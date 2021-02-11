Mother Tongue: The Philosophy of Malcolm X

Monday, February 22 | 6:30 PM

Every February, the Schomburg Center celebrates the life of Malcolm X during Black History Month – coinciding with the anniversary of his assassination on February 21, 1965.. This year, our virtual program will feature a conversation and presentations by Anna Malaika Tubbs, author of The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation, and Dr. Michael Sawyer, author of Black Minded: The Political Philosophy of Malcolm X. The conversation will examine how Malcolm X’s mother, who discussed Black liberation and resistance, planted the seeds of his future activism. and was foundational to his political growth. It will also examine his political philosophy of economic and social justice, strident opposition to white supremacy and Black internationalism. Dr. Imani Perry, author of Breathe: A Letter to My Sons, will moderate the conversation and discuss her recent work.

Explore the influence of Malcolm X’s mother’s lessons of liberation and resistance and examine his philosophical system



About this Event

This program will be streamed on Livestream.com. You must register with your email address in order to receive the link to participate. To register, go to: https://www.nypl.org/locations/schomburg