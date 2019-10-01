The Brooklyn Literary Prize Celebrates the Shortlist Authors McNally Jackson

Thursday, October 24th

Independent Booksellers at City Point

445 Albee Square West

7-8:30pm

FREE

Join in an evening of books and bubbly, celebrating this year’s celebrating this year’s crop of nominees, including: Fiction & Poetry Finalists – Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin; N.K. Jemisin, How Long ’til Black Future Month? and Fatimah Asghar, If They Come for Us. Nonfiction Finalists – Aaron Bobrow-Strain, The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez: A Border Story; Nick Estes, Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance, and Tressie McMillan Cottom, Thick: And Other Essays.