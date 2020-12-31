Our Time Press Announces John R. Lewis and Stacey Abrams as 2020-2021’s Man and Woman of the Year

The View From Here

By David Mark Greaves



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” And if the last four years have taught us one thing, it is that the arc does not bend on its own.

Changing the trajectory of a moral universe is hard work. And it is work done by Our Time Press Persons of the Year Congressman John R. Lewis (February 21, 1940 – July 17, 2020), American political leader and Civil Rights icon, and Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight (in 2017) and the New Georgia Project Action Fund (in 2014), an organization responsible for the registry of more than 500,000 Georgia voter since its inception.

Folk music icon Joan Baez posted a portrait of voting rights activist Stacey Abrams entitled “Georgia on My Mind.” Prints run $200 and proceeds go to Fair Fight, the organization Abrams founded in 2018.



As a result of the earnest, vigorous work of the Hon. Lewis and Stateswoman Abrams to secure and wield the right to vote, an effort that has spanned decades, the nation has been saved from its worst impulses of the last four years. And now, just holding that trajectory in place, requires further work and increased civic involvement.

2020 will be remembered as one of the worst years in our nation’s history; and we are about to enter the darkest winter of uncertainty the country has ever known. But we can take heart, because by the end of the summer, when enough people have been vaccinated including those, who like myself, are waiting for the brain in their head and the brain in their gut, to tell them enough have been vaccinated for it to be safe, we’re going to be good. We will still be wearing masks, but we also will be planning for a better New Year than the one we’re facing now. In the midst of this, reading Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” brings additional dread regarding what the Biden administration will be faced with, taking over a government and a nation that has been abused and traumatized. Obama’s challenges dealing with the Republican congress will pale by comparison with the congress Biden will be faced with and will be made only somewhat easier if Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both win seats in Georgia’s January 5th senate-runoff elections.



Obama speaks with candor and a sense of enjoyment of the challenges of the office, describing personalities of his opponents and team members, and the times he had jousting with the Republicans. And also, reading Obama’s accounts of the meetings and analysis of relationships necessary to move legislation, there is a sadness in getting a closer look at the kind of thinking that the nation has been deprived of these past four years. We can see the damage in human lives, inexorably approaching 400,000 gone, with many millions more left to mourn.



And yet beyond that, there has been the invisible damage, like the emotional shock in an abusive relationship. And here we are, locked in the house with the perpetrator. And he’s going to continue his tantrum, all because he was defied and told he has to leave by Noon on January 20th. Until then, we’re trapped in here with him, with only the other two branches of government between his seething, pacing, anger and us.

Unless there is a stiffening agent for Republican spines, such as shifting opinion polls in their home districts or a falloff in contributions, we will have to deal with a congress still frightened by the cult leader tweeting from Mar-a-Lago and his hopefully lessening power over his followers, the gerrymandered- “base,” of the Republican party.

Even more troubling, is that the tail-wagging-the-dog of what is left of the Republican party, leaves the country and the world to wonder if we can ever be trusted again to promote democracy and humanity. After reading Obama’s assessment of other heads of states, you can only imagine what other countries think of us now. How can they have faith in American leadership, given the prospect of another Trump type emerging and expanding on the 74 million votes Trump received? What would be America then?



The Municipals are Coming!

Looking beyond this winter and into the spring and summer, there are elections for City Council, Borough President, Judgeships, Public Advocate, Comptroller and Mayor coming up and many multiples of candidates for all. These are the elections that will affect our lives on the ground, every day. Zoning and neighborhood development. Housing, affordable for the poor and those a few-paychecks-away from a shelter. Questions like, “When will the garbage be picked up?” “Why is this a crime and that not?” “Can you make the city as livable for the poor as the rich?”

We have already made our intention known as to mayor and it would take a mighty force to change it, as for the remaining races, while we’ll report on the responsibilities of the offices we’ll wait until the petitioning process is completed and to see who the serious candidates are to be interviewed and profiled.

Let’s all stay safe these next few months and particularly during these holiday weeks, and we’ll all be looking forward to a better Spring, Summer and Fall.

Holiday Greetings to our readers from everyone at Our Time Press!