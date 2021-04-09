Putting “Home” in the “Education” Equation

by Aminisha Black,

The Parents Notebook

We’re familiar with the enthusiasm of a three- or four-year-old. They are eager to explore and learn. They are confident that they can do anything. Reality is not a concept they embrace.

Notice how few of our children are still that eager or confident at 12 or 13? What happened? Chances are they met up with adults – at home and in school– who convinced them of how little they knew and scolded them for asking too many questions – or in some way diminished their enthusiasm. How often do you encourage your child to investigate and seek answers? Notice if you become annoyed by questions. What resources are available at home for your child’s use? Do you rush to answer questions rather than encouraging the child to figure it out? Remember – parents are their child’s first teacher and lessons learned at home determine the child’s sense of self that continues a lifetime. And as quiet as it’s kept, the ability to define a problem (determine what’s missing) is key. While it may not provide the basis for retail sales, it sharpens mental ability and increases self-esteem which lasts a lifetime.

Finding ways for students to use what they learn in school creates an enthusiastic learner in and out of the classroom. Simply remembering and regurgitating can be boring and children of all ages dislike boredom with a passion. A few ways to reinforce reading skills with practice outside the classroom:

**K-3rd grade

Play a game of “Find the Alphabet” by having child pick an alphabet from a container and then find that alphabet on bottles, cans of food or other items. Write the telephone numbers of family and friends and allow your child to practice reading numbers by dialing them. Increase your child’s vocabulary by having the child name and say the color of each item of clothing he or she wears. Teach the body parts and write them on pieces of paper. Draw an outline of the child on poster paper and have child attach names to correct locations.

**4th-5th grade

Read with youngsters by taking roles in stories, acting out dramatic poems or play scripts. Make sure that it’s a story that interests the child. If possible, tape the sessions. Hearing themselves is a big turn-on and it provides the child an opportunity to evaluate his/her performance. The tapes can also be played for family entertainment. Allow your child to plan a family outing by reading bus or train maps and highlighting the route. As you travel, have the child read the street signs or subway stops and compare. Take child to supermarket with a list of items to find. Later, ask the child which aisle the items were found, exploring what, if anything the items had in common.

**6-8th grade