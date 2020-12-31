Prescription for Death:COVID-19 and INHUMANITY

Dr. Susan G. Moore Spoke Loud and Clear but She Was Ignored

Dr. Susan G. Moore, 52, diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus November 29 and hospitalized, died Sunday, December 20. She claimed she was mistreated because of her race at the Indiana hospital where she passed, according to her family. Before her death she went viral on social media, claiming she begged for a CT scan and remdesivar, the antiviral drug. In a Dec. 4 FB post, she claimed doctors wanted to discharge her.

“This is how black people get killed, when you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves. I had to talk to somebody, maybe the media, somebody, to let people know how I’m being treated up in this place.”

Moore, a geriatric specialist, said her pleas to a white doctor at the hospital for treatment was ignored. She waited for hours for painkillers.

“I was in so much pain from my neck, my neck hurt so bad,” she said on the video. “I was crushed. He made me feel like a drug addict and he knows I’m a physician.”

One nurse, she said told her, , ‘Oh, I was marching in Black Lives Matter,’” Moore said. “I told her, ‘No, I don’t believe none of that. Not one bit. Not one iota. You wouldn’t even know how to march. Probably can’t even spell it.’”

In a statement on December 23, the hospital said it does not comment on specific patients or their medical histories even though it also said, “as an organization committed to equity and reducing racial disparities in healthcare, we take accusations of discrimination very seriously and investigate every allegation.”

Healthcare Advocate Crystal Emery (left), Founder of “Our Humanity,” with Joycelyn Elders, Former U.S. Surgeon General.

Black Health Practitioners Respond

“Say her name: Dr. Susan Moore”

Opinion by Aletha Maybank, Camara Phyllis Jones, Uché Blackstock and Joia Crear Perry

was published in The Washington Post, December 26, 2020

“I put forth and I maintain: If I was White, I wouldn’t have to go through that.”

That was Susan Moore, from her hospital bed in Indianapolis, where she was being treated for covid-19, and where, an oxygen tube in her nose, she summoned the strength to post a Facebook video about her treatment.

That was Dr. Susan Moore, family physician, University of Michigan Medical School graduate, Black woman. She described how the White doctor treating her “made me feel like I was a drug addict,” refusing to prescribe her additional narcotics when she complained of pain — even though he knew she was a fellow physician. She related how he rejected her plea for additional doses of remdesivir; how “he did not even listen to my lungs, he didn’t touch me in any way”; how he suggested she should just go home.

“This is how Black people get killed, when you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves,” Moore said.

If anyone knew how to fight for herself, it would have been Moore. Still, she was sent home. Less than three weeks later, she was dead, at 52.

The deaths of Mr. George Floyd and so many others mistreated, injured or killed at the hands of our policing system have made us accustomed to seeing the video. But injustice in health care is rarely broadcast from cellphone videos or shared for thousands to witness.

This injustice often remains invisible to the public — unless, of course, you are a member of the community experiencing it.

Covid-19 has exposed the devastating realities of long-standing structural inequities experienced by Black and Brown people in this country. They are more likely than Whites to be infected, and more likely to die.

And the disease has taken a devastating toll, physical and emotional, on the nation’s health-care workers and the system as a whole.

Moore’s video offers a glimpse — even more enraging and heartbreaking in light of her death — of the injustice at the intersection of being a health-care provider and being a person of color during covid-19, and what happens when the system does not work to adequately care for the very people who are there to uphold it.

Her experience offers stark confirmation that there remains a system of structuring opportunity and assigning value based on skin color in this country. That system has a name: racism. No matter how well-intentioned our health-care system is, it has not rooted out the false idea of a hierarchy of human valuation based on skin color and the falser idea that, if there were such a hierarchy, “White” people would be at the top.

This white supremacist ideology has long shaped our values and practices, even in the health-care sector. Moore’s educational background makes her experience slightly more nuanced: Her being a physician brings the privilege of credibility and attracts the attention of many who do not believe that such mistreatment is pervasive.

Yet her experience is all too familiar in Black and Brown communities. That persistent experience of being ignored and harmed is the cornerstone of why Black and Brown people don’t trust our health-care system. Our collective and individual experiences with health-care systems and institutions that harm people of color are not only in the past — they are happening now.

A study in 2016 — only four years ago — showed that many White medical students and residents believed false race-based metrics and narratives, such as that Black people experience pain less than Whites. This is the same false belief held by J. Marion Sims, considered the father of modern gynecology, who performed vaginal surgical procedures on enslaved women without anesthesia.

Appropriate — and standard — pain management was only one of Moore’s calls for help.

If a physician can’t be heard by her own peers to save her life, then who will listen? Who will be held accountable? What actions are necessary to ensure that no one feels that their only way to survive and be heard is by posting a cellphone video on Facebook?

Over the past several months, since the public killing of Floyd, many health-care institutions and associations have made important commitments to acknowledge that racism is a public health threat and to pledge efforts to dismantle racism in the health care system. This is an important step forward. But these commitments are meaningless if not matched by urgent and sustained action.

As a nation, we need to understand four key messages about racism: Racism exists. Racism is a system. Racism saps the strength of the whole society. We must act to dismantle racism.

Say Susan Moore’s name. Heed her message. Do not let her death be in vain.

Note to readers: Dr. Aletha Maybank is the first Chief Health Equity officer and Vice President of the American Medical Association. The Antiguan-American was formerly Assistant Commissioner of the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) and served as the director of the Brooklyn District Public Health Office. Her AMA role is dedicated to eliminating barriers to optimal health for all patients.

Crystal R. Emery of Connecticut Takes Aim at Covid-19 & Racism

in Support of “Our Humanity”

Dr. Joycelyn Elders, and Dr. Camara Jones among notables joining Heath Advocate/Filmmaker’s new faith-based collaborative mobilizing churches

to fight coronavirus in BIPOC communities

Dr. Susan Moore recent death from COVID-19 after charging racism in her treatment was a shock to heathcare advocate Crystal R. Emery, but it did not surprise.

Emery, founder and CEO of URU The Right to Be, Inc. (URU), a national nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable world through the use of media, technology, science and the arts, has sounded the alarm on the potentially fatal consequences of racism in medicine for years.

Now, as COVID-19 cases and deaths reach alarming new highs around the country, filmmaker and author Crystal R. Emery is leveraging a vast network of partners ranging from policymakers to grassroots organizers in the fight against the deadly pandemic

A quadriplegic battling two diseases and the director of Black Women in Medicine and The Deadliest Disease in America (about racism in healthcare), Emery announced the formation of a new nonprofit, Our Humanity, a multimedia messaging initiative delivering crucial information on the novel coronavirus pandemic to Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities. The faith-based Collaborative is organizing churches to take the lead in getting out prevention information on the novel coronavirus through their congregations.

“It is important to counter the paucity of COVID-19 information and messaging aimed specifically at BIPOC communities, which continue to be most severely affected by the virus.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many longstanding historical injustices and inequities affecting BIPOC communities, it has also clearly brought to light the fact that if we within the BIPOC community don’t work to address our needs, issues such as lack of access to health care, income disparity and racism will continue to bring devastation during future crises,” said Emery.

“With Our Humanity, it is my intention to bring BIPOC voices to the forefront in the battle to stop COVID, turning we who are often portrayed as inactive victims into the messengers of change.”

Participants in the movement include former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Joycelyn Elders; actor Keith David; and former U.S. Surgeon General and President-elect Biden’s nominee to return to the position, Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The Collaborative also will build the capacity of religious organizations in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 through increased access to education on the virus and making community-wide risk reduction programs and community-based interventions such as COVID testing and flu shot distribution more readily accessible.

Grounded in the public health sciences, the Collaborative is informed by a national advisory committee comprised of public health experts and faith leaders.

Presenting information and news by experts from their own communities, Our Humanity and the Collaborative are dedicated to bringing information to Black, Indigenous and Latinx populations from those who speak their language and understand their cultures and historical sensitivities.

The initiative will also focus on providing Spanish language materials and open town hall conversations to serve the Latinx community, which is often not effectively reached with COVID-19 resources.

In addition to faith-based organizations, the effort will focus on providing resources and care within low-income public housing communities.

For more information on Our Humanity, along with videos, downloadable infographics for community use and more, visit the URU website, www.urutherighttobe.org.