Minutes after the conclusion of an interview with Ret. Det. Graham B. Weatherspoon on inequities in America’s Grand Jury system, news broke of questions raised in the Grand Jury procedure in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky, and the actions of D.A. Daniel Cameron.

The new revelations raises a question Weatherspoon commented on an hour earlier: “Should the grand jury system be changed?”

We called Weatherspoon to inform him of a Grand Juror’s demand for the release of the tapes of the Grand Jury proceedings (as some of the questions posed were not answered), he said, “God confirmed. What more can I tell you.” He had said an hour’s worth earlier and those thoughts will be conveyed, here in Our Time Press, in the future.

In reacting to new announcement in the Breonna Taylor case — which has erupted into world-wide protests, and may cause a look into a “secret” legal system, and the DA’s role, he commented: “Changes need to be made in that system, and we need ardent individuals who have integrity. People who are honest and sincere about justice. I know the system, I worked the system, I am not an outsider.

“The (Kentucky) AG must be accountable for nonfeasance for failing to do what he is under a duty to do. He didn’t do his job as a public official. It’s indictable offense.

“This is not about black and white,” he said, in reference to Cameron, a black man, who is a protege of Mitch McConnell. “It is about justice.”

Weatherspoon’s guest-op begins next week. Meanwhile, here’s the update on the Breonna Taylor case.

Release Breonna Taylor grand jury files by Friday, State Attorney General Told

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been given until noon on Friday to release the secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case, after a delay was sought by the official on Wednesday just as audio recordings were set to be released to the public.

The attorney general’s filing said the delay was necessary “in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings.” Cameron had initially objected to releasing the audiotapes, saying. “The Grand Jury is meant to be a secretive body.”

“It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen,” Cameron said in the statement he released earlier this week. “As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the Grand Jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool.”

Despite the objections, Cameron said he would comply with the judge’s order.

Cameron acknowledged this week that his recommendation to the grand jury was that only one of the officers involved be indicted, and only for the wanton endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors.

He did not recommend anyone be charged directly in the death of Taylor, a black 26-year-old emergency medical worker who died in a hail of police bullets fired by three white officers during a botched raid on her apartment in March, fueling nationwide protests against police brutality and structural racism in America.

And the grand jury seated to examine the case concluded likewise, leading to just one officer being charged with wanton endangerment for shooting wildly from outside Taylor’s apartment, leading to bullets entering neighbors’ homes.

Cameron, a Republican protege of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and the state’s first African American attorney general, has been criticized since announcing the grand jury’s indictment for not seeking charges against the officers for killing Taylor.

Cameron said the other two officers who fired their guns were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first. The boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on what he said he thought were intruders.

Protesters took to the streets in Louisville and around the country to demand more accountability in the case, as frustrations spilled over after months of waiting for Cameron’s announcement. Activists and Taylor’s family called for the grand jury file to be released.

Cameron said the record will show that his team, “presented a thorough and complete case to the grand jury.”

Taylor was shot five times in her Louisville apartment on March 13th by officers carrying a narcotics warrant relating to an ex-boyfriend.

On Tuesday, Cameron told a local TV station that he did not recommend any charges against the two police officers who shot Taylor because the grand jury needed to make that decision on its own.

“They are an independent body. If they wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that. But our recommendation was that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their acts and their conduct,” Cameron told WDRB TV.