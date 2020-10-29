Our Time Press

The Fight for Justice Continues

Last week, OTP presented the first part of a conversation with activist William Omowale Clay, spokesperson for the December 12th Movement.  That conversation centered on the issues Black people face today, and the importance of Black Solidarity. It continues next month.  
Omowale also spoke on leadership in the example of the late Dr. Carlos Russell, founder of Black Solidarity Day in 1969.  
Omowale, also a graphics artist and historian, shared photographs that missed last week’s issue due to space consideration.  We are proud to present these images shared by Omowale in this week’s paper: 

–LEFT: A clip of the cover of the November 1979 Big Red newspaper spotlights young, regal, freedom-fighter Russell, at 42, leading 4,000 people to the United Nations on behalf of Black Solidarity. 
–TOP:A photo of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, capturing the moment he is greeted in Brooklyn, NY by community leaders Viola Plummer, Chair, December 12th Movement International Secretariat, and Dr. Beatrice Shadidi Kinsey, CEO and Founder, P.E.A.C.E. Health Center.
BSD’s 51st anniversary, with activities organized and/or hosted by Sista Plummer and supported by Dr. Kinsey, will be commemorated next week.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Politics/The Next Generation

An Observer Participant Speaks

For Some, The Vote is a Vow to the Ancestors

BP Adams to Supreme Court Confirmation: “(You) have prioritized politics over principles; We will continue to fight for a fairer,

Aligned with Democracy!

Record Turnout as Americans Endure Long Waits to Vote Early in 2020 Election

Count’s Down …

CENTER FOR BROOKLYN HISTORY (CBH) ESTABLISHED

Categories