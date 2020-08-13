No End to Mother’s Grief Caused by Act of Violence

Sister Napper-Williams founded Not Another Child, Inc. (N.A.C), after the death of her son Andrell Daron Napper, “the victim of a stray bullet that came from a gun held by a 15-year-old. My son was innocently murdered as he was visiting a family member in the projects, 14 years later I hurt, and the reflections are still there.



“It has made me more aware of the travesties and situations that our youth face on a daily basis and the need to help them attain a successful future. I have also become aware of the hurt that a mother feels after the loss of a child and the injustices a family faces after it loses a loved one; and how life will never be the same.”

N.A.C. is purposed with “educating youth on the importance of non-violent solutions to handling life’s circumstances.”



SURGE IN GUN SALES

Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, reported last week an estimated 1.9 million guns were sold, an increase of 135 percent over last July. The surge in gun sales is overwhelming the background check system: according to an Everytown FOIA, the National Instant Criminal Background Check system (NICS) is falling behind due to surging gun sales during the pandemic––leading to a reported likely increase in gun purchases by people who can’t legally own them. The FOIA revealed that 53% more checks than normal are taking longer than three days to process. This is significant because it means that more guns are likely being sold to prohibited purchasers due to the Charleston loophole, a gap in federal law that allows gun sales to proceed if a background check hasn’t been completed in three business days.



“This surge in gun sales couldn’t come at a worse time, with hospitals at capacity and the threat of gun violence on the rise,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Polls show that the ongoing surge in gun sales is making Americans care more about gun safety, and if President Trump and his allies won’t listen, then we’ll find leaders who will.”