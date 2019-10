Sunday, October 20th

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber

The Riverside Church

490 Riverside Drive,

Manhattan,

6pm

FREE

The Public is invited to join Union Theological Seminary, The Riverside Church, and 400 Years of Inequality for this multi-faith service to solemnly observe the 400th anniversary of the first Africans to be sold into bondage in the U.S. The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II will offer a reflection. RSVP at https://myunion.utsnyc.edu/stolen-hands.