Racial Unrest, a Gangster President and a Pandemic

View From Here

By David Mark Greaves

Breonna Taylor: Is this justice?

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, we learn that no charges are filed against two of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death, and charges against the third officer for shooting wildly into a neighbor’s apartment.

Confronted with men breaking into the apartment, Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, defended his home by firing his licensed weapon at them not knowing they were police. He had only heard the pounding on the door and no police announcement. However, according to the grand jury hearing the case, by firing his weapon, they ruled the police were justified in returning fire and therefore no one is to be held accountable for killing Ms. Taylor. It was a “tragedy” said Republican Attorney General Daniel Jay Cameron, but not a crime, as though Black lives don’t matter.

Trump won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power

In the presidential election on November 3rd we will be dealing with not only the president throwing as many roadblocks as possible against fair voting, but with the CIA assessment that Vladimir Putin is probably directing attacks on the election and is actively denigrating Joe Biden to help Donald Trump. Additionally, the FBI issued a Public Service Announcement that foreign actors and cybercriminals are likely to spread disinformation regarding 2020 election results.

This is interference that Trump and his campaign welcomes. He said that if he loses, he will not accept the results and the next battles will be in courts across the nation where the Republican-led Senate has already confirmed 260 young rightwing judges to lifetime appointments with up to twenty more possible this year.

And this is before they get to the crown jewel, placing a third Trump appointment on the Supreme Court, a person who will be a polar opposite to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in an effort to lock in a conservative majority for decades to come.

The courts are where arguments will be heard on voting irregularities, and given the proven hypocrisy and absence of shame of Trump and his enablers, there is the distinct possibility Trump will triumph, and may well be the president for another four years. In which case, the America we envisioned on an inevitable road to justice will becomes something very different and very dark.

President Donald Trump said he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election, giving as his excuse his complaints over the mail-in ballots.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said. “The ballots are a disaster. Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation.” This man has no intention of leaving office and the Republican party is standing behind keeping him there. What happens to the country if he won’t go? Do we just supinely accept his edict or does all hell break loose? This is looking worse and worse for this nation we thought we all knew.

Vote Like Your Life Depends on it

We need a massive, nationwide repudiation of this regime at the ballot box.

Applications to register must be postmarked no later than October 9, 2020 and received by a board of elections no later than October 14, 2020 to be eligible to vote in the General Election.

You can go to https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html for registration and you request an absentee ballot as soon as possible and mail it in. Go to https://www.elections.ny.gov/ for the simple procedures and deadlines.

Can’t email? Write, call or fax: Kings County Board of Elections, 345 Adams Street – 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201, Phone: 718-797-8800, Fax: 718-246-5958

The Worst is Yet to Come

Unimaginable as it may seem, as bad as the first 9 months of 2020 have been, they have only been a prelude to what is to come in October, November and December.

We now have over 200,000 Covid deaths, disproportionately Black and Brown, and we enter this flu season at a baseline of 30-40,000 new infections a day. Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Health, looking sad and resigned to what is, says with a baseline so high, and with people moving indoors where the virus can recirculate as an aerosol, the coming winter months could be the worst we have seen since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic which killed over 195,000 Americans in October alone.

The lesson here is to take every safety precaution you can, including an early flu shot to keep you away from health facilities as much as possible during this coming period that promises to be grueling and accept that we’ll be wearing masks and social distancing through 2021.

New York is looking good at the moment with infections hovering around 1%, but given what’s happening across the country, that can change quickly, and constant vigilance is the key.