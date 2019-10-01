New York Early Voting

New Yorkers, early voting begins this weekend. Check with the Board of Elections to determine the voting venue in your neighborhood. Early voting precludes long lines during Election Day on November 5. Also, check your voting booklet, study the City Charter Revisions and vote your conscience. The big citywide race this year is the Public Advocate. Jumaane Williams is the current Public Advocate, the result of a special election. Let’s keep him there.

Joshua Clemmon will host a “Brian Benjamin for NYC Comptroller” fundraiser at his home on Thursday, October 31 at 7 West 122nd Street, 7-9 pm. Please call 646-415-4578 to get donation particulars or e-mail: clemmonjoshua@gmail.com. Democratic NYS Senator Benjamin is the first African-American to announce interest in the 2021 NYC Comptroller’s race.