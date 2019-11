Spirit Ensemble at CityTech! Academic Complex Auditorium, 285 Jay St., 10am-12:30pm, FREE (bring ID). This concert is presented as part of CityTech’s “Healing Spaces: Before and Beyond 1619,” marking 400 years since the arrival of captured Africans in Jamestown, Virginia. Join the organizers for a concert and conversation in celebration of Black Solidarity Day featuring Spirit Ensemble. Jimmy Cruz (flute), Salieu Suso (kora), Famoro Dioubate (bala), Neil Clarke (congas), Bill Dotts (bass) and Kevin Nathaniel (mbira).