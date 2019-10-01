Restoration Annual Winter Holiday

Community Celebration Literacy and Healthy Lifestyle Fun at Bed Stuy’s Annual RFK Memorial Holiday Community Event

The Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation returns with its longstanding holiday staple, the Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Memorial Holiday Community Event, welcoming hundreds of youth into Restoration Plaza for artmaking, storytelling, giveaways and more to promote children’s literacy and healthy lifestyles in Central Brooklyn. Held annually to honor the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, one of Restoration’s original founders, this event is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9am to 1pm, located at Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

A part of the festivities will be performances by the Noel Pointer Foundation and RestorationART’s Youth Art Academy for all to enjoy. Drumming and hip-hop classes will also be provided for participation. Youth will leave with a holiday gift bag. Refreshments will be provided. This event is intended for children ages 5 – 12 years of age.

For more information: www.restorationplaza.org or see front desk in Restoration’s lobby.

The RFK Memorial Community Event is made possible through the generosity of scores of funders and supporters including: Council member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr., Brooklyn Bedford-Stuyvesant Lions Club, The Brownstoners of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Delta Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Brooklyn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Chesapeake & Hudson, Penguin Random House, Quirk Books, Scholastic and Super Foodtown of Bedford-Stuyvesant.