Rep. Jeffries: “We Will Impeach Donald John Trump. We Will Clarify That In America, No One Is Above The Law.”

WASHINGTON – Today, as the U.S. House of Representatives votes on articles of impeachment, U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and a member of the Judiciary Committee, declared that President Trump must be held accountable for his stunning abuse of power through impeachment.

Rep Jeffries said: “George Washington in his farewell address to the nation counseled America that the Constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all. It is in that spirit we proceed today.

Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political gain and at the same time withheld, without justification, $391 million in military aid to a vulnerable Ukraine as part of a scheme to solicit foreign interference in an American election. That is unacceptable. That is unconscionable. That is unconstitutional.

There are some who cynically argue that the impeachment of this president will further divide an already fractured union, but there is a difference between division and clarification. Slavery once divided the nation, but emancipators rose up to clarify that all men are created equally. Suffrage once divided the nation, but women rose up to clarify that all voices must be heard in our democracy. Jim Crow once divided the nation, but civil rights champions rose up to clarify that all are entitled to equal protection under the law. There is a difference between division and clarification.

We will hold this president accountable for his stunning abuse of power. We will hold this president accountable for undermining our national security. We will hold this president accountable for corrupting our democracy. We will impeach Donald John Trump. We will clarify that in America no one is above the law.”