 18 1911

Peter Johnson lynched Edmond Oklahoma October 1 1898

Dallas Sewell lynched Eufala Oklahoma November 3 1923

Crockett Williams lynched Eufala Oklahoma August 7 1914

Henry Conley lynched Holdenville Oklahoma June 16 1917

Oscar Martin lynched Idabel Oklahoma April 3 1916

Carl Dudley lynched Lawton Oklahoma April 9 1916

1 unidentified black man lynched Lincoln Oklahoma September 26 1894

N/A Magill lynched Madill Oklahoma June 29 1918

1 unidentified black man lynched Mannford Oklahoma November 15 1910

2 unidentified black men murdered Mannford Oklahoma December 3 1911

Bud Walker lynched Mannford Oklahoma December 3 1911

Samuel Turner lynched Muldrow Oklahoma January 1 1912

James Garden lynched Muskogee Oklahoma December 24 1907

Benjamin Dickerson lynched Noble Oklahoma January 27 1914

Dr. E. B. Ward lynched Norman Oklahoma May 9 1915

John Foreman lynched Nowata Oklahoma September 29 1916

N/A Powell lynched Nowata Oklahoma September 29 1916

1 unidentified black woman lynched Okemah Oklahoma May 25 1911

Son of the unidentified black woman (age 15) lynched Okemah Oklahoma May 25 1911

N/A Chandler lynched Oklahoma City Oklahoma August 30 1920

Jake Brooks lynched Oklahoma City Oklahoma January 15 1922

Francis Bailey lynched Oklahoma City Oklahoma July 16 1907

Sanders Franklin lynched Paul’s Valley Oklahoma August 14 1913

Henry Ralston lynched Paul’s Valley Oklahoma August 14 1913

William Campbell lynched Pond Creek Oklahoma May 25 1901

Peter Carter lynched Purcell Oklahoma August 24 1911

Elrod Hudson lynched Russellville Oklahoma March 28 1891

M. Ragsdale lynched Sapulpa Oklahoma January 1 1923

Edward Berry lynched Shawnee Oklahoma August 6 1915

N/A Belton lynched Tulsa Oklahoma August 29 1920

150 unidentified blacks murdered Tulsa Oklahoma May 31 1921

George Washington lynched Wagoner Oklahoma September 4 1915

1 unidentified black man lynched Wagoner Co Oklahoma January 2 1913

Marie Scott (age 17) lynched Wagoner Co Oklahoma March 31 1914

B.S. Morris lynched Watonga Oklahoma September 16 1896

John Cudjo lynched Wewoka Oklahoma November 4 1913

Sylvester Shennien lynched Wilburton Oklahoma June 26 1909

1 unidentified black man lynched Woodward Oklahoma March 3 1891

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

W. Birch murdered N/A Oklahoma December 18 1923

1 unidentified black man lynched N/A Oklahoma April 23 1889

PENNSYLVANIA

5 unidentified blacks murdered Chester Pennsylvania July 25-28 1917

Zacariah Walker lynched Coatesville Pennsylvania August 13 1911

David Pierce lynched Dunbar Pennsylvania December 13 1899

4 unidentified blacks murdered Philadelphia Pennsylvania July 28 1918

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

Richard Puryea lynched N/A Pennsylvania March 15 1894

SOUTH CAROLINA

James Mason lynched Abbeville So. Carolina July 14 1894

John Richards lynched Abbeville So. Carolina November 24 1895

Thomas Watts lynched Abbeville So. Carolina November 24 1895

Allen Pendleton lynched Abbeville So. Carolina September 20 1905

Anthony Crawford lynched Abbeville So. Carolina October 21 1916

2 unidentified black men lynched Aiken So. Carolina September 8 1921

Demon Lowman lynched Aiken So. Carolina October 8 1926

Sister of Demon Lowman lynched Aiken So. Carolina October 8 1926

Cousin of Demon Lowman lynched Aiken So. Carolina October 8 1926

George Jeter lynched Aiken So. Carolina February 19 1933

Jesse Butler lynched Aiken Co So. Carolina July 20 1903

Dennis Head lynched Aiken Co So. Carolina July 20 1903

Honea Path lynched Anderson So. Carolina November 1911

John Ladison lynched Anderson Co So. Carolina November 24 1901

2 unidentified black men lynched Anderson Co So. Carolina January 1 1916

Bruce Tisdale murdered Andrews So. Carolina February 20-25 1941

N/A Kirkland lynched Appleton So. Carolina October 24 1921

8 unidentified black men lynched Barnwell So. Carolina December 28 1889

William Black lynched Barnwell So. Carolina January 11 1890

Frank Da Loach lynched Barnwell So. Carolina December 20 1905

John Da Loach lynched Barnwell So. Carolina December 20 1905

William Burts lynched Basket Mills So. Carolina February 17 1900

Louis Patrick lynched Bayne So. Carolina June 18 1899

1 unidentified black man lynched Berkley Co So. Carolina May 9 1892

1 unidentified black man lynched Berkley Co So. Carolina May 16 1892

Jeff Crawford lynched Bethune So. Carolina June 2 1894

Joseph Bronson lynched Blacksburg So. Carolina March 29 1912

Frederick Whisonant lynched Blacksburg So. Carolina March 29 1912

Frank Samuels lynched Branchville So. Carolina June 11 1909

Tuillie Simmons lynched Branchville So. Carolina June 11 1909

Henry Johnson lynched Central So. Carolina December 3 1890

Duncan McFatton lynched Cheraw So. Carolina November 18 1892

John Taylor lynched Chesterfield Co. So. Carolina July 5 1904

1 black man (County Commissioner) murdered Clarendon Co So. Carolina April 1871

Congressman Wade Perrin murdered Clinton So. Carolina October 19-22 1870

10 unidentified black men murdered Clinton So. Carolina October 19-22 1870

David Hunter lynched Clinton So. Carolina January 4 1898

Norris Dendy lynched Clinton So. Carolina July 4 1933

Senator B. F. Randolph murdered Cokesbury So. Carolina October 1 1868

William Stokes lynched Colleton Co So. Carolina June 26 1895

Isom Kearse lynched Colleton Co So. Carolina December 5 1895

Mrs. Hannah Kearse lynched Colleton Co So. Carolina December 5 1895

Hayward Banks lynched Columbia So. Carolina May 10 1893

William Grier lynched Coward So. Carolina December 4 1914

“General” Lee lynched Dorchester Co So. Carolina January 15 1904

Richard Lundy lynched Edgefield So. Carolina December 10 1891

Joseph Mackie lynched Edgefield Ct Hse So. Carolina October 23 1898

Luther Sullivan lynched Edgefield Ct Hse So. Carolina October 23 1898

Charles Robinson lynched Elko So. Carolina January 16 1901

James Walker murdered Elko So. Carolina August 12 1946

Daniel Dicks lynched Ellenton So. Carolina July 18 1896

Rose Carson lynched Elloree So. Carolina July 13 1914

Walter Best lynched Fairfax So. Carolina February 23 1918

Arthur Davis lynched Florence So. Carolina January 6 1909

James Gray lynched Golboro So. Carolina July 23 1897

David Shaw lynched Gray Court So. Carolina May 31 1892

George Green lynched Greenville So. Carolina November 16 1933

Willis Jackson lynched Greenville So. Carolina October 10 1911

Jacob Davis lynched Greenwood So. Carolina August 23 1893

Eliza Goode lynched Greenwood So. Carolina November 18 1898

Robert Davis lynched Greenwood So. Carolina August 20 1906

40 unidentified black men murdered Hamburg So. Carolina July 8 1876

William Blake lynched Hampton So. Carolina December 7 1895

1 unidentified black man lynched Hampton So. Carolina October 21 1901

Allen Seymour lynched Hampton So. Carolina December 16 1914

Charles Nelson lynched Jefferson So. Carolina November 24 1903

Sam Turner lynched Kingstree So. Carolina December 29 1897

B. Baker lynched Lake City So. Carolina February 22 1898

Mrs. Dora Baker lynched Lake City So. Carolina February 22 1898

Harry Gill lynched Lancaster So. Carolina June 3 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Lancaster So. Carolina June 3 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Landrum So. Carolina November 29 1894

N/A Robertson lynched Laurens So. Carolina April 2 1920

Richard Puckett lynched Laurens So. Carolina August 12 1913

Willie Leaphart lynched Lexington So. Carolina May 5 1890

1 unidentified black man lynched Lexington So. Carolina January 6 1909

Dyb Meetze lynched Lexington Co So. Carolina July 18 1893

1 unidentified black man lynched Lincoln Co So. Carolina July 6 1896

Flute Clark lynched Little Mountain So. Carolina November 26 1910

1 unidentified black man lynched Marian Co So. Carolina May 7 1907

N/A Quarles lynched McCormick So. Carolina June 19 1921

Robert Ethridge lynched Mt. Willing So. Carolina August 20 1906

Tut Danford lynched Mt. Carmel So. Carolina May 17 1889

Mark Davis lynched Newberry So. Carolina November 15 1906

William Thomas lynched Newberry So. Carolina November 23 1912

Bennie Thompson lynched Ninety-Six So. Carolina October 9 1933

Charles Evans lynched Norway So. Carolina June 30 1903

2 unidentified black men lynched Norway So. Carolina June 30 1903

Henry Fitts lynched Norway So. Carolina December 21 1912

Peter Rivers lynched Olar So. Carolina March 13 1912

Alfred Dublin lynched Olar So. Carolina March 13 1912

Richard Dublin lynched Olar So. Carolina March 13 1912

1 unidentified black man lynched Orangeburg So. Carolina January 8 1897

5 unidentified black men lynched Phoenix So. Carolina November 9 1898

1 unidentified black woman lynched Phoenix So. Carolina November 9 1898

Benjamin Collins lynched Phoenix So. Carolina November 10 1898

Essex Harrison lynched Phoenix So. Carolina November 10 1898

Ira Jackson lynched Piedmont So. Carolina July 15 1895

Ruben Elrod lynched Piedmont So. Carolina June 30 1903

William Cornish lynched Port Royal So. Carolina July 21 1901

Nathan White lynched Quaker Creek So. Carolina November 28 1892

James Black lynched Ravenals So. Carolina June 5 1902

Andy Caldwell lynched Ridgewater So. Carolina June 22 1889

John Fagler lynched Ross Station So. Carolina November 28 1903

1 unidentified black man lynched Saluda So. Carolina February 13 1897

Dan Jenkins lynched Santuc So. Carolina June 17 1930

Cairo Williams lynched Scranton So. Carolina June 30 1904

Dillard Wilson lynched Shiloh So. Carolina November 24 1914

Robert Kennedy lynched Spartanburg So. Carolina November 8 1893

William Spain lynched St. George So. Carolina August 22 1906

Lawrence Brown lynched Stilton So. Carolina January 6 1897

Simon Cooper lynched Sumter So. Carolina January 8 1897

N/A Haines lynched Thickety So. Carolina July 14 1901

George Hudson lynched Trenton So. Carolina June 2 1907

Oliver Wideman lynched Troy So. Carolina December 27 1902

Mrs. Oliver Wideman lynched Troy So. Carolina December 27 1902

Moses Hughes lynched Union So. Carolina June 14 1906

McKnight lynched Union Co So. Carolina June 28 1889

William Brewington lynched Wadis Statn So. Carolina January 26 1889

Allen Green lynched Walhalla So. Carolina April 24 1930

1 unidentified black man lynched Waterloo So. Carolina September 24 1904

Rufus Salter lynched West Springs So. Carolina January 11 1900

Thomas Price lynched Westville So. Carolina April 23 1896

1 unidentified black man lynched Williamsburg Co So. Carolina January 8 1922

Melville Kennedy lynched Windsor So. Carolina February 29 1896

Jules Smith lynched Winnsboro So. Carolina June 14 1915

D. Sims lynched York So. Carolina August 24 1917

Tom Roundtree murdered York Co So. Carolina December 1870

Militiaman Alex Leech murdered York Co. So Carolina March 6 1871

Captain Jim Williams murdered York Co. So. Carolina March 6 1871

11 unidentified black men murdered York Co. So. Carolina November 1870

2 unidentified black men murdered Yorkville So. Carolina February 28 1871

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

Sam Gaillard lynched N/A So. Carolina May 6 1893

N/A Adams lynched N/A So. Carolina April 21 1924

TENNESSEE

Dennis Blackwell lynched Alamo Tennessee August 27 1892

1 unidentified black teenager lynched Alamo Tennessee May 29 1929

William Chambers lynched Bellbuckle Tennessee August 11 1899

Lampson Gregory lynched Bells Depot Tennessee March 6 1894

Jeff Ellis lynched Braden Tennessee October 15 1895

Robert Clark lynched Bristol Tennessee June 13 1891

Luther Billings lynched Brunswick Tennessee October 10 1905

Martin Mayberry lynched Bryant Sta Tennessee April 2 1891

4 unidentified black men lynched Caney Spring Tennessee October 7 1901

John Smart lynched Chapelton Tennessee November 19 1898

James Ball lynched Charlotte Tennessee July 7 1894

Andy Blount lynched Chattanooga Tennessee February 14 1893

Edward Johnson lynched Chattanooga Tennessee March 19 1906

Ben Pettigrew lynched Clifton Tennessee December 6 1911

Daughter of Ben Pettigrew -1 lynched Clifton Tennessee December 6 1911

Daughter of Ben Pettigrew -2 lynched Clifton Tennessee December 6 1911

1 unidentified black child strangled Columbia Tennessee July 1868

2 unidentified blacks murdered Columbia Tennessee February 28 1946

Detective Seymour Barmore murdered Columbia Tennessee January 11 1869

Cord Cheek lynched Columbia Tennessee December 15 1933

Henry Choate lynched Columbia Tennessee November 11 1927

William Burk murdered Cornersville Tennessee July 4 1868

Albert Gooden lynched Covington Tennessee August 17 1937

Thomas Huntley lynched Cumberland Gap Tennessee March 26 1891

James Underwood lynched Decatur Tennessee May 12 1902

Ben Walling lynched Decaturville Tennessee July 19 1891

William Bell lynched Dixon Co Tennessee July 14 1894

Loeb Landers lynched Dresden Tennessee August 1 1892

Mallie Wilson lynched Dresden Tennessee September 4 1915

Logan Beams lynched Duplex Tennessee September 10 1900

N/A Thompson lynched Dyer Tennessee July 5 1891

1 unidentified black man lynched Dyer Co Tennessee August 1869

Fred King lynched Dyersburg Tennessee February 18 1901

John Talley lynched Dyersburg Tennessee November 7 1913

Ligon Scott lynched Dyersburg Tennessee December 2 1917

William Thomas lynched Dyersburg Tennessee March 19 1916

Charles Jones lynched Elk Valley Tennessee June 24 1903

Thomas Devert lynched Erwin Tennessee May 20 1918

Rev. G. W. Lych lynched Estill Springs Tennessee February 10 1918

Jim McIlheron lynched Estill Springs Tennessee February 12 1918

Jerry Johnson lynched Farmington Tennessee September 3 1895

“Doc” King lynched Fayetteville Tennessee September 6 1895

Joseph Robinson lynched Fayetteville Tennessee November 29 1895

Ozias McGahey lynched Fayetteville Tennessee November 29 1895

1 unidentified black man lynched Forest Hill Tennessee February 11 1893

William Taylor lynched Franklin Tennessee April 30 1891

Henry Williams lynched Gadsden Tennessee March 16 1890

James Sweet lynched Gallatin Tennessee May 25 1911

L.C. Dumas lynched Gleason Tennessee June 8 1893

John Collar lynched Godson Tennessee March21 1898

Henry Griggard lynched Goodlettsville Tennessee April 28 1892

George Estes lynched Hales Point Tennessee October 29 1906

Thomas Seacey lynched Haywood Tennessee April 29 1904

Jacob Staples lynched Heiskell’s Sta Tennessee February 19 1890

Frinch Haynie lynched Hendersonville Tennessee February 16 1891

Anderson Ganse lynched Henning Tennessee January 16 1900

4 unidentified black men lynched Hillsborough Tennessee August 1869

Thomas Woodward lynched Humboldt Tennessee August 18 1890

Samuel Donald lynched Huntingdon Tennessee November 19 1896

Walter McClennon lynched Huntingdon Tennessee October 4 1901

John Brown lynched Jackson Tennessee July 26 1891

Frank Ballard lynched Jackson Tennessee June 1 1894

John Williams lynched Jackson Tennessee September 14 1893

2 unidentified black men lynched Jellico Tennessee December 7 1892

Joseph Hayne lynched Jellico Tennessee February 26 1893

Jessie Jones lynched Jellico Tennessee March 19 1893

Cooksey Dallas lynched Johnson City Tennessee October 27 1920

James Perry lynched Knoxville Tennessee June 10 1894

6 unidentified blacks murdered Knoxville Tennessee August 30-31 1919

John Winston lynched Lafayette Tennessee June 8 1911

2 unidentified black men lynched Lake Co Tennessee July 22 1907

Henry Sanders lynched Lavernia Tennessee March 13 1891

Heck Willis lynched Lebanon Tennessee May 31 1892

William Whitley lynched Lebanon Tennessee March 1 1916

Henry Montgomery lynched Lewisburg Tennessee April 18 1894

John Davis lynched Lewisburg Tennessee November 13 1902

Frank Simpson lynched Lexington Tennessee January 8 1896

Harrison Fuller lynched Lexington Tennessee January 8 1896

Berry Noyes lynched Lexington Tennessee April 22 1918

John Shaw lynched Lynchburg Tennessee January 17 1899

George Call lynched Lynchburg Tennessee January 17 1899

Enless Whitaker lynched Lynchburg Tennessee February 6 1902

Allen Small lynched Lynchburg Tennessee September 1903

Eugene Vancy lynched Manchester Tennessee October 15 1895

Charles Everett lynched Manchester Tennessee May 19 1892

Richard Wilkerson murdered Manchester Tennessee June 24 1934

Samuel Clay lynched Martin Tennessee June 12 1896

1 unidentified black man lynched Maury Co. Tennessee February 1868

3 unidentified blacks murdered Maury Co. Tennessee July 15 1868

Joseph Mitchell lynched McConnell Tennessee November 13 1891

Charles Allen lynched McKenzie Tennessee November 15 1896

York Douglas lynched McMinnville Tennessee April 17 1896

46 unidentified blacks murdered Memphis Tennessee April 30 -May 2 1866

Calvin McDonnell lynched Memphis Tennessee March 8 1892

Thomas Moss lynched Memphis Tennessee March 8 1892

William Stuart lynched Memphis Tennessee March 8 1892

1 unidentified black man lynched Memphis Tennessee July 18 1893

Lee Walker lynched Memphis Tennessee July 22 1893

Charles Tait lynched Memphis Tennessee August 21 1893

1 unidentified black man lynched Memphis Tennessee February 15 1912

Ell Pearson lynched Memphis Tennessee May 22 1917

Lawrence Sheppard lynched Memphis Tennessee August 24 1917

Hugh Jones lynched Middleton Tennessee July 14 1908

6 unidentified black men lynched Millington Tennessee September 1 1894

Charles Washington lynched Mine Lick Tennessee June 23 1898

Walter Cole lynched Morgan Co Tennessee January 21 1908

John Williams lynched Mountain City Tennessee September 26 1898

Alex Bell lynched Mt. Pelia Tennessee October 5 1892

George Johnson lynched Murfreesboro Tennessee August 28 1908

Ephraim Griggard, brother of Henry Griggard lynched Nashville Tennessee April 30 1892

1 unidentified black man lynched Nashville Tennessee December 15 1892

N/A Smith (age 15) lynched Nashville Tennessee December 15 1924

Garfield Burley lynched Newburn Tennessee October 8 1902

Curtis Brown lynched Newburn Tennessee October 8 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Newcastle Tennessee June 23 1897

2 unidentified black men murdered Obion Co Tennessee December 1869

1 unidentified black man murdered Overton Co. Tennessee December 1868

Albert Lawson lynched Paris Tennessee July 20 1909

Joseph Upchurch murdered Paris Tennessee June 17 1927

1 unidentified black man lynched Parsons Tennessee April 25 1895

Harriet Talley lynched Petersburg Tennessee March 20 1895

John Gamble lynched PikeSville Tennessee October 22 1893

T. Scales lynched Pikesville Tennessee November 23 1944

Bradford Scott lynched Pinson Tennessee March 10 1891

Henry McGreeg lynched Pioneer Tennessee February 11 1894

1 unidentified black man murdered Pulaski Tennessee January 1868

1 unidentified black man lynched Pulaski Tennessee June 29 1868

1 unidentified black man lynched Pulaski Tennessee December 18 1868

Elmo Garvard lynched Pulaski Tennessee May 8 1908

Richard Thurmond lynched Ripley Tennessee August 8 1898

Henry Giveney lynched Ripley Tennessee January 9 1900

Robert Giveney lynched Ripley Tennessee January 9 1900

Louis Rice lynched Ripley Tennessee March 23 1900

Joseph Brake lynched Ripley Tennessee December 10 1903

Robert Alexander lynched Ripley Tennessee January 3 1904

Joseph Mitchell lynched Rives Tennessee May 27 1898

Jacob Samuels lynched Robertson Co Tennessee May 27 1912

Ballie Crutchfield lynched Rome Tennessee March 16 1901

William Nershbred lynched Rossville Tennessee August 12 1894

2 unidentified black men murdered Rutherford Co Tennessee August 1869

Nimrod Cross lynched Sardis Tennessee July 6 1896

Edward Stevens lynched Savannah Tennessee November 17 1890

Irwin Roberts lynched Shady Valley Tennessee December 17 1892

Walter Grer lynched Shelbyville Tennessee February 19 1912

David Neal lynched Shelbyville Tennessee February 19 1912

Green Boman lynched Shelbyville Tennessee February 19 1912

1 unidentified black man lynched So. Pittsburg Tennessee September 26 1900

Charles Brown lynched Soddy Tennessee February 26 1897

Thomas Brooks lynched Somerville Tennessee April 28 1915

Wyatt Mallory lynched Springfield Tennessee April 29 1901

A woman named Martin lynched Sumner Co Tennessee February 3 1892

Needham Smity lynched Tipton Co Tennessee November 10 1894

N/A Williams lynched Tiptonville Tennessee October 3 1900

Stineback family (3 members) lynched Tiptonville Tennessee November 24 1908

William Sharp lynched Tiptonville Tennessee September 13 1910

Robert Bruce lynched Tiptonville Tennessee September 13 1910

1 unidentified black man lynched Trenton Tennessee June 30 1896

Fox Henderson lynched Trenton Tennessee August 21 1890

William Lewis lynched Tullahoma Tennessee August 25 1891

Ronce Gwyn lynched Tullahoma Tennessee March 8 1905

John Gregson lynched Union City Tennessee March 21 1913

George Smith lynched Union City Tennessee April 17 1931

E. Taylor lynched Walnut Log Tennessee October 19 1908

Quentin Rankin lynched Walnut Log Tennessee October 19 1908

Charles Hurd lynched Wartburg Tennessee November 21 1895

1 unidentified black man lynched Waynesboro Tennessee March 4 1892

2 unidentified black men lynched Webb City Tennessee February 17 1897

Tony Williamson lynched West Point Tennessee July 15 1897

Baxter Bell lynched White Bluff Tennessee November 4 1935

Patrick Crump lynched White Haven Tennessee June 1 1911

Henry Noles lynched Winchester Tennessee April 25 1901

Thomas Lillard lynched Woodbury Tennessee July 1 1892

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

Green Wells lynched N/A Tennessee May 26 1891

Jesse Reed lynched N/A Tennessee December 14 1892

TEXAS

Mose Bozir lynched Allentown Texas April 30 1922

1 unidentified black man lynched Alto Texas July 31 1903

1 unidentified black man lynched Anderson Texas August 8 1890

Random O’Neal lynched Angleton Texas January 14 1903

Charles Tunstall lynched Angleton Texas January 14 1903

Joseph Durfee lynched Angleton Texas October 17 1914

1 unidentified black man lynched Antlers Texas June 28 1890

Isaac Manion lynched Athens Texas March 11 1895

Jasper Douglas lynched Atlanta Texas April 19 1908

500 unidentified blacks murdered Austin (report) Texas July 1 1868

1 unidentified black man lynched Avery Texas July 29 1905

Tobe Cook lynched Bastrop Texas June 10 1892

Joseph Johnson lynched Bay City Texas November 5 1916

William Benby lynched Beaumont Texas May 3 1896

Moony Albert lynched Beaumont Texas July 23 1903

1 unidentified black man lynched Beaumont Texas July 15 1908

1 unidentified black man lynched Beaumont Texas February 2 1910

1 unidentified black woman and her 3 children murdered Beaumont Texas February 19 1912

1 unidentified black man lynched Beaumont Texas June 4 1913

Charles Jenning lynched Beaumont Texas September 3 1917

Kirby Goolsie lynched Beaumont Texas May 27 1918

George Lewis lynched Belen Texas July 26 1889

1 unidentified black man lynched Bellamy Texas September 13 1909

N/A Bonner lynched Bellville Texas August 26 1897

Moses Jackson lynched Bellville Texas August 15 1908

Gene Brown lynched Benhur Texas July 27 1918

1 unidentified black man lynched Big Sandy Texas May 9 1915

1 unidentified black woman lynched Brenham Texas July 23 1895

Robert Carter lynched Brenham Texas October 11 1897

Daniel Newton lynched Brodeshire Texas September 13 1908

James Allen lynched Brownsville Texas December 20 1894

Carlos Guilen lynched Brownsville Texas April 5 1898

Jeronimo Lerma lynched Brownsville Texas June 20 1916

Elbert Williams murdered Browsnville Texas June 22 1940

Louis Whitehead lynched Bryan Texas June 10 1896

George Johnson lynched Bryan Texas June 10 1896

Eugene Washington lynched Bryan Texas January 25 1897

Thomas Sweat lynched Bryan Texas November 18 1897

N/A Wilson lynched Bryan Texas May 24 1922

Will Roan lynched Bryan Texas June 17 1930

Abe O’Neal lynched Buff Lake Texas September 18 1918

2 unidentified black men lynched Burnet Texas November 13 1891

Alexander Johnson lynched Cameron Texas November 4 1907

Hensley Johnson lynched Carthage Texas April 26 1903

C. Lovell lynched Carthage Texas May 23 1933

William Hartfield lynched Cass Co. Texas June 28 1891

Munn Sheppard lynched Cass Co. Texas June 28 1891

Frank Bates lynched Centerville Texas April 5 1910

N/A Daniels lynched Centre Texas August 2 1920

Riley Johnson lynched Clarksville Texas November 8 1911

Buck Thomas lynched Clarksville Texas November 29 1916

Utt Duncan lynched Columbus Texas October 4 1902

Ernest Collins lynched Columbus Texas November 11 1935

Clem Scott lynched Conroe Texas February 28 1908

1 unidentified black man lynched Conroe Texas March 24 1908

N/A Winters lynched Conroe Texas April 30 1922

Nelson Calhoun lynched Corsicana Texas April 12 1895

John Henderson lynched Corsicana Texas March 13 1901

Benjamin Harper lynched Courtney Texas June 22 1917

Dave Tillis lynched Crockett Texas April 1 1932

William Hawkins lynched Cypress Texas July 30 1890

Holland Brooks lynched Dallas Texas March 3 1910

James Mason lynched Dangerfield Texas August 2 1895

Mrs. James Mason lynched Dangerfield Texas August 2 1895

Alexander Winn lynched Datura Texas August 15 1921

Fred Wilson lynched Del Rio Texas July 14 1907

Pvt. J Wade murdered Del Rio Texas April 9 1916

1 unidentified black man lynched Delta Co Texas August 12 1895

Abe Wilder lynched Dexter Texas August 20 1901

Thomas Rebin lynched Douglas Texas February 17 1891

Thomas Rowland lynched Douglas Texas February 24 1891

1 unidentified black man lynched Elgin Texas March 5 1897

1 unidentified black man lynched Elysian Fields Texas July 23 1917

Henry Gibson lynched Fairfield Texas October 8 1894

“Commodore” Jones lynched Farmersville Texas August 12 1911

Stephen Jacobson lynched Fay Texas April 20 1890

Fred Rouse lynched Fort Worth Texas December 6 1921

Charles Shipman lynched Fort Bend Co Texas November 14 1918

William Davis lynched Franklin Texas September 21 1913

Richard Stanley lynched Fullbright Texas January 23 1913

Charles Sawyer lynched Galveston Texas June 25 1917

Alfred Bren lynched Gatesvile Texas April 14 1894

Abe Brown lynched Gilead Texas July 14 1899

N/A Jennings lynched Gilmer Texas July 25 1919

Unidentified black family (6 family members) murdered Glidden Texas March 27 1912

Thomas Hall lynched Goliad Texas August 6 1907

Frank Mason lynched Golinda Texas July 14 1905

Johnson murdered Gonzales Texas December 7 1955

Bertram Smith lynched Goose Creek Texas September 21 1917

William Spencer lynched Graceton Texas October 5 1916

Tad Smith lynched Greenboro Texas July 28 1908

George Lindley lynched Greenville Texas July 28 1889

1 unidentified black man lynched Groesbech Texas April 24 1906

5 unidentified black men lynched Harrison Texas October 3 1901

Hal Wright lynched Harrison Co Texas April 27 1897

Russell Wright lynched Harrison Co Texas April 27 1897

Robert Brown lynched Harrison Co Texas April 27 1897

Edward Bennett lynched Hearne Texas May 12 1890

William Williams lynched Hearne Texas March 13 1914

1 unidentified black man lynched Hedsville Texas March 27 1890

9 unidentified black men lynched Hemphill Texas June 22 1908

George Driggs lynched Hempstead Texas April 15 1889

Jesse Walker lynched Hempstead Texas September 4 1902

Joseph Wesley lynched Hempstead Texas October 21 1902

Reddish Barton lynched Hempstead Texas October 21 1902

3 unidentified blacks murdered Hempstead Texas April 14 1912

Thomas Dixon lynched Hempstead Texas May 5 1916

William Johnson lynched Henderson Texas July 22 1891

John Reese lynched Henderson Texas November 11 1905

Robert Askew lynched Henderson Texas November 11 1905

1 unidentified black man lynched Henderson Texas November 11 1905

William Butler lynched Hickory Crk Texas February 17 1893

1 unidentified black man lynched Holdenville Texas December 5 1920

Thomas Brown lynched Hooks Ferry Texas June 1 1890

Benjamin Gay lynched Hopkins Co Texas August 13 1896

David Rucher lynched Houston Texas February 18 1913

2 unidentified blacks murdered Houston Texas August 23 1917

Robert Powell lynched Houston Texas June 20 1927

Cabaniss family (6 family members) lynched Huntsville Texas June 4 1918

1 unidentified black man lynched Iola Texas July 14 1899

25 unidentified blacks murdered Jefferson Texas July 4 1868

George Smith lynched Jefferson Texas October 1 1868

Henry Scott lynched Jefferson Texas May 17 1894

3 unidentified black men lynched Jefferson Texas November 15 1900

David Lee lynched Jefferson Texas January 8 1914

Robert Perry lynched Karnach Texas February 25 1913

1 unidentified black man lynched Kemp Texas May 27 1903

Alexander White lynched Keno Texas June 11 1895

John Cherry lynched Keno Texas June 11 1895

John Curry lynched Kirvin Texas May 6 1922

“Shap” Curry lynched Kirvin Texas May 6 1922

1 unidentified black man lynched Kirvin Texas May 6 1922

N/A Williams lynched Kosse Texas April 5 1890

Charles Bealle lynched Lang Texas January 1 1891

Dudley Morgan lynched Lansing Texas May 22 1902

Wylie McNeely lynched Leesburg Texas October 10 1921

Squire Loftin lynched Lexington Texas July 29 1895

2 unidentified black men lynched Liberty Texas February 19 1889

Leo Green lynched Linden Texas October 26 1891

1 unidentified black man lynched Livingston Texas June 20 1890

Jonathan Larremore lynched Lockhart Texas July 30 1904

Julius Stevens lynched Long View Texas March 14 1905

Albert Fields lynched Long View Texas April 9 1908

1 unidentified black man murdered Long View Texas July 12-13 1919

William Johnson lynched Lufkin Texas June 11 1895

Nathan Bird lynched Luling Texas March 11 1902

Son of Nathan Bird lynched Luling Texas March 11 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Madison Co Texas November 20 1895

2 unidentified black men lynched Magnolia Texas March 24 1908

3 unidentified blacks lynched Mant Texas July 20 1895

1 unidentified black woman and her two children lynched Mant Texas July 20 1895

Anderson Callaway lynched Marquez Texas December 26 1907

Walker Davis lynched Marshall Texas October 1 1903

James Hodges lynched Marshall Texas April 27 1909

Matthew Chase lynched Marshall Texas April 30 1909

“Pie” Hill lynched Marshall Texas April 30 1909

“Mose” Creole lynched Marshall Texas April 30 1909

1 unidentified black man lynched Marshall Texas October 29 1911

George Saunders lynched Marshall Texas February 13 1912

Mary Jackson lynched Marshall Texas February 13 1912

N/A Anderson lynched Marshall Texas February 25 1913

Charles Jones lynched Marshall Texas August 22 1917

John Reese murdered Mayflower Texas October 22 1955

2 unidentified black men lynched Mexia Texas August 14 1890

1 unidentified black man lynched Millican Texas May 17 1889

1 unidentified black man lynched Mobile Texas August 1 1901

William Black lynched Moscow Texas November 22 1891

Benjamin Harris lynched Moscow Texas January 10 1906

Esseck White lynched Nacodoches Texas August 6 1897

John Williams lynched Naples Texas May 7 1908

John Brown lynched Navasota Texas August 4 1890

Harry McGee lynched Navasota Texas July 16 1899

Henry Hamilton lynched Navasota Texas July 25 1899

William Robertson lynched Navasota Texas June 7 1914

John Campbell lynched Navosota Texas March 10 1908

Patrick Henry lynched Nechesville Texas July 3 1890

Sam Green lynched New Braunfels Texas July 20 1905

Warren Lewis lynched New Dacus Texas June 23 1922

Richard Galloway lynched Newton Co Texas June 5 1913

1 unidentified black man lynched Oakwood Texas April 25 1906

JamesBrooks lynched Orange Texas August 14 1889

1 unidentified black man murdered Orange Texas June 6 1910

Gilbert Guidry lynched Orange Texas July 3 1917

Dan Ogg lynched Palestine Texas August 8 1898

18 unidentified blacks murdered Palestine Texas July 30 1910

John Walker lynched Paris Texas September 6 1892

William Armor lynched Paris Texas September 6 1892

John Ransom lynched Paris Texas September 6 1892

1 unidentified black man lynched Paris Texas September 19 1892

Henry Smith lynched Paris Texas January 31 1893

Jefferson Cole lynched Paris Texas August 26 1895

George Carter lynched Paris Texas February 11 1901

H. McClinton lynched Paris Texas December 25 1901

Henry Monson lynched Paris Texas January 17 1913

Irving Arthur lynched Paris Texas July 6 1920

Herman Arthur lynched Paris Texas July 6 1920

2 unidentified blacks lynched Pilot Point Texas December 28 1922

William Sullivan lynched Plantersville Texas September 23 1892

N/A Early lynched Plantersville Texas May 18 1922

Galner Gordon lynched Quitman Texas October 25 1901

Andy Young lynched Red River Co. Texas July 22 1890

Elijah Hays lynched Reisel Texas June 23 1917

Edward Lang lynched Rice Texas August 19 1916

1 unidentified black man lynched Riesil Texas April 26 1892

Ford Simon lynched Riverside Texas June 20 1905

Anderson Ellis lynched Rockwall Texas March 7 1909

1 unidentified black man lynched Rodney Texas July 5 1910

David Cotton lynched Rosebud Texas May 14 1897

Henry Williams lynched Rosebud Texas May 14 1897

Sabe Stewart lynched Rosebud Texas May 14 1897

Mitchell Frazier lynched Rosebud Texas September 15 1906

Cope Mills lynched Rosebud Texas December 20 1909

Leonard Johnson lynched Rusk Texas June 26 1910

Aureliano Castellon lynched San Antonio Texas January 1896

Cassaway family: 5 family members murdered San Antonio Texas April 1911

William Burton family: 5 family members murdered San Antonio Texas April 11 1912

Simeon Garrette lynched San Augustine Texas April 20 1890

Jerry Teel lynched San Augustine Texas April 24 1890

3 unidentified black men lynched San Augustine Texas May 18 1897

2 unidentified black men lynched Sandy Point Texas September 13 1909

N/A Bullock lynched Schulenberg Texas July 4 1923

Stephen Brown lynched Seymour Texas August 7 1916

George Hughes lynched Sherman Texas May 9 1930

William Johnson lynched Smithville Texas February 17 1905

Jessie Dillingham lynched Smokeyville Texas February 10 1894

Prince Wood lynched Spurger Texas June 28 1892

Thomas Smith lynched Spurger Texas June 28 1892

Henry Gaines lynched Spurger Texas June 28 1892

George Gay lynched Streetman Texas December 11 1922

Uncle of George Gay lynched Streetman Texas December 11 1922

John Williams lynched Sulphur Springs Texas June 29 1894

Thomas Williams lynched Sulphur Springs Texas August 14 1905

King Richmond lynched Sulphur Springs Texas August 29 1915

7 unidentified black men lynched Sunnyside Texas April 30 1897

Lon Hall lynched Sweet Home Texas June 13 1894

Bascom Cook lynched Sweet Home Texas June 13 1894

Robert Jefferson lynched Temple Texas June 29 1917

N/A Norman lynched Texarkana Texas February 13 1922

Willie Vinson lynched Texarkana Texas July 13 1942

1 unidentified black man lynched Thornton Texas April 5 1890

TOYAH

“Slab” Pitts lynched Toyah Texas October 26 1906

Henry Hilliard lynched Tyler Texas October 29 1895

Daniel Davis lynched Tyler Texas May 25 1912

William Jones lynched Tyler Texas May 23 1897

George Williams lynched Waco Texas June 14 1893

Henry Davis lynched Waco Texas July 11 1889

Sank Majors lynched Waco Texas August 8 1905

Jesse Washington lynched Waco Texas May 15 1916

Jesse Thomas lynched Waco Texas May 26 1922

Allie Thomas lynched Waskom Texas July 1 1899

George Washington lynched Weimar Texas June 6 1898

Oscar Turner lynched Weimar Texas August 31 1904

WEST TEXAS

1 unidentified black man lynched West Texas May 9 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Wharton Texas August 22 1895

2 unidentified black men lynched Whitesboro Texas August 12 1903

William Griffith lynched Woodville Texas July 30 1894

1 unidentified black man lynched Yarborough Texas August 31 1893

UTAH

N/A Marshall lynched Salt Lake City Utah June 18 1925

VIRGINIA

Martin Roland lynched Abington Virginia April 3 1889

Benjamin Thompson lynched Alexandria Virginia August 8 1899

Joseph McCoy lynched Alexandria Virginia April 2 1897

James Carter lynched Amherst Virginia April 6 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Arlington Virginia September 19 1900

Scott Bishop lynched Blackstone Virginia February 23 1891

Samuel Garner lynched Bluefield Virginia September 16 1889

Isaac Kemp lynched Cape Charles Virginia June 8 1894

Isaac Brandon lynched Charles City Virginia April 9 1892

Abraham Redmond lynched Charlotte Co Virginia November 1 1893

John James lynched Charlottesville Virginia July 12 1898

James Scott lynched Clifton Forge Virginia October 17 1891

Allie Thompson lynched Culpeper Co Virginia November 24 1918

Walter Clark lynched Danville Virginia October 13 1917

Walter Colton lynched Emporia Virginia March 14 1900

Brandt O’Grady lynched Emporia Virginia March 14 1900

N/A Poss lynched Fairfax Ct Hse Virginia December 2 1895

N/A Henrip lynched Fairfax Ct Hse Virginia December 2 1895

Lee Heplin lynched Farquhar Co Virginia March 18 1892

Joseph Dye lynched Farquhar Co Virginia March 18 1892

Henry Wall lynched Friends Mission Virginia September 6 1897

Samuel Wood lynched Gate City Virginia May 17 1894

Andrew Dudley lynched Greenfield Virginia August 4 1904

Scott Bailey lynched Halifax Virginia April 23 1889

Bromley murdered Heathsville Virginia December 22 1955

1 unidentified black man lynched Hopeful Virginia December 9 1915

Abner Anthony lynched Hot Springs Virginia March 1 1893

Henry Henderson lynched Ingram Virginia February 20 1905

N/A Woods lynched Kentucky border Virginia November 30 1927

N/A Walker lynched Lawrenceville Virginia July 1 1901

1 unidentified black man lynched Lawrenceville Virginia August 3 1921

1 unidentified black man lynched Lebanon Virginia July 10 1890

Owen Anderson lynched Leesburg Virgina November 8 1889

Charles Craven lynched Leesburg Virginia July 31 1902

William Page lynched Lilian Virginia August 17 1917

Shadrick Thompson lynched Linden Virginia September 15 1932

Lawrence Younger lynched Lloyds Virginia November 10 1894

William Anderson lynched Louisa Ct Hse Virginia July 9 1892

Wesley Wingfield lynched Lunenburg Virginia September 10 1895

3 unidentified black men lynched Lynchburg Virginia November 4 1893

William Clement lynched Lynchburg Virginia March 14 1897

James Robinson lynched Manassas Virginia April 27 1894

Benjamin White lynched Manassas Virginia April 27 1894

5 unidentified black men lynched Mecklenburg Virginia December 24 1890

George McFadden lynched Moore’s Cross Roads Virginia October 2 1893

1 unidentified black man lynched Newport News Virginia June 11 1902

Rev. Joseph Mann murdered Norfolk Virginia May 29 1951

John Forbes lynched Petersburg Virginia June 11 1889

Robert Bland lynched Petersburg Virginia November 23 1889

4 unidentified black men lynched Richmond Virginia February 1 1893

1 unidentified black man lynched Richmond Virginia August 8 1912

William Lavender lynched Roanoke Virginia February 12 1892

1 unidentified black man lynched Southampton Co. Virginia April 5 1900

Elmer Moseley lynched Sussex Co Virginia January 14 1904

Magruder Fletcher lynched Tasley Virginia March 14 1889

John Peters lynched Tazewell Virginia April 22 1900

Wiley Gam lynched Toms Brook Virginia June 6 1902

Mach Neal lynched Warren Virginia November 30 1910

1 unidentified black man lynched Waverly Virginia March 20 1925

William Shorter lynched Winchester Virginia June 13 1893

Daniel Long lynched Wythe Co Virginia December 8 1900

1 unidentified black man lynched Wytheville Virginia May 12 1893

Raymond Bird lynched Wytheville Virginia August 15 1926

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

N/A Whitehead lynched N/A Virginia May 19 1904

N/A Carter murdered N/A Virginia October 13 1923

WEST VIRGINIA

Alexander Jones lynched Bluefield West Virginia January 28 1896

Robert Johnson lynched Bluefield West Virginia September 4 1912

1 unidentified black man lynched Bramwell West Virginia February 1 1896

Anderson Holliday lynched Elkhorn West Virginia August 2 1894

Peter Jenkins lynched Elkins West Virginia July 25 1902

William Brooks lynched Elkins West Virginia July 22 1901

John Turner lynched Fayetteville West Virginia August 30 1889

N/A Williams lynched Glen Jean West Virginia February 7 1902

William Lee lynched Hinton West Virginia May 11 1900

1 unidentified black man lynched Huntington West Virginia October 14 1910

Cornelius Coffee lynched Keystone West Virginia December 5 1892

Tom Jackson lynched Lewisburg West Virginia December 10 1931

George Banks lynched Lewisburg West Virginia December 10 1931

James Smith lynched Logan Co West Virginia May 27 1892

Frank Brown lynched Madison West Virginia February 4 1903

Luther Mills lynched Mercer Co. West Virginia May 13 1892

“Red” Smith lynched Naugatuck West Virginia May 15 1892

Alexander Foote lynched Princeton West Virginia April 13 1891

Charles Lewis lynched Sutton West Virginia November 3 1909

4 unidentified black men lynched Wanelsdorf West Virginia July 25 1902

1 unidentified black man lynched Welch West Virginia November 22 1918

Edgar Jones lynched Weston West Virginia July 6 1892

PLACE NOT IDENTIFIED

N/A Whitney lynched N/A West Virginia December 15 1919

N/A Whitfield lynched N/A West Virginia December 15 1919

WYOMING

S. Bedford lynched Big Horn Wyoming October 16 1892

Edward Woodson lynched Green River Wyoming December 10 1918

John Martin lynched Laramie Wyoming August 30 1904

Frank Wigfall lynched Rawlins Wyoming October 2 1904

Wade Hampton lynched Rock Springs Wyoming December 14 1918