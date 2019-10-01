Memorial and funeral services were held for Congressman Elijah Cummings

Elijah Cummings
Memorial and funeral services were held for Congressman Elijah Cummings, the first African American congressman to lie in state in the Capitol. It was good to see the hyperdivisive congressmen and US senators coming together to pay homage to a colleague. President Barack Obama eulogized Mr. Cummings at the funeral. A few days later, Congressman John Conyers of Detroit died. On Sunday morning, President Trump dominated the airwaves with a press conference announcing that a US military raid killed ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a veritable accomplishment. In many intelligence and military circles, Baghdadi is known as the world’s leading terrorist. Needless to say, the raid was a godsend for the Trump foreign policy report card. He was applauded by the media and his poll numbers climbed north. However, by Sunday evening, when POTUS attended an MLB World Series game, the crowd bellowed: “Lock him up, lock him up.”         

Victoria Horsford

