Our Time Press

Sen. Kamala Harris Debates VP Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7

Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) –the first African-American and Asian-American woman on a presidential ticket — will face off against Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 election’s sole vice presidential debate on Wednesday, October 7 beginning at 9:00pm.
It will be held at the University of Utah, and moderated by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief. Harris and Pence are expected to appear in-person.
All of the major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, are expected to broadcast the vice presidential debate. Though information on where to stream the vice presidential debate has not been announced, it is likely that the event will be streamed on YouTube for free.

About the Tuesday first presidential debate between Joe Biden, her running mate, and President Trump, she said to MSNBC, “What we saw was a dog whistle through a bullhorn. Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is, someone who will not condemn white supremacists, someone who cannot say the phrase Black Lives Matter, someone who is getting rid of training of federal employees around the issue of race and the need to be aware of implicit bias.”

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Biden Campaign Details How Donald Trump Has Failed Black Men

October is National Estate Planning Awareness Month

Business Insider: Five Common Mistakes That Could Get Your Mail-in Ballot Challenged, Disqualified or Not Counted At All

The Grand Jury System

Sen. Kamala Harris Debates VP Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7

RUTH BADER GINSBURG

Say His Name: Ayshawn Davis

Are You In?  Have You Been Counted?  Census 2020 Deadline is September 30

Categories