Monday, October 14th

“Shining Lights in the Lingering Night” The Great Hall at Cooper Union 7 East 7th St., Manhattan, 7-9pm FREE. Join in an evening of readings and live music observing the struggle for equality in the U.S. The New School’s College of Performing Arts, in conjunction with the 400 Years of Inequality Organizing Committee hosts the evening.

It features several readings from Voices of a People’s History performed by students from the School of Drama and special guests, as well as musical performances by students from the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music with special guests.

David Mark Greaves

David Mark Greaves

Leave a Reply

Facebook Twitter Youtube Medium

Recent Posts

James ‘Rocky’ Robinson, Co-Founder of BSVAC, Joins the Ancestors

Deadline Today to Reunite Immigrant Children with Parents

A Movement to Erect More Statues of Women in NYC

Categories

Facebook Twitter Google-plus
Facebook Twitter Google-plus
Facebook

DBG Media Publishers of Our Time Press, Inc.
358 Classon Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Tel. 718-599-6828