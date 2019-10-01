Sunday, October 13th

d His Final Work, Jazz In Jail El Barrio’s Artspace PS 109, 215 E. 99th St., Manhattan, 5:30pm FREE. Enjoy a bilingual Hispanic Heritage Month gathering honoring Brooklyn’s late and beloved poet Louis Reyes Rivera. Featured are readings, a panel and a workshop with authors and writers Willie Perdomo, Maria Aponte, Noemi Santana, JÈsus Papoleto Melendez, Diana Lee Santamaria, Hector LaFosse, Julio PabÛn, Candy Torres, Anthony Tucker, Fernando Ponce Laspina, Mireya Perez-Bustillo, Titere Poets, Americo Casiano, Harlem University Alumni and more more. Register at Eventbrite at El Festival Del Libro/Festival of Books.

