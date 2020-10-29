The Fight for Justice Continues

Last week, OTP presented the first part of a conversation with activist William Omowale Clay, spokesperson for the December 12th Movement. That conversation centered on the issues Black people face today, and the importance of Black Solidarity. It continues next month.

Omowale also spoke on leadership in the example of the late Dr. Carlos Russell, founder of Black Solidarity Day in 1969.

Omowale, also a graphics artist and historian, shared photographs that missed last week’s issue due to space consideration. We are proud to present these images shared by Omowale in this week’s paper:



–LEFT: A clip of the cover of the November 1979 Big Red newspaper spotlights young, regal, freedom-fighter Russell, at 42, leading 4,000 people to the United Nations on behalf of Black Solidarity.

–TOP:A photo of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, capturing the moment he is greeted in Brooklyn, NY by community leaders Viola Plummer, Chair, December 12th Movement International Secretariat, and Dr. Beatrice Shadidi Kinsey, CEO and Founder, P.E.A.C.E. Health Center.

BSD’s 51st anniversary, with activities organized and/or hosted by Sista Plummer and supported by Dr. Kinsey, will be commemorated next week.