The Future of Urban Agriculture …

"It is predicted that food production across the world will need to increase by around 25% by 2050. Coupled with growing urbanisation, restrictions in available agricultural land and climate change impacts, this leaves a large challenge to address.

“It is estimated that 80% of all food will be consumed in cities by 2050, so future cities will be key players in the production and consumption of food. But how cities will manage the growing demand for food is as yet unclear. It is estimated that 80% of all food will be consumed in cities by 2050, so future cities will be key players in the production and consumption of food.

April Earth Month 2021, OTP reviews “The New Agrarian Economy,” a report on the “untapped” potential of urban agriculture released in February by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the New York University (NYU) Stern Center for Sustainable Business and the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, along with leading urban agriculture advocates. The report encourages the growth of urban agriculture in New York City; identifies industries that can drive economic recovery; develop employment opportunities; and provide “clean”, healthy food to underserved communities.