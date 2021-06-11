Obituary:Captain James Earl Caldwell

June 26, 1951 ~ May 27, 2021 (age 69)

Dr. James E. Caldwell’s favorite scripture, above, is the foundation of his career and track record of accomplishments as an innovative and effective Community Leader and Builder. He was equally exacting, persistent, focused, and efficient.

James was born June 26, 1951 in Newberry South Carolina to Vera Mae Caldwell and Robert H. Caldwell also of Pomaria, S.C. He is a product of the New York Public School System and attended New York Community College. He served dutifully with the United States Army stateside and overseas in Germany, completing a 6 year tour of duty and was discharged with honor.



James currently served as President of the 77th Precinct Community Council, Inc. Over the past 17 years under his leadership the 77th Precinct Community Council has evolved into one of the most, if not the most, productive and engaged precinct councils in the city. His tenure as President of the Precinct Council has afforded him the opportunity to meet and form working relationships with pastors, legislators, business owners, local professionals, and hundreds of residents. Being an advocate and spokesperson for community residents is what drives James and his commitment to the community.



He also served as the Board Chairperson for the North Crown Heights Family Outreach Center (NCHFOC) illustrates James’s commitment to family preservation and helping people conquer the challenges of alcohol and drug addiction. While his military background and extensive work with the Police Department reflects his values of law and order; his compassion and understanding for complex factors that fuel despair, disillusionment, alienation and the need to escape reality among people, especially those who have been oppressed and marginalized by our society, help him lead in this position.



James, in addition, was the President of the Brooklyn House Community Relations Board. And a community coordinator with CORE Services Group..Brooklyn House serves as a halfway house to assist males and females, who were recently released from prison, to integrate back into society. “No matter the reason why a person serves time, once they are released, they often need support and hope that can guide them towards their goal of being productive citizens.”



James also served as President and CEO of Brooklyn United for Innovative Local Development (BUILD) for 9 years. Many residents received jobs and training through BUILD Programs. Because of the community support and work of James, we now have the Barclay’s Center, where many Brooklynites are employed.

In 1994 James served as Chairperson for the Ryerson Street Veterans Committee which successfully stopped the loss of vital services to over 3,000 Black and Latino Veterans in Downtown Brooklyn. James’s advocacy strategy included chartering buses to Washington, D.C. so that Veterans could bring the matter to Secretary Jesse Brown. The Veteran Outpatient Clinic is located at 40 Flatbush Avenue Extension.



James attributes his ability to be involved successfully with so many community activities to his late wife and friend, Shirley, to whom his recent Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities, conferred by the Anointed by God Ministries, is dedicated to, and who has always believed in his efforts to serve others.

We thank God for the time he gave us with James. He will forever be in our hearts.

James is preceded in death by his Father Robert H. Caldwell. His Grandfather Jimmy Caldwell and Grandmother Bernice Williams Caldwell, His loving Aunt Beatrice Williams King and Uncle Isiah King. He leaves to cherish his memory, His Mother, Vera Caldwell, Brooklyn, New York, Brother, Larry Doby Caldwell, Pomaria, South Carolina and Sister, Valerie Caldwell of Woodhaven, New York. His loving Aunt Barbara Jean Suber, Pomaria/Columbia, South Carolina. Cousins near and dear to him. Isiac King Jr., Pomaria, South Carolina, Curtis Bernard Suber, Pomaria, South Carolina, John Kenneth Lane, Pomaria, South Carolina, Stanley Williams, Harlem, New York and many, many more. Several close friends in the New York City Police Department.



The Family of the late James Caldwell wishes to acknowledge, with sincere appreciation the many prayers, comforting messages, floral tributes and other expressions of kindness and concern evidenced at this time in thought and deed. A more personal acknowledgement will be made at a later date.



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the Crown of Righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

To send flowers to Captain James Earl Caldwell’s family, please visit our floral store.