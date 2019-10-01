Single-Use Plastic Bags are Banned After March 1st

Starting March 1, 2020, single-use plastic bags are banned, with limited exceptions, in New York State. In addition, businesses will begin collecting a five-cent fee on paper carryout bags in New York City. NOTE: This fee will not apply to any customers using SNAP or WIC.



I’m a business. How do I comply with the plastic bag ban?

Any retailer that is required to collect New York State Sales tax (with limited exceptions) will no longer be able to provide plastic carryout bags. To learn about the exceptions and how to comply, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.



I’m a business. How do I comply with the paper bag fee?

In New York City, all businesses covered by the ban must charge a five-cent ($0.05) fee on paper bags. Please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to learn how to comply.



Why did New York State pass this law?

New York State created a task force that analyzed the impacts of single-use plastic bags and issued the report: An Analysis of the Impacts of Single-Use Plastic Bags.

In New York City, residents use more than 10 billion single-use carryout bags every year and it costs the City more than $12 million annually to dispose of these bags.



Where can I recycle my plastic bags?

New York State’s plastic bag recycling law requires large retailers to take back all types of film plastic for recycling, including single-use plastic bags. Bring your used plastic bags to any participating store for recycling.

