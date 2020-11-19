Quest to Save America’s Future DESTINATION: GEORGIA for OSSOFF and WARNOCK ELECTIONS in JANUARY 2021

View From Here

By David Mark Greaves

While the team of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have much on their agenda, what should be on our agenda, is combatting the wave of suppression efforts today, and get ready for the tsunami of anti-voter efforts to come. The Republicans have tried everything they could to suppress the Black vote. Voter ID laws, closing polling sites, postal service slowdowns and purging of voter rolls are only the beginning of what they have done and still they lost the Presidency. Their only response will be to step up their game. They are going to redline it, and we must do the same.

That consciousness collectively understands, in a visceral way, that last gasps of White male supremacy in the political arena will be heard when every citizen can vote. Having secured the Supreme Court, they have only voter suppression left to keep White supremacy in power. As they themselves have said, ‘If everyone gets to vote, we lose.’

And they are not going to go quietly, led as they are by a delusional and gangster president who says what he wants and does what he wants, and they love him for it. And since he controls the mob that is the base of what the Republican Party has become, he will continue to control the congresspeople who now live at the wishes of the mob and their leader.

And this is why if you know anyone in Georgia, call about voting for Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both running for senate seats that will determine how much money Brooklyn will get to cover paychecks, education, health, environment, and all the other people-centered needs, here, and across the country.

Control of the U.S. Senate determines how much voter suppression reform is possible, and therefore how much of the people’s voices will be heard. And the thing we have been shown and know for sure, is that the Republicans cheat whenever they can. As recently as an initial refusal to certify Detroit voters, later reversed, to Senator Lindsay Graham asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to, as Mr. Raffensperger put it to CNN, “It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out.’ “ So, we know they do not play fair and they don’t respect people enough to hide it.

The Russians have confirmed how important it is to influence the African American vote and how large a part social media can play in that process. And if it is true that upwards of 20% of Black men voted for Trump, then you can only wonder what percentage the Russians contributed to that number. Having studied Black people and seen the past admiration of Trump played out in song, it is not impossible to believe they played a part in touching the anger, misogynist and materialistic inclinations that Hip Hop rapsters were so admiring of.

Which is not to fault the brothers, we are all participants in it. As Edward Bernays, author of Propaganda in 1928 and called “the father of public relations,” said, “We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, and our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of…. It is they who pull the wires that control the public mind.”

That was in 1928, but now the power to mold minds has been de-centralized by social media, enhanced by human intel, big data, and artificial intelligence, with information sent directly to the brain by all manner of screens, many in the perceived privacy and safety of our homes.

It is nice of course that this is a power that can be used for good as well as evil. And that is where each of us becomes a conscious consumer of information and a supporter of anti-suppression efforts, both by forwarding positive news and images throughout our networks and by donating to campaigns or groups. Georgia is Brooklyn, we are all in this together.