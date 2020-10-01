Sen. Kamala Harris Debates VP Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) –the first African-American and Asian-American woman on a presidential ticket — will face off against Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 election’s sole vice presidential debate on Wednesday, October 7 beginning at 9:00pm.

It will be held at the University of Utah, and moderated by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief. Harris and Pence are expected to appear in-person.

All of the major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, are expected to broadcast the vice presidential debate. Though information on where to stream the vice presidential debate has not been announced, it is likely that the event will be streamed on YouTube for free.

About the Tuesday first presidential debate between Joe Biden, her running mate, and President Trump, she said to MSNBC, “What we saw was a dog whistle through a bullhorn. Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is, someone who will not condemn white supremacists, someone who cannot say the phrase Black Lives Matter, someone who is getting rid of training of federal employees around the issue of race and the need to be aware of implicit bias.”