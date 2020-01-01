Rep. Jeffries On House Floor: “This Time Must Be Different” 

WASHINGTON, DC – On May 28th, U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives about the killing of George Floyd and the rise in police violence throughout America.

“Madame Speaker, I respect those police officers in every community that are there to protect and serve and those who have fallen in the line of duty.

But we cannot tolerate police violence, and we cannot tolerate police brutality.

George Floyd was murdered by an out of control police officer.



When will it end?

Amadou Diallo. 42 shots. Police officers found not guilty.

Sean Bell. 50 shots. Police officers found not guilty.

Eric Garner. Choked to death. Police officers let go by the Grand Jury.

Decade, after decade, after decade.

When will it end?

This time must be different.

Those perpetrators must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

And Congress must do everything in its power to stop this type of tragedy from ever happening again.”