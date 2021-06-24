Wins Special Tony Award®

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) will be the recipient of a distinguished special Tony Award by The Tony Awards Administration Committee for its outstanding work that takes theatre to the next level.



This award does not fall in any of The Tony competitive categories. It delivers “outside-of-the-box presentations that have gone beyond the stage and brought theatre into the homes of millions of people around the world,” said Heather Hitchens, CEO and President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has provided an unparalleled platform for marginalized members of our theatre community and tools to help us all do better as we strive for equity,”

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism.



Founded in 2016 by several Black members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation’s pandemic of racism and police brutality, it has since grown into a multidisciplinary organization which unites artists, legal experts and community advocates to create lasting impact and collaborations on policy issues ranging from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration.



Via its partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School, BAC has created its groundbreaking “Theater of Change” course and collaborated with public institutions across New York City including the New York City Council and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.



BAC was founded by Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J Ross, Britton Smith, Adrienne Warren & Christian Dante White. Its Board of Directors comprises Kate Berry, Richard Gray, Amber Iman, Zhailon Levingston, Naila McKenzie, Robb Nanus, Alejo Rodriguez, Britton Smith, Susan Sturm, Carolyn Tharp, Adrienne Warren, Ben Wexler, & Gloria Zarate.

Also honored with a Special Tony Award were David Byrne’s American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme.