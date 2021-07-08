President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated

by Onz Chéry and Sam Bojarski,

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home in Pèlerin, Port-au-Prince overnight, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph wrote in a statement.

First Lady Martine Moïse was also shot and is being treated at the hospital, Joseph said.

Contrary to other reports, Le Nouvelliste senior editor Frantz Duval said Martine Moïse isn’t dead and that she will be evacuated to a foreign hospital.



The gunmen were unidentified, Joseph said. They were speaking in Spanish.

Haitian-Americans woke up this morning to news that Moïse had been assassinated in the middle of the night at his home. On social media and as they got ready for their day, many expressed sadness at not only the death of the country’s head of states, but also what it means for the country.



“I feel sad, they did everything to make this guy go away and this is the final thing that they did,” said Pierre Paul, 36, a Moïse supporter based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “Oh, he’s the problem, no you’re the problem. This guy is the first president in my lifetime who was doing something and exposed so much.”

A video of someone on the ground in darkened road was circulating on social media in the early morning hours of Wednesday, as law enforcement arrived on the scene.



