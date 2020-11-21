ONE BROOKLYN JAZZ FESTIVAL RETURNS

For Multi-Venue, Borough-Wide Experience,

December 4 – December 13, 2020

Brooklyn is fast-becoming a world-class jazz capital, and while much credit goes to hundreds of music legends born in Kings County –Roach, Weston, Horne, Mann and so many more, the borough’s principal jazz booster, in our opinion, is the legendary Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium. This is year twenty-one of CBJC producing NYC’s longest continuously running grassroots music series dedicated to the genre known and beloved as Jazz.



Plan to experience the One Brooklyn Jazz Festival, December 4th to 13th, 2020. CBJC’s 10-day series will offer in-person, livestream, and pre-recorded music for the holiday season.

Performances will be hosted by restaurants and cultural institutions located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, East New York, Gowanus, and Lefferts Gardens, with all venues complying with existing social-distancing guidelines and regulations. Music lovers can make reservations through the venues. Performances are accessible and open to all. (The festival calendar can be found at www.cbjcjazz.org.)



“We are excited to bring jazz to the audiences who love it, and who miss the unique CBJC experience we’re known for,” said Clarence Mosley, Jr., chair of CBJC. “One Brooklyn Jazz Festival holiday music series also will rejuvenate the spirit of Brooklyn nightlife, and celebrate our borough’s vast cultural diversity through jazz.”



The One Brooklyn Jazz Festival reflects jazz’s international appeal as showcased through the musical voices of ethnic groups within the borough. The festival simultaneously encourages people to experience the borough’s unique ethnic enclaves and sample international cuisines. Participating organizations and restaurants include Connection Works, Fusion East, Nostrand Social, Prospect Lefferts Gardens Arts, ShapeShifter Lab, Sistas’ Place, Sugar Hill Supper Club, Williamsburg Music Center, and Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium.



“CBJC, historically, produces the Brooklyn jazz festival each year in April in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month,” noted Mr. Mosley. “The spring series, produced for 21 consecutive years, was postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. This music series is New York City’s longest continuously running grassroots festival dedicated to jazz.”

Promotional support provided in part by the NYC & Company Foundation, One Brooklyn Fund, Inc. and the Office of The Brooklyn Borough President.



Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium (CBJC), founded in 1999 as a nonprofit organization, is an amalgam of aficionados, community organizations, faith-based institutions, musicians, and venues. For the last 21 years, CBJC has presented an annual jazz festival, established a Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame, and featured local jazz talent in its programming. CBJC’s purpose is to promote and support live music events within underserved communities of Brooklyn. Contact us, comm@cbjcjazz.org, 718.773.2252 ext. 103.

