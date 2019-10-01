National Black MBA Association Names Troy D. Evans VP, Strategic Programming

Troy D. Evans

ATLANTA – The National Black MBA Association® recently hired Troy D. Evans as the new Vice President of Strategic Programming and Initiatives. In this role, Evans will be responsible for creating innovative content to support the organization’s members and national programs, including the NBMBAA® National Conference and Exposition and the Leaders of Tomorrow®.

Evans previously served as National Director of Strategy & Innovation at the Boys and Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), where he cultivated respected relationships with Fortune 500 companies and world-renowned nonprofits, and also served as BGCA’s National Representative on White House initiatives’ ConnectEd, Connect Home and My Brother’s Keeper. With a distinguished background in finance, marketing and technology, Evans also spearheaded the launch of BGCA’s Digital Youth Development (DYD) initiative, a $70M long-term project tasked with creating a digital platform to modernize BGCA’s capabilities and relevancy.

“Building strong relationships and programming with our partners is vital to our success, so we are excited to have Troy on our team leading this charge,” said Jesse Tyson, President and CEO of NBMBAA®. “Through his extensive experience in this arena, we are confident that Troy will help NBMBAA® strengthen and broaden our programs in ways that create value for our members.”

“I was drawn to the Vice President of Strategic Programming and Initiatives role with NBMBAA® so that I can use my skills to deliver at scale impact to business professionals across the country,” said Evans. “Throughout my career, I’ve approached goals with urgency and am constantly finding new ways to help people, businesses and communities find creative and innovative solutions. This is what drives me every day, and what I aim to bring to the association.

Evans was raised in Cleveland, Ohio and holds an MBA from Clark Atlanta University and a BA in Business Management from Morehouse College.