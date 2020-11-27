Thanksgiving as Self-Giving and Community-Building

By Maitefa Angaza

Things will be different for many who observe Thanksgiving and many who informally participate in a day of family reconnection. Whatever our plans and our anxieties, we can, in these times, transform our views, considering how we give to ourselves and how working with others is another form of doing just that.



For insight, we spoke with Dr. Jessica Gordon-Nembhard, author of Collective Courage: A History of African-American Cooperative Economic Thought and Practice. She was the anchor interview during a virtual workshop on “the way forward” for cooperatives hosted recently by the Weeksville Heritage Center.

Also on the bill were Aisha Shillingford and Terry Marshall of Intelligent Mischief, “a creative studio and design lab unleashing Black imagination to shape the future.”

We started by asking Dr. Gordon-Nembhard if participating in cooperative activity is a form of self-giving.

“We’re learning that participating in collective action can be very healing, especially to mental health,” said Gordon-Nembhard. “Sometimes people feel overwhelmed and frustrated, but if they take action, especially if they’re doing something to help others, that seems to help them heal. A study out of Emory University in Atlanta, found that people got endorphins from cooperative scenarios, women even more so than men. You’re both helping to heal and improve your sense of wellbeing, while helping other people. So what better combination?

“The research I’ve done has shown that doing collective economics of some kind also helps — whether starting a buying club, a cooperative business, or doing co-op housing. The outcomes are better and businesses last longer. Although there’s a different kind of stress around how to cooperate with others, compared with trying to do something on your own, it’s much less. So you get longevity and better outcomes because you’re able to pool the resources, share risks and then share profits and other benefits.”



Shillingford and Marshall offered refreshing perspectives as well.

“In light of the global pandemic, for most, this holiday season will be spent distanced from loved ones we may only see at this time of year,” they said. “And it’s painful to witness norms and structures around us crumbling. But, mindfully engaged in personal and collective transformation, we can weather this storm.” Their recommendations:

New Rituals of Rest, Reflection and Connection

Rethink the meaning of this time of year and the opportunities in forced stillness, when we cannot distract ourselves from ourselves. We plan to declutter and download. Perhaps creating a new meditation practice supporting awareness of habits we want to shift or some journaling about this past year, as we rest, reflect, and process.

Think about engaging with loved ones through letter-writing, phone calls and video chats, letting intuition guide who to reach out to and be in relationship with, with no obligation.

Learning and Growth

Learn a new skill online and create a holiday reading list. Maybe catch up on those recorded panel discussions, on films and albums. Learn, grow, experiment, design new forms of connection. Engage in public art to create delight.

Visioning and Manifesting

Dedicate time for daydreaming, visioning and planning. Just bask and delight yourself! Then more formal visioning for yourself, family, chosen family and community. Connect with your deepest desires, uncover what does, and what would, bring you joy.

Dr. Jessica Gordon-Nembhard is among other things, a political economist, an author, and professor of Community Justice and Social Economic Development in the Department of Africana Studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY. You cans see several of her compelling talks on YouTube.

Find out more about Terry Marshall and Aisha Shillingford and their contributions to the community at www.intelligentmischief,com and @intelligentmischief on Instagram.