Friday, October 11th

Smoke and Mirrors

The Crown Heights Film Festival FiveMyles 558 St. John’s Place 7pm FREE. Short films screened this evening are: Late; The Pastry; Smoke and Mirrors; Margarita of the River, Exposure; Sparrow; Sonata and The Sun Shines at Night. Free popcorn and water, and a free after-party. Visit crownheightsfilmfestival.com for info.