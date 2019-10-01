The Concord Baptist Church: A Vision of Love For the Community at Thanksgiving

Eulene Inniss

Thanksgiving can have dual meanings. It can be a time for expressing gratitude or a time of mourning, as in the case of indigenous Americans. No wonder why then, that in this era, where the atmosphere is permeated by “Alternative Facts”, many legitimately question the motives for current celebrations.

For the family of the Concord Baptist Church of Christ, it is a time to show the community how much they care about their spiritual and nutritional wellbeing. To express this sentiment, Concord’s Board of Deacons teamed up with New York City Corrections Department, North Infirmary Command (NIC) under the leadership of Acting Warden Rebecca Greyson, Captain Jaime Vargas and CO Quintin Potter. They delivered a truckload of Thanksgiving turkeys to the church on Monday, for distribution to the community. Others donated collard greens, sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and all the other edibles needed to compliment an exquisite Thanksgiving dinner. Gift bags were heavy and overflowing as residents gathered to pick up turkeys. Special deliveries were made by the deacons to the sick and shut-in.

Through a variety of outreach services, under the leadership of the Reverend Gary V. Simpson, Concord continues to “create a community of friends” while witnessing for Christ. As an addendum, residents are also invited to a FREE Christmas Rendition of GF Handel’s Messiah, a celebration of the 100th Presentation by The Concord Music & Arts Ministry with Soli, Choir, Organ and Orchestra on December 15th at 4:00PM. Umoja at its best!