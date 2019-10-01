Monday, October 14th

“Shining Lights in the Lingering Night” The Great Hall at Cooper Union 7 East 7th St., Manhattan, 7-9pm FREE. Join in an evening of readings and live music observing the struggle for equality in the U.S. The New School’s College of Performing Arts, in conjunction with the 400 Years of Inequality Organizing Committee hosts the evening.

It features several readings from Voices of a People’s History performed by students from the School of Drama and special guests, as well as musical performances by students from the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music with special guests.