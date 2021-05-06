Recovery Strategies for NYC and Beyond Born from DeBlasio “Transformative” Ideas

Establishes Nation’s 1st Racial Justice Commission of Community Leaders

Directs City Hall Attention to a Major Environmental Issue

Amplifies City’s Need for Mental Healthcare Access in Era of COVID

As Mayor Bill de Blasio leaves office, he is putting in place dynamic initiatives deserving the of Our Time Press and our community.



In March, his office announced the formation of the New York City Racial Justice Commission, the first of its kind in the United States tasked with targeting and dismantling structural and institutional racism across one city. The Racial Justice Commission also is expected to serve as a charter revision commission.

For Earth Day 2020, DeBlasio announced the City’s “pursuit of legislation to deploy geothermal district demonstration projects.”



At the advent of this current May Mental Health month, the Mayor and the First Lady Chirlane McCray, launched “a comprehensive effort to promote universal access to mental healthcare in response to COVID-19 recovery.”

Apparently, there’s more to come.

Our Time Press welcomes responses (to be sent to editors@ourtimepress.com

) to the initiatives currently in development under the watch of Mayor Bill DeBlasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray.