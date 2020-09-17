Shadow on the Land, Shame on the White House

Throughout this spring and summer, President Donald Trump denied any knowledge of the seriousness of the novel coronavirus and its effect on the nation, even as news reports of the contagion’s devastating impact on Black and Brown populations increased. He railed against his own scientists and ignored their reports. He urged his followers to attend rallies without social distancing. On September 15, journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book, “Rage” was released. It revealed The President knew the virus was totally airborne, highly contagious and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” perhaps “five times as lethal.” The President knew about it as early as February. The interviews, recorded with Trump’s permission, are part of Woodward’s newest book, “Rage.” (Photo credit: WCBS-News)